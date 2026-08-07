What is the share price of Alliance Integrated Metaliks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹2.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Alliance Integrated Metaliks? The Alliance Integrated Metaliks is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks? The market cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹35.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alliance Integrated Metaliks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alliance Integrated Metaliks are ₹2.76 and ₹2.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alliance Integrated Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹3.52 and 52-week low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹1.30 as on .

How has the Alliance Integrated Metaliks performed historically in terms of returns? The Alliance Integrated Metaliks has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, 11.16% for the past month, 62.05% over 3 months, -8.81% over 1 year, -35.5% across 3 years, and 31.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks are 0.00 and -0.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global