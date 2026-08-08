Here's the live share price of Sri Chakra Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sri Chakra Cement
|20.35
|6.45
|-28.48
|-26.97
|-38.88
|132.91
|66.08
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sri Chakra Cement has declined 38.88% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Chakra Cement has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.12
|34.83
|10
|32.95
|34.56
|20
|35.11
|35.52
|50
|41.53
|39.89
|100
|45.7
|44.81
|200
|55.95
|47.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sri Chakra Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Sri Chakra Cemen - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
|Aug 02, 2026, 03:36 AM IST IST
|Sri Chakra Cemen - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates(Receipt Of Demand Notice)
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Sri Chakra Cemen - Intimation Regarding Lay Off Of Workmen Of The Company'S Unit Situated At Sri Narasimhapuri, Karampudi, An
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Sri Chakra Cemen - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Sri Chakra Cemen - Corporate Action-Fixes Record Date For 44Th AGM To Be Held On 19Th August 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sri Chakra Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300AP1981PLC002952 and registration number is 002952. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Chakra Cement is ₹39.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sri Chakra Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sri Chakra Cement is ₹35.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Chakra Cement are ₹43.55 and ₹36.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Chakra Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Chakra Cement is ₹99.29 and 52-week low of Sri Chakra Cement is ₹29.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sri Chakra Cement has shown returns of 9.61% over the past day, 6.45% for the past month, -28.48% over 3 months, -38.88% over 1 year, 132.91% across 3 years, and 66.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Chakra Cement are 0.00 and -1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global