Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.50
|55.58
|26.84
|44.85
|-0.42
|3,343.90
|161.77
|3.55
|19.87
|40.24
|109.04
|58.18
|1,219.41
|214.94
|3.72
|-13.00
|12.09
|38.47
|41.19
|2,023.92
|738.26
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|4.32
|17.22
|3.01
|29.21
|78.57
|518.96
|233.23
|27.15
|7.98
|53.08
|31.43
|32.44
|22.22
|-25.34
|-3.75
|22.20
|33.24
|36.94
|44.43
|164.13
|197.22
|2.13
|-2.38
|8.95
|40.98
|205.00
|205.00
|205.00
|3.10
|2.84
|-3.86
|-14.01
|-63.33
|375.00
|553.03
|0.79
|-1.95
|2.55
|-7.78
|30.70
|83.58
|1.31
|0
|-3.57
|-10.00
|-19.64
|-49.63
|-46.00
|-72.45
|0
|6.68
|6.68
|-12.05
|91.23
|91.23
|91.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1989PLC035409 and registration number is 035409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is ₹409.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is 70.61 and PB ratio of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is -1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is ₹35.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is ₹51.50 and 52-week low of Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd. is ₹19.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.