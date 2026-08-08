Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sri Chakra Cement Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRI CHAKRA CEMENT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Sri Chakra Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.80 Closed
9.61₹ 3.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sri Chakra Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.50₹43.55
₹39.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.11₹99.29
₹39.80
Open Price
₹43.55
Prev. Close
₹36.31
Volume
2,539

Source: Dion Global

Sri Chakra Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sri Chakra Cement		20.356.45-28.48-26.97-38.88132.9166.08
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sri Chakra Cement has declined 38.88% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri Chakra Cement has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Sri Chakra Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sri Chakra Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.1234.83
1032.9534.56
2035.1135.52
5041.5339.89
10045.744.81
20055.9547.02

Source: Dion Global

Sri Chakra Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sri Chakra Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sri Chakra Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTSri Chakra Cemen - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
Aug 02, 2026, 03:36 AM IST ISTSri Chakra Cemen - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates(Receipt Of Demand Notice)
Jul 30, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTSri Chakra Cemen - Intimation Regarding Lay Off Of Workmen Of The Company'S Unit Situated At Sri Narasimhapuri, Karampudi, An
Jul 27, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTSri Chakra Cemen - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 25, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTSri Chakra Cemen - Corporate Action-Fixes Record Date For 44Th AGM To Be Held On 19Th August 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sri Chakra Cement

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300AP1981PLC002952 and registration number is 002952. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Vijay Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Sriram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K V Nagalalitha
    Director
  • Mr. N Gopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Vijayulu Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Siva Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sri Chakra Cement Share Price

What is the share price of Sri Chakra Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri Chakra Cement is ₹39.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sri Chakra Cement?

The Sri Chakra Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Chakra Cement?

The market cap of Sri Chakra Cement is ₹35.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri Chakra Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri Chakra Cement are ₹43.55 and ₹36.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri Chakra Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri Chakra Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri Chakra Cement is ₹99.29 and 52-week low of Sri Chakra Cement is ₹29.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sri Chakra Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sri Chakra Cement has shown returns of 9.61% over the past day, 6.45% for the past month, -28.48% over 3 months, -38.88% over 1 year, 132.91% across 3 years, and 66.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri Chakra Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri Chakra Cement are 0.00 and -1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sri Chakra Cement News

More Sri Chakra Cement News
Market Pulse