Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.84
|1.89
|41.61
|34.57
|66.32
|194.72
|266.54
|2.23
|12.96
|31.65
|31.18
|7.33
|120.48
|-48.16
|-2.67
|-9.50
|36.87
|65.91
|173.75
|397.73
|20.33
|0
|-15.33
|-17.14
|-29.27
|-59.58
|61.52
|-65.79
|1.11
|17.42
|32.10
|22.70
|24.00
|35.71
|82.61
|24.73
|-7.94
|-12.12
|-38.62
|-88.18
|-79.72
|-86.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
D-Link (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GA2008PLC005775 and registration number is 005775. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 903.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of D-Link (India) Ltd. is ₹1,158.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of D-Link (India) Ltd. is 12.96 and PB ratio of D-Link (India) Ltd. is 3.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D-Link (India) Ltd. is ₹326.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D-Link (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D-Link (India) Ltd. is ₹350.50 and 52-week low of D-Link (India) Ltd. is ₹163.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.