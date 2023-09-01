Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Addi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109DL1980PLC256335 and registration number is 256335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Addi Industries Ltd. is ₹44.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Addi Industries Ltd. is 19.86 and PB ratio of Addi Industries Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Addi Industries Ltd. is ₹41.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Addi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Addi Industries Ltd. is ₹47.60 and 52-week low of Addi Industries Ltd. is ₹25.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.