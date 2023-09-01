Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EMMESSAR BIOTECH & NUTRITION LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.30 Closed
5.371.34
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.31₹27.50
₹26.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.50₹33.95
₹26.30
Open Price
₹23.31
Prev. Close
₹24.96
Volume
18,945

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.1
  • R229.89
  • R332.29
  • Pivot
    25.7
  • S123.91
  • S221.51
  • S319.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.2824.44
  • 1024.5224.4
  • 2024.8224.49
  • 5025.2124.58
  • 10024.7424.68
  • 20027.8425.06

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.886.8214.35-0.194.9970.782.14
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. Share Holdings

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1992PLC065942 and registration number is 065942. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jeyavel B Nadar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok M Kadakia
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. MSR Ayyangar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anantharama S Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay K Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Anuradha S Raghavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Sarada S Raghavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajalakshmi Srinivasa Raghavan
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.?

The market cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is ₹13.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is 36.08 and PB ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is ₹26.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is ₹33.95 and 52-week low of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is ₹18.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data