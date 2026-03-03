Facebook Pixel Code
EFORU Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

EFORU ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
Textiles

Here's the live share price of EFORU Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.37 Closed
-5.00₹ -4.49
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
EFORU Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.37₹85.37
₹85.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.22₹97.25
₹85.37
Open Price
₹85.37
Prev. Close
₹89.86
Volume
14

Over the last 5 years, the share price of EFORU Entertainment has gained 58.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 97.52%.

EFORU Entertainment’s current P/E of 46.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

EFORU Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EFORU Entertainment		-10.1329.0934.6554.4097.52116.6160.24
KPR Mill		-5.41-12.43-13.74-12.9110.4514.3935.23
Vardhman Textiles		1.657.1427.3431.7646.4420.4519.03
Trident		-5.48-14.80-12.95-13.90-3.24-6.8811.66
Indo Count Industries		-0.84-7.91-14.377.53-1.2725.4915.61
Nitin Spinners		-1.948.1117.2812.8724.1921.5336.10
Pashupati Cotspin		4.8625.3022.8651.0647.5513.858.09
Faze Three		-6.164.98-5.104.9233.0218.5548.23
AB Cotspin India		-2.78-4.08-2.53-9.64-9.64-3.32-2.01
Ambika Cotton Mills		-1.112.049.43-6.783.88-1.946.46
Rajapalayam Mills		-2.50-4.65-5.42-9.48-0.729.470.85
Nahar Poly Films		-4.15-4.96-9.31-23.9126.352.0819.87
Vardhman Polytex		12.9717.2221.62-10.10-17.6865.4931.06
Ginni Filaments		-0.38-3.651.04-16.7791.9519.8814.90
Axita Cotton		-7.20-6.48-9.036.86-6.48-31.2943.73
Ashima		-1.33-12.95-21.50-40.56-19.33-0.27-1.12
Rudra Ecovation		-6.1618.15-16.73-41.44-44.4670.1350.19
DCM Nouvelle		-7.54-4.12-5.19-22.27-19.27-2.5211.23
Shiva Texyarn		-1.37-14.43-17.43-21.12-17.8010.852.83
Super Sales India		-1.090.96-15.85-20.79-19.28-7.057.87

Over the last one year, EFORU Entertainment has gained 97.52% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.45%), Vardhman Textiles (46.44%), Trident (-3.24%). From a 5 year perspective, EFORU Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.23%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.03%).

EFORU Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

EFORU Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
593.0391.28
1086.1787.89
2078.7482.36
5073.1374.63
10064.4768.8
20063.7161.65

EFORU Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EFORU Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

EFORU Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 11, 2026, 7:07 PM ISTEFORU Entertainment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 11, 2026, 6:58 PM ISTEFORU Entertainment - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December, 2025
Feb 11, 2026, 6:46 PM ISTEFORU Entertainment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 11, 2026, 6:39 PM ISTEFORU Entertainment - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 11Th February, 2026
Feb 06, 2026, 1:26 AM ISTEFORU Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listin

About EFORU Entertainment

EFORU Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1994PLC193901 and registration number is 193901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Mokshaben Ravjibhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant Kanubhai Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parimal Suryakant Patwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sona Bachani
    Independent Director

FAQs on EFORU Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of EFORU Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EFORU Entertainment is ₹85.37 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is EFORU Entertainment?

The EFORU Entertainment is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EFORU Entertainment?

The market cap of EFORU Entertainment is ₹51.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EFORU Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EFORU Entertainment are ₹85.37 and ₹85.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EFORU Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EFORU Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EFORU Entertainment is ₹97.25 and 52-week low of EFORU Entertainment is ₹43.22 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the EFORU Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The EFORU Entertainment has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 40.41% for the past month, 32.83% over 3 months, 97.52% over 1 year, 105.9% across 3 years, and 58.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EFORU Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EFORU Entertainment are 46.55 and 5.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

EFORU Entertainment News

