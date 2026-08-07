Here's the live share price of D-Link (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, D-Link (India) has declined 14.79% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, D-Link (India) has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|450.79
|447.12
|10
|449.46
|450.62
|20
|469.9
|461.31
|50
|486.88
|471.77
|100
|458.53
|464.66
|200
|442.45
|459.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, D-Link (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 1.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|D-Link (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Results
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:22 PM IST IST
|D-Link (India) - Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Results
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|D-Link (India) - Shareholders Intimation For Web-Link Of The Annual Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|D-Link (India) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|D-Link (India) - Notice Of The Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
D-Link (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GA2008PLC005775 and registration number is 005775. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1559.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D-Link (India) is ₹446.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The D-Link (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of D-Link (India) is ₹1,584.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of D-Link (India) are ₹447.00 and ₹438.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D-Link (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D-Link (India) is ₹548.95 and 52-week low of D-Link (India) is ₹365.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The D-Link (India) has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -16.28% for the past month, -4.19% over 3 months, -14.79% over 1 year, 10.28% across 3 years, and 25.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D-Link (India) are 14.77 and 3.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 7.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global