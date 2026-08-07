Here's the live share price of Alliance Integrated Metaliks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|16.45
|11.16
|62.05
|59.17
|-8.81
|-35.50
|31.72
|Aeroflex Industries
|-2.11
|3.13
|3.13
|116.48
|139.72
|37.74
|21.18
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|22.87
|27.32
|47.89
|78.34
|76.68
|16.37
|51.40
|Vardhman Special Steels
|12.65
|26.90
|23.67
|30.13
|30.42
|22.78
|18.92
|Msafe Equipments
|7.77
|6.67
|50.23
|47.47
|38.39
|11.44
|6.71
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|3.27
|4.65
|-12.24
|-6.93
|-43.41
|-16.45
|14.57
|MPK Steels (I)
|-6.61
|-20.46
|-20.79
|-14.39
|14.97
|4.76
|2.83
|Hisar Metal Industries
|2.83
|-0.49
|-9.68
|-5.22
|-25.08
|-4.91
|1.87
|Tulsyan NEC
|4.85
|32.95
|-9.73
|11.07
|6.39
|-16.03
|12.54
|Kasturi Metal Composite
|-9.17
|6.86
|-6.03
|-20.62
|-13.71
|-4.80
|-2.91
|Mittal Sections
|-0.73
|-7.49
|-17.70
|-8.83
|-75.01
|-37.02
|-24.22
|Lesha Industries
|2.67
|0
|-19.79
|-4.94
|-35.29
|-40.02
|-30.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alliance Integrated Metaliks has declined 8.81% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Alliance Integrated Metaliks has outperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.28
|2.47
|10
|2.2
|2.36
|20
|2.15
|2.29
|50
|2.16
|2.17
|100
|1.88
|2.04
|200
|1.83
|2.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alliance Integrated Metaliks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.27%, FII holding unchanged at 0.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Alliance Integrated - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of Indi
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Alliance Integrated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 11, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Alliance Integrated - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Alliance Integrated - Reply To Clarification On Price Movement Sought By BSE Limited
|Jun 23, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Alliance Integrated - Clarification sought from Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1989PLC035409 and registration number is 035409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹2.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alliance Integrated Metaliks is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹35.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alliance Integrated Metaliks are ₹2.76 and ₹2.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alliance Integrated Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹3.52 and 52-week low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹1.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alliance Integrated Metaliks has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, 11.16% for the past month, 62.05% over 3 months, -8.81% over 1 year, -35.5% across 3 years, and 31.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks are 0.00 and -0.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global