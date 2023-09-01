Follow Us

Danube Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DANUBE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.15 Closed
-2-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Danube Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.15₹17.15
₹17.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.05₹59.25
₹17.15
Open Price
₹17.15
Prev. Close
₹17.50
Volume
12,795

Danube Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.15
  • R217.15
  • R317.15
  • Pivot
    17.15
  • S117.15
  • S217.15
  • S317.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.4918.02
  • 1035.9117.85
  • 2036.6117.26
  • 5046.716.43
  • 10041.116.48
  • 20035.8718.75

Danube Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.509.801.4818.69-68.09632.911,732.26
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Danube Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Danube Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Danube Industries Ltd.

Danube Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1980PLC097420 and registration number is 001663. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hukumat Meghraj Rajdev
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena Sunil Rajdev
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nimesh Rasikbhai Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jigna Mahesh Thakkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Danube Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Danube Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Danube Industries Ltd. is ₹51.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Danube Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Danube Industries Ltd. is 56.56 and PB ratio of Danube Industries Ltd. is 3.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Danube Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Danube Industries Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Danube Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Danube Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Danube Industries Ltd. is ₹59.25 and 52-week low of Danube Industries Ltd. is ₹12.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

