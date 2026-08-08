What is the share price of Sunita Tools? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunita Tools is ₹972.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Sunita Tools? The Sunita Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunita Tools? The market cap of Sunita Tools is ₹606.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunita Tools? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunita Tools are ₹972.85 and ₹965.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunita Tools? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunita Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunita Tools is ₹1,123.85 and 52-week low of Sunita Tools is ₹553.00 as on .

How has the Sunita Tools performed historically in terms of returns? The Sunita Tools has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 26.23% for the past month, 16.63% over 3 months, 38.78% over 1 year, 87.64% across 3 years, and 45.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunita Tools? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunita Tools are 98.77 and 8.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global