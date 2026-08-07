Here's the live share price of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition
|1.22
|-0.93
|-2.77
|-7.60
|-6.35
|1.80
|-8.04
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has declined 6.35% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25
|24.87
|10
|24.81
|24.88
|20
|24.96
|24.9
|50
|25.16
|25.12
|100
|25.32
|25.67
|200
|27.28
|27.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Emmessar Biotech - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Emmessar Biotech - Board Meeting Outcome for For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Emmessar Biotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Emmessar Biotech - Newspaper Add For Relodgement Of Shares
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|Emmessar Biotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1992PLC065942 and registration number is 065942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹25.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹12.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition are ₹25.65 and ₹24.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹42.75 and 52-week low of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹18.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has shown returns of 0.98% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, -6.35% over 1 year, 1.8% across 3 years, and -8.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition are 29.42 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global