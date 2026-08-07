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Danube Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DANUBE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Danube Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.04 Closed
2.18₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Danube Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.62₹7.20
₹7.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.52₹8.79
₹7.04
Open Price
₹7.05
Prev. Close
₹6.89
Volume
1,21,663

Source: Dion Global

Danube Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Danube Industries		4.616.1846.9741.3772.13-0.7916.65
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Danube Industries has gained 72.13% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Danube Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Danube Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Danube Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.776.71
106.716.68
206.446.58
506.076.19
1005.375.79
2005.485.48

Source: Dion Global

Danube Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Danube Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Danube Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 19, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTDanube Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 15, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTDanube Industries - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2
Jul 15, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTDanube Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTDanube Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 09, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTDanube Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Danube Industries

Danube Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1980PLC097420 and registration number is 001663. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Meena Sunil Rajdev
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shefeeque Thajudeen
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Ramaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mayura Dinesh Marathe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayson Jacob Mathew
    Independent Director

FAQs on Danube Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Danube Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Danube Industries is ₹7.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Danube Industries?

The Danube Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Danube Industries?

The market cap of Danube Industries is ₹64.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Danube Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Danube Industries are ₹7.20 and ₹6.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Danube Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Danube Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Danube Industries is ₹8.79 and 52-week low of Danube Industries is ₹3.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Danube Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Danube Industries has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 6.18% for the past month, 46.97% over 3 months, 72.13% over 1 year, -0.79% across 3 years, and 16.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Danube Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Danube Industries are 47.12 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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