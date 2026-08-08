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Sunita Tools Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNITA TOOLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Sunita Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹972.85 Closed
2.00₹ 19.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sunita Tools Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹965.00₹972.85
₹972.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹553.00₹1,123.85
₹972.85
Open Price
₹965.00
Prev. Close
₹953.80
Volume
4,250

Source: Dion Global

Sunita Tools Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunita Tools		-5.9126.2316.6347.2038.7887.6445.88
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunita Tools has gained 38.78% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunita Tools has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Sunita Tools Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunita Tools Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,019.21994.47
10979.19980.14
20907.92933.04
50793.19860.04
100841.06830.72
200805.19807.45

Source: Dion Global

Sunita Tools Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunita Tools saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.75%, while DII stake increased to 0.80%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sunita Tools Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTSunita Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 24, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTSunita Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 20, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTSunita Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 17, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTSunita Tools - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTSunita Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Sunita Tools

Sunita Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29220MH1988PLC045850 and registration number is 045850. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Pandey
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Ragini Satish Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Uma Pandey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Malpani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Diksha Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sunita Tools Share Price

What is the share price of Sunita Tools?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunita Tools is ₹972.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunita Tools?

The Sunita Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunita Tools?

The market cap of Sunita Tools is ₹606.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunita Tools?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunita Tools are ₹972.85 and ₹965.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunita Tools?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunita Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunita Tools is ₹1,123.85 and 52-week low of Sunita Tools is ₹553.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sunita Tools performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunita Tools has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 26.23% for the past month, 16.63% over 3 months, 38.78% over 1 year, 87.64% across 3 years, and 45.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunita Tools?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunita Tools are 98.77 and 8.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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