Here's the live share price of York Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, York Exports has gained 5.48% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%). From a 5 year perspective, York Exports has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.31
|56.4
|10
|51.47
|54.59
|20
|51.86
|53.95
|50
|56.69
|55.66
|100
|58.67
|57.65
|200
|60.69
|58.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, York Exports saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.38%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|York Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 29 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUI
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|York Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|York Exports - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2025
|May 30, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|York Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 27, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|York Exports - Clarification sought from York Exports Ltd
Source: Dion Global
York Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC015416 and registration number is 015416. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for York Exports is ₹62.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The York Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of York Exports is ₹21.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of York Exports are ₹63.14 and ₹62.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which York Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of York Exports is ₹79.00 and 52-week low of York Exports is ₹47.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The York Exports has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, 12.8% for the past month, 12.82% over 3 months, 5.48% over 1 year, 17.9% across 3 years, and 39.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of York Exports are 3.72 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global