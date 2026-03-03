Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Emrock Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMROCK CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Emrock Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹285.25 Closed
-1.99₹ -5.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Emrock Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹285.25₹285.25
₹285.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.95₹301.20
₹285.25
Open Price
₹285.25
Prev. Close
₹291.05
Volume
903

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Emrock Corporation has gained 96.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1199.54%.

Emrock Corporation’s current P/E of 22.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Emrock Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emrock Corporation		-4.5011.86120.95970.361,199.54204.5396.45
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34

Over the last one year, Emrock Corporation has gained 1199.54% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Emrock Corporation has outperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Emrock Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Emrock Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5295.57293.67
10291.06289.83
20277.19277.41
50232.15236.81
100165.71184.45
20092.69126.4

Emrock Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emrock Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.63%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Emrock Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 12:32 AM ISTEmrock Corporation - Statement Of Deviation
Feb 12, 2026, 6:27 AM ISTEmrock Corporation - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
Feb 12, 2026, 6:12 AM ISTEmrock Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 05, 2026, 11:44 PM ISTEmrock Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider & Approve Un-Audited Financial Resu
Jan 06, 2026, 9:50 PM ISTVaghani Techno-Build - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Emrock Corporation

Emrock Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1994PLC187866 and registration number is 187866. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Parth Tulsibhai Patel
    Chairman, Executie Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jatinkumar Tulsibhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjunkumar Jagdishbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajeshkumar Mukundkumar Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Dashrathbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Falguni Purvesh Guru
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Emrock Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Emrock Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emrock Corporation is ₹285.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emrock Corporation?

The Emrock Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emrock Corporation?

The market cap of Emrock Corporation is ₹148.90 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emrock Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emrock Corporation are ₹285.25 and ₹285.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emrock Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emrock Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emrock Corporation is ₹301.20 and 52-week low of Emrock Corporation is ₹21.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Emrock Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emrock Corporation has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 19.88% for the past month, 134.35% over 3 months, 1199.54% over 1 year, 204.53% across 3 years, and 96.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emrock Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emrock Corporation are 22.53 and 10.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Emrock Corporation News

More Emrock Corporation News
icon
Market Pulse