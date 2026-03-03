Here's the live share price of EFORU Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of EFORU Entertainment has gained 58.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 97.52%.
EFORU Entertainment’s current P/E of 46.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EFORU Entertainment
|-10.13
|29.09
|34.65
|54.40
|97.52
|116.61
|60.24
|KPR Mill
|-5.41
|-12.43
|-13.74
|-12.91
|10.45
|14.39
|35.23
|Vardhman Textiles
|1.65
|7.14
|27.34
|31.76
|46.44
|20.45
|19.03
|Trident
|-5.48
|-14.80
|-12.95
|-13.90
|-3.24
|-6.88
|11.66
|Indo Count Industries
|-0.84
|-7.91
|-14.37
|7.53
|-1.27
|25.49
|15.61
|Nitin Spinners
|-1.94
|8.11
|17.28
|12.87
|24.19
|21.53
|36.10
|Pashupati Cotspin
|4.86
|25.30
|22.86
|51.06
|47.55
|13.85
|8.09
|Faze Three
|-6.16
|4.98
|-5.10
|4.92
|33.02
|18.55
|48.23
|AB Cotspin India
|-2.78
|-4.08
|-2.53
|-9.64
|-9.64
|-3.32
|-2.01
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|-1.11
|2.04
|9.43
|-6.78
|3.88
|-1.94
|6.46
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-2.50
|-4.65
|-5.42
|-9.48
|-0.72
|9.47
|0.85
|Nahar Poly Films
|-4.15
|-4.96
|-9.31
|-23.91
|26.35
|2.08
|19.87
|Vardhman Polytex
|12.97
|17.22
|21.62
|-10.10
|-17.68
|65.49
|31.06
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.38
|-3.65
|1.04
|-16.77
|91.95
|19.88
|14.90
|Axita Cotton
|-7.20
|-6.48
|-9.03
|6.86
|-6.48
|-31.29
|43.73
|Ashima
|-1.33
|-12.95
|-21.50
|-40.56
|-19.33
|-0.27
|-1.12
|Rudra Ecovation
|-6.16
|18.15
|-16.73
|-41.44
|-44.46
|70.13
|50.19
|DCM Nouvelle
|-7.54
|-4.12
|-5.19
|-22.27
|-19.27
|-2.52
|11.23
|Shiva Texyarn
|-1.37
|-14.43
|-17.43
|-21.12
|-17.80
|10.85
|2.83
|Super Sales India
|-1.09
|0.96
|-15.85
|-20.79
|-19.28
|-7.05
|7.87
Over the last one year, EFORU Entertainment has gained 97.52% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.45%), Vardhman Textiles (46.44%), Trident (-3.24%). From a 5 year perspective, EFORU Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.23%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|93.03
|91.28
|10
|86.17
|87.89
|20
|78.74
|82.36
|50
|73.13
|74.63
|100
|64.47
|68.8
|200
|63.71
|61.65
In the latest quarter, EFORU Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 11, 2026, 7:07 PM IST
|EFORU Entertainment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 11, 2026, 6:58 PM IST
|EFORU Entertainment - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December, 2025
|Feb 11, 2026, 6:46 PM IST
|EFORU Entertainment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 11, 2026, 6:39 PM IST
|EFORU Entertainment - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 11Th February, 2026
|Feb 06, 2026, 1:26 AM IST
|EFORU Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listin
EFORU Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1994PLC193901 and registration number is 193901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EFORU Entertainment is ₹85.37 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EFORU Entertainment is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EFORU Entertainment is ₹51.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EFORU Entertainment are ₹85.37 and ₹85.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EFORU Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EFORU Entertainment is ₹97.25 and 52-week low of EFORU Entertainment is ₹43.22 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EFORU Entertainment has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 40.41% for the past month, 32.83% over 3 months, 97.52% over 1 year, 105.9% across 3 years, and 58.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EFORU Entertainment are 46.55 and 5.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.