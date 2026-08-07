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Addi Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADDI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Addi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.00 Closed
-0.90₹ -0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Addi Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.20₹90.00
₹83.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹141.25
₹83.00
Open Price
₹75.20
Prev. Close
₹83.75
Volume
417

Source: Dion Global

Addi Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Addi Industries has declined 31.88% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Addi Industries has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

Addi Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Addi Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.5582.23
1081.0682.02
2082.0582.55
5087.1786.52
10094.3891.7
200101.9194.6

Source: Dion Global

Addi Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Addi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Addi Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTAddi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 01, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTAddi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Aug 01, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTAddi Industries - Addi Industries Limited Has Informed The Stock Exchange Regarding The Submission Of Unaudited Financial Res
Aug 01, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTAddi Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Addi Industries Limited Has Informed The Stock Exchange Regarding The Outcome Of
Jul 29, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTAddi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Addi Industries

Addi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109DL1980PLC256335 and registration number is 256335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chaman Lal Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hari Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subrata Panda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achal Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Addi Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Addi Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Addi Industries is ₹83.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Addi Industries?

The Addi Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Addi Industries?

The market cap of Addi Industries is ₹89.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Addi Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Addi Industries are ₹90.00 and ₹75.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Addi Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Addi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Addi Industries is ₹141.25 and 52-week low of Addi Industries is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Addi Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Addi Industries has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, -0.3% for the past month, -18.63% over 3 months, -31.88% over 1 year, 28.77% across 3 years, and 57.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Addi Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Addi Industries are 37.13 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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