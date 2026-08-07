Here's the live share price of Addi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Addi Industries has declined 31.88% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Addi Industries has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.55
|82.23
|10
|81.06
|82.02
|20
|82.05
|82.55
|50
|87.17
|86.52
|100
|94.38
|91.7
|200
|101.91
|94.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Addi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Addi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Addi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Addi Industries - Addi Industries Limited Has Informed The Stock Exchange Regarding The Submission Of Unaudited Financial Res
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Addi Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Addi Industries Limited Has Informed The Stock Exchange Regarding The Outcome Of
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Addi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026.
Source: Dion Global
Addi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109DL1980PLC256335 and registration number is 256335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Addi Industries is ₹83.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Addi Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Addi Industries is ₹89.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Addi Industries are ₹90.00 and ₹75.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Addi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Addi Industries is ₹141.25 and 52-week low of Addi Industries is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Addi Industries has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, -0.3% for the past month, -18.63% over 3 months, -31.88% over 1 year, 28.77% across 3 years, and 57.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Addi Industries are 37.13 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global