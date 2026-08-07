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Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMMESSAR BIOTECH & NUTRITION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.65 Closed
0.98₹ 0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.24₹25.65
₹25.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.42₹42.75
₹25.65
Open Price
₹24.88
Prev. Close
₹25.40
Volume
455

Source: Dion Global

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition		1.22-0.93-2.77-7.60-6.351.80-8.04
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has declined 6.35% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52524.87
1024.8124.88
2024.9624.9
5025.1625.12
10025.3225.67
20027.2827.19

Source: Dion Global

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTEmmessar Biotech - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTEmmessar Biotech - Board Meeting Outcome for For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTEmmessar Biotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTEmmessar Biotech - Newspaper Add For Relodgement Of Shares
Jul 14, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTEmmessar Biotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1992PLC065942 and registration number is 065942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasa Raghavan Mathurakavi Ayyangar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jeyavel B Nadar
    Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Sarada S Raghavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Anuradha S Raghavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Sitaram Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Veeraraghavan Ranganathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Deora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Share Price

What is the share price of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹25.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition?

The Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition?

The market cap of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹12.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition are ₹25.65 and ₹24.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹42.75 and 52-week low of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition is ₹18.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has shown returns of 0.98% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, -6.35% over 1 year, 1.8% across 3 years, and -8.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition are 29.42 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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