What is the share price of Addi Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Addi Industries is ₹83.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Addi Industries? The Addi Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Addi Industries? The market cap of Addi Industries is ₹89.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Addi Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Addi Industries are ₹90.00 and ₹75.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Addi Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Addi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Addi Industries is ₹141.25 and 52-week low of Addi Industries is ₹70.00 as on .

How has the Addi Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Addi Industries has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, -0.3% for the past month, -18.63% over 3 months, -31.88% over 1 year, 28.77% across 3 years, and 57.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Addi Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Addi Industries are 37.13 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global