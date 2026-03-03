Here's the live share price of Emrock Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Emrock Corporation has gained 96.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1199.54%.
Emrock Corporation’s current P/E of 22.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emrock Corporation
|-4.50
|11.86
|120.95
|970.36
|1,199.54
|204.53
|96.45
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
Over the last one year, Emrock Corporation has gained 1199.54% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Emrock Corporation has outperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|295.57
|293.67
|10
|291.06
|289.83
|20
|277.19
|277.41
|50
|232.15
|236.81
|100
|165.71
|184.45
|200
|92.69
|126.4
In the latest quarter, Emrock Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.63%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
|Emrock Corporation - Statement Of Deviation
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:27 AM IST
|Emrock Corporation - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:12 AM IST
|Emrock Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
|Emrock Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider & Approve Un-Audited Financial Resu
|Jan 06, 2026, 9:50 PM IST
|Vaghani Techno-Build - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Emrock Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1994PLC187866 and registration number is 187866. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emrock Corporation is ₹285.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Emrock Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emrock Corporation is ₹148.90 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emrock Corporation are ₹285.25 and ₹285.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emrock Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emrock Corporation is ₹301.20 and 52-week low of Emrock Corporation is ₹21.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Emrock Corporation has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 19.88% for the past month, 134.35% over 3 months, 1199.54% over 1 year, 204.53% across 3 years, and 96.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emrock Corporation are 22.53 and 10.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.