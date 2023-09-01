What is the Market Cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.? The market cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is ₹13.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.? P/E ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is 36.08 and PB ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is 1.97 as on .

What is the share price of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is ₹26.30 as on .