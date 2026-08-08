What is the share price of York Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for York Exports is ₹62.94 as on .

What kind of stock is York Exports? The York Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of York Exports? The market cap of York Exports is ₹21.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of York Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of York Exports are ₹63.14 and ₹62.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of York Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which York Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of York Exports is ₹79.00 and 52-week low of York Exports is ₹47.10 as on .

How has the York Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The York Exports has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, 12.8% for the past month, 12.82% over 3 months, 5.48% over 1 year, 17.9% across 3 years, and 39.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of York Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of York Exports are 3.72 and 0.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global