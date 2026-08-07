Here's the live share price of Danube Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Danube Industries
|4.61
|6.18
|46.97
|41.37
|72.13
|-0.79
|16.65
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Danube Industries has gained 72.13% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Danube Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.77
|6.71
|10
|6.71
|6.68
|20
|6.44
|6.58
|50
|6.07
|6.19
|100
|5.37
|5.79
|200
|5.48
|5.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Danube Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 19, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Danube Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Danube Industries - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Danube Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Danube Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 09, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Danube Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Danube Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1980PLC097420 and registration number is 001663. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Danube Industries is ₹7.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Danube Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Danube Industries is ₹64.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Danube Industries are ₹7.20 and ₹6.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Danube Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Danube Industries is ₹8.79 and 52-week low of Danube Industries is ₹3.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Danube Industries has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 6.18% for the past month, 46.97% over 3 months, 72.13% over 1 year, -0.79% across 3 years, and 16.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Danube Industries are 47.12 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global