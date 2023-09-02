Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
York Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC015416 and registration number is 015416. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of York Exports Ltd. is ₹15.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of York Exports Ltd. is 17.5 and PB ratio of York Exports Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for York Exports Ltd. is ₹46.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which York Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of York Exports Ltd. is ₹77.90 and 52-week low of York Exports Ltd. is ₹31.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.