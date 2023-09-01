What is the Market Cap of Addi Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Addi Industries Ltd. is ₹44.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Addi Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Addi Industries Ltd. is 19.86 and PB ratio of Addi Industries Ltd. is 0.61 as on .

What is the share price of Addi Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Addi Industries Ltd. is ₹41.20 as on .