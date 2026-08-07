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Alliance Integrated Metaliks Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Alliance Integrated Metaliks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.69 Closed
-0.74₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alliance Integrated Metaliks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.69₹2.76
₹2.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.30₹3.52
₹2.69
Open Price
₹2.76
Prev. Close
₹2.71
Volume
1,97,625

Source: Dion Global

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alliance Integrated Metaliks		16.4511.1662.0559.17-8.81-35.5031.72
Aeroflex Industries		-2.113.133.13116.48139.7237.7421.18
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		22.8727.3247.8978.3476.6816.3751.40
Vardhman Special Steels		12.6526.9023.6730.1330.4222.7818.92
Msafe Equipments		7.776.6750.2347.4738.3911.446.71
Rudra Global Infra Products		3.274.65-12.24-6.93-43.41-16.4514.57
MPK Steels (I)		-6.61-20.46-20.79-14.3914.974.762.83
Hisar Metal Industries		2.83-0.49-9.68-5.22-25.08-4.911.87
Tulsyan NEC		4.8532.95-9.7311.076.39-16.0312.54
Kasturi Metal Composite		-9.176.86-6.03-20.62-13.71-4.80-2.91
Mittal Sections		-0.73-7.49-17.70-8.83-75.01-37.02-24.22
Lesha Industries		2.670-19.79-4.94-35.29-40.02-30.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alliance Integrated Metaliks has declined 8.81% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (139.72%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (76.68%), Vardhman Special Steels (30.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Alliance Integrated Metaliks has outperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (21.18%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (51.40%).

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.282.47
102.22.36
202.152.29
502.162.17
1001.882.04
2001.832.36

Source: Dion Global

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alliance Integrated Metaliks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.27%, FII holding unchanged at 0.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alliance Integrated Metaliks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTAlliance Integrated - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of Indi
Aug 05, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTAlliance Integrated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 11, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTAlliance Integrated - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTAlliance Integrated - Reply To Clarification On Price Movement Sought By BSE Limited
Jun 23, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTAlliance Integrated - Clarification sought from Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Alliance Integrated Metaliks

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1989PLC035409 and registration number is 035409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Daljit Singh Chahal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ankush Uppal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhawani Prasad Mishra
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sri Kant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Monika Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alliance Integrated Metaliks Share Price

What is the share price of Alliance Integrated Metaliks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹2.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alliance Integrated Metaliks?

The Alliance Integrated Metaliks is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks?

The market cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹35.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alliance Integrated Metaliks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alliance Integrated Metaliks are ₹2.76 and ₹2.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alliance Integrated Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹3.52 and 52-week low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks is ₹1.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alliance Integrated Metaliks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alliance Integrated Metaliks has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, 11.16% for the past month, 62.05% over 3 months, -8.81% over 1 year, -35.5% across 3 years, and 31.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks are 0.00 and -0.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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