Addi Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADDI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.20 Closed
1.980.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Addi Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.35₹41.99
₹41.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.16₹47.60
₹41.20
Open Price
₹40.40
Prev. Close
₹40.40
Volume
10,117

Addi Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.34
  • R243.49
  • R344.98
  • Pivot
    40.85
  • S139.7
  • S238.21
  • S337.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.0340.29
  • 1040.0739.8
  • 2039.9838.69
  • 5039.8636.47
  • 10036.435.25
  • 20035.6234.66

Addi Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

Addi Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Addi Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Addi Industries Ltd.

Addi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109DL1980PLC256335 and registration number is 256335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chaman Lal Jain
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Bijoya Kumar Behera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Bhagwan Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kusum Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari Bansal
    Director
  • Mrs. Urmila Jain
    Director

FAQs on Addi Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Addi Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Addi Industries Ltd. is ₹44.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Addi Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Addi Industries Ltd. is 19.86 and PB ratio of Addi Industries Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Addi Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Addi Industries Ltd. is ₹41.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Addi Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Addi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Addi Industries Ltd. is ₹47.60 and 52-week low of Addi Industries Ltd. is ₹25.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

