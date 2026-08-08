Here's the live share price of Sunita Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunita Tools
|-5.91
|26.23
|16.63
|47.20
|38.78
|87.64
|45.88
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunita Tools has gained 38.78% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunita Tools has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,019.21
|994.47
|10
|979.19
|980.14
|20
|907.92
|933.04
|50
|793.19
|860.04
|100
|841.06
|830.72
|200
|805.19
|807.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunita Tools saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.75%, while DII stake increased to 0.80%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Sunita Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 24, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Sunita Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Sunita Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Sunita Tools - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Sunita Tools - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Sunita Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29220MH1988PLC045850 and registration number is 045850. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunita Tools is ₹972.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunita Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunita Tools is ₹606.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunita Tools are ₹972.85 and ₹965.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunita Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunita Tools is ₹1,123.85 and 52-week low of Sunita Tools is ₹553.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunita Tools has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 26.23% for the past month, 16.63% over 3 months, 38.78% over 1 year, 87.64% across 3 years, and 45.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunita Tools are 98.77 and 8.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global