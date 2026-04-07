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Asian Hotels (West) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIAN HOTELS (WEST)

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Asian Hotels (West) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹143.85 Closed
-0.21₹ -0.30
As on Apr 06, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
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Asian Hotels (West) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.00₹143.85
₹143.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.00₹143.85
₹143.85
Open Price
₹137.00
Prev. Close
₹144.15
Volume
1,442

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Asian Hotels (West) has declined 7.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.

Asian Hotels (West)’s current P/E of nullx helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Asian Hotels (West) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asian Hotels (West)		00000-18.93-7.8
Indian Hotels Company		4.28-2.66-16.77-18.8-20.8222.8641.58
ITC Hotels		8.58-8.81-24.15-31.62-23.52-4.5-2.72
Jubilant Foodworks		6.22-5.64-14.2-24.89-31.141.91-4.06
EIH		10.99-3.6-14.47-22.17-13.7422.826.82
Travel Food Services		0.67910.18-7.718.195.733.4
Chalet Hotels		4.22-0.39-16.72-24.61-9.7326.3837.31
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		1.17-4.13-1.56-1.31-4.86-1.65-0.99
Ventive Hospitality		3.38-16.83-25.34-19.8-14.94-6.95-4.23
Devyani International		5.7-9.09-28.15-39.61-28.84-11.92-4.14
Lemon Tree Hotels		9.251.82-28.2-34.4-1812.3825.28
Westlife Foodworld		-5.27-2.79-13.23-33.35-33.98-12.910.73
Sapphire Foods India		4.64-9.93-31.28-45.89-46.14-13.24-8.27
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		10.3-7.92-17.98-27.49-14.8-3.5310.41
Valor Estate		9.42-9.04-22.36-42.41-43.7811.4131.46
Juniper Hotels		6.920.47-17.04-27.04-19.12-20.32-12.74
Restaurant Brands Asia		6.13-3.4-10.41-18.85-8.31-12.97-13.74
India Tourism Development Corporation		10.12-12.08-30.67-36.62-25.1510.971.67
Samhi Hotels		15.310.7-25.33-24.924.621.010.6
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		14.9-3.97-16.8-27.04-17.57-18.35-11.45

Over the last one year, Asian Hotels (West) has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-20.82%), ITC Hotels (-23.52%), Jubilant Foodworks (-31.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Hotels (West) has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (41.58%) and ITC Hotels (-2.72%).

Asian Hotels (West) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Asian Hotels (West) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5152.04147.18
10154.59150.7
20157.72159.65
50201.46189.33
100239.26215.08
200235.51231.76

Asian Hotels (West) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asian Hotels (West) saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.57%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asian Hotels (West) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTAsian Hotels (West) - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results(Standalone And Consolidated)
Feb 06, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTAsian Hotels (West) - Update on board meeting
Feb 06, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTAsian Hotels (West) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Quarterly Results For The Q.E. 31122025
Jan 20, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTAsian Hotels (West) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 12, 2025, 09:36 PM IST ISTAsian Hotels (West) - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Members Considered And Approved Unaudited Quarterly Results For The

About Asian Hotels (West)

Asian Hotels (West) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL2007PLC157518 and registration number is 157518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Gupta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Chamanlal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Saraf
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saumen Chatterjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mekhala Sengupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Rajpal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Asian Hotels (West) Share Price

What is the share price of Asian Hotels (West)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (West) is ₹143.85 as on Apr 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asian Hotels (West)?

The Asian Hotels (West) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Hotels (West)?

The market cap of Asian Hotels (West) is ₹0.00 Cr as on Apr 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Hotels (West)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Hotels (West) are ₹143.85 and ₹137.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Hotels (West)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Hotels (West) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Hotels (West) is ₹143.85 and 52-week low of Asian Hotels (West) is ₹137.00 as on Apr 06, 2026.

How has the Asian Hotels (West) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asian Hotels (West) has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and -35.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (West)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (West) are and on Apr 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

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