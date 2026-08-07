What is the share price of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹25.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition? The Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition? The market cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹12.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition? Today’s highest and lowest price of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition are ₹25.65 and ₹24.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹42.75 and 52-week low of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹18.42 as on .

How has the Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition performed historically in terms of returns? The Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has shown returns of 0.98% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, -6.35% over 1 year, 1.8% across 3 years, and -8.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition are 29.42 and 1.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global