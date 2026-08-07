What is the share price of Danube Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Danube Industries is ₹7.04 as on .

What kind of stock is Danube Industries? The Danube Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Danube Industries? The market cap of Danube Industries is ₹64.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Danube Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Danube Industries are ₹7.20 and ₹6.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Danube Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Danube Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Danube Industries is ₹8.79 and 52-week low of Danube Industries is ₹3.52 as on .

How has the Danube Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Danube Industries has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 6.18% for the past month, 46.97% over 3 months, 72.13% over 1 year, -0.79% across 3 years, and 16.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Danube Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Danube Industries are 47.12 and 1.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global