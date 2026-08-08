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York Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

YORK EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of York Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.94 Closed
0.18₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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York Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.92₹63.14
₹62.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.10₹79.00
₹62.94
Open Price
₹63.14
Prev. Close
₹62.83
Volume
137

Source: Dion Global

York Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, York Exports has gained 5.48% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, York Exports has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

York Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

York Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.3156.4
1051.4754.59
2051.8653.95
5056.6955.66
10058.6757.65
20060.6958.17

Source: Dion Global

York Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, York Exports saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.38%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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York Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTYork Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 29 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUI
Jul 08, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTYork Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTYork Exports - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2025
May 30, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTYork Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 27, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTYork Exports - Clarification sought from York Exports Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About York Exports

York Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC015416 and registration number is 015416. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwani Dhawan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aayush Dhawan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Veena Vahi
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Bhushan Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Puri
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Arora
    Director

FAQs on York Exports Share Price

What is the share price of York Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for York Exports is ₹62.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is York Exports?

The York Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of York Exports?

The market cap of York Exports is ₹21.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of York Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of York Exports are ₹63.14 and ₹62.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of York Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which York Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of York Exports is ₹79.00 and 52-week low of York Exports is ₹47.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the York Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The York Exports has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, 12.8% for the past month, 12.82% over 3 months, 5.48% over 1 year, 17.9% across 3 years, and 39.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of York Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of York Exports are 3.72 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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