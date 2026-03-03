Facebook Pixel Code
Consecutive Commodities Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONSECUTIVE COMMODITIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Consecutive Commodities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.81 Closed
-5.81₹ -0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Consecutive Commodities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.75₹0.86
₹0.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.75₹2.41
₹0.81
Open Price
₹0.85
Prev. Close
₹0.86
Volume
4,53,478

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Consecutive Commodities has declined 14.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -66.94%.

Consecutive Commodities’s current P/E of 2.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Consecutive Commodities Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Consecutive Commodities		-8.99-10.00-28.32-31.36-66.39-24.57-14.74
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, Consecutive Commodities has declined 66.39% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Consecutive Commodities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Consecutive Commodities Financials

Consecutive Commodities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.890.88
100.90.89
200.910.91
500.980.97
1001.071.06
2001.191.36

Consecutive Commodities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Consecutive Commodities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Consecutive Commodities Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 15, 2026, 1:01 AM ISTConsecutive Comm. - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December, 2025
Feb 15, 2026, 12:59 AM ISTConsecutive Comm. - Submission Of Financial Result
Feb 15, 2026, 12:55 AM ISTConsecutive Comm. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., On Saturday, 14Th February, 2026
Jan 29, 2026, 1:10 AM ISTConsecutive Comm. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, 14Th February, 2026
Jan 23, 2026, 11:20 PM ISTConsecutive Invest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address

About Consecutive Commodities

Consecutive Commodities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1982PLC035452 and registration number is 035452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendrakumar Leuva
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Koli
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Preeti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Promila Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Consecutive Commodities Share Price

What is the share price of Consecutive Commodities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Consecutive Commodities is ₹0.81 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Consecutive Commodities?

The Consecutive Commodities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Consecutive Commodities?

The market cap of Consecutive Commodities is ₹0.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Consecutive Commodities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Consecutive Commodities are ₹0.86 and ₹0.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Consecutive Commodities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Consecutive Commodities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Consecutive Commodities is ₹2.41 and 52-week low of Consecutive Commodities is ₹0.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Consecutive Commodities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Consecutive Commodities has shown returns of -5.81% over the past day, -17.35% for the past month, -27.03% over 3 months, -66.94% over 1 year, -24.57% across 3 years, and -14.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Consecutive Commodities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Consecutive Commodities are 2.37 and 0.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Consecutive Commodities News

