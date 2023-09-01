Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.50
|9.80
|1.48
|18.69
|-68.09
|632.91
|1,732.26
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Danube Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1980PLC097420 and registration number is 001663. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Danube Industries Ltd. is ₹51.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Danube Industries Ltd. is 56.56 and PB ratio of Danube Industries Ltd. is 3.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Danube Industries Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Danube Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Danube Industries Ltd. is ₹59.25 and 52-week low of Danube Industries Ltd. is ₹12.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.