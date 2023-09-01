Follow Us

ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.

Sector : Steel - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.30 Closed
0.630.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.75₹35.50
₹35.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.30₹51.50
₹35.30
Open Price
₹34.40
Prev. Close
₹35.08
Volume
4,29,619

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.95
  • R236.6
  • R337.7
  • Pivot
    34.85
  • S134.2
  • S233.1
  • S332.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 546.4334.65
  • 1046.5134.36
  • 2046.432.87
  • 5041.0730.31
  • 10033.929.8
  • 20025.4330.02

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.5055.5826.8444.85-0.423,343.90161.77
3.5519.8740.24109.0458.181,219.41214.94
3.72-13.0012.0938.4741.192,023.92738.26
1.291.291.291.291.291.291.29
4.3217.223.0129.2178.57518.96233.23
27.157.9853.0831.4332.4422.22-25.34
-3.7522.2033.2436.9444.43164.13197.22
2.13-2.388.9540.98205.00205.00205.00
3.102.84-3.86-14.01-63.33375.00553.03
0.79-1.952.55-7.7830.7083.581.31
0-3.57-10.00-19.64-49.63-46.00-72.45
06.686.68-12.0591.2391.2391.23

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. Share Holdings

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
09 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd.

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1989PLC035409 and registration number is 035409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Daljit Singh Chahal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhawani Prasad Mishra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankush Uppal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd.?

The market cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is ₹409.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is 70.61 and PB ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is -1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is ₹35.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is ₹51.50 and 52-week low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is ₹19.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

