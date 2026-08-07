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D-Link (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

D-LINK (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of D-Link (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹446.30 Closed
0.80₹ 3.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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D-Link (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹438.00₹447.00
₹446.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹365.70₹548.95
₹446.30
Open Price
₹447.00
Prev. Close
₹442.75
Volume
9,103

Source: Dion Global

D-Link (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, D-Link (India) has declined 14.79% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, D-Link (India) has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

D-Link (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

D-Link (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5450.79447.12
10449.46450.62
20469.9461.31
50486.88471.77
100458.53464.66
200442.45459.07

Source: Dion Global

D-Link (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, D-Link (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 1.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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D-Link (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTD-Link (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Results
Aug 01, 2026, 07:22 PM IST ISTD-Link (India) - Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Results
Jul 20, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTD-Link (India) - Shareholders Intimation For Web-Link Of The Annual Report
Jul 16, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTD-Link (India) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 16, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTD-Link (India) - Notice Of The Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About D-Link (India)

D-Link (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GA2008PLC005775 and registration number is 005775. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1559.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hung-Yi Kao
    Chairperson (NonExe. & NonInd.Director)
  • Mr. Tushar Sighat
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chia Jui Chang
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chin Ho Kuo
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Madhu Gadodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangesh Kinare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Anil Pandit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yen Wen Chen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on D-Link (India) Share Price

What is the share price of D-Link (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D-Link (India) is ₹446.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is D-Link (India)?

The D-Link (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of D-Link (India)?

The market cap of D-Link (India) is ₹1,584.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of D-Link (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of D-Link (India) are ₹447.00 and ₹438.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D-Link (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D-Link (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D-Link (India) is ₹548.95 and 52-week low of D-Link (India) is ₹365.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the D-Link (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The D-Link (India) has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -16.28% for the past month, -4.19% over 3 months, -14.79% over 1 year, 10.28% across 3 years, and 25.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of D-Link (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D-Link (India) are 14.77 and 3.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 7.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

D-Link (India) News

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