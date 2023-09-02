Follow Us

YORK EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.84 Closed
4.672.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

York Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.52₹46.94
₹46.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.35₹77.90
₹46.84
Open Price
₹46.94
Prev. Close
₹44.75
Volume
374

York Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.35
  • R249.85
  • R352.77
  • Pivot
    45.43
  • S143.93
  • S241.01
  • S339.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.4644.78
  • 1055.1344.1
  • 2061.7342.12
  • 5047.7439.41
  • 10040.339.31
  • 20040.2240.19

York Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

York Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

York Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About York Exports Ltd.

York Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1983PLC015416 and registration number is 015416. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gian Chand Dhawan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashwani Dhawan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aayush Dhawan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Bhushan Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Puri
    Director
  • Mrs. Veena Vahi
    Director

FAQs on York Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of York Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of York Exports Ltd. is ₹15.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of York Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of York Exports Ltd. is 17.5 and PB ratio of York Exports Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of York Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for York Exports Ltd. is ₹46.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of York Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which York Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of York Exports Ltd. is ₹77.90 and 52-week low of York Exports Ltd. is ₹31.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

