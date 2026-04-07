Here's the live share price of Asian Hotels (West) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Asian Hotels (West) has declined 7.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.
Asian Hotels (West)’s current P/E of nullx helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asian Hotels (West)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-18.93
|-7.8
|Indian Hotels Company
|4.28
|-2.66
|-16.77
|-18.8
|-20.82
|22.86
|41.58
|ITC Hotels
|8.58
|-8.81
|-24.15
|-31.62
|-23.52
|-4.5
|-2.72
|Jubilant Foodworks
|6.22
|-5.64
|-14.2
|-24.89
|-31.14
|1.91
|-4.06
|EIH
|10.99
|-3.6
|-14.47
|-22.17
|-13.74
|22.8
|26.82
|Travel Food Services
|0.67
|9
|10.18
|-7.7
|18.19
|5.73
|3.4
|Chalet Hotels
|4.22
|-0.39
|-16.72
|-24.61
|-9.73
|26.38
|37.31
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|1.17
|-4.13
|-1.56
|-1.31
|-4.86
|-1.65
|-0.99
|Ventive Hospitality
|3.38
|-16.83
|-25.34
|-19.8
|-14.94
|-6.95
|-4.23
|Devyani International
|5.7
|-9.09
|-28.15
|-39.61
|-28.84
|-11.92
|-4.14
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|9.25
|1.82
|-28.2
|-34.4
|-18
|12.38
|25.28
|Westlife Foodworld
|-5.27
|-2.79
|-13.23
|-33.35
|-33.98
|-12.91
|0.73
|Sapphire Foods India
|4.64
|-9.93
|-31.28
|-45.89
|-46.14
|-13.24
|-8.27
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|10.3
|-7.92
|-17.98
|-27.49
|-14.8
|-3.53
|10.41
|Valor Estate
|9.42
|-9.04
|-22.36
|-42.41
|-43.78
|11.41
|31.46
|Juniper Hotels
|6.92
|0.47
|-17.04
|-27.04
|-19.12
|-20.32
|-12.74
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|6.13
|-3.4
|-10.41
|-18.85
|-8.31
|-12.97
|-13.74
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|10.12
|-12.08
|-30.67
|-36.62
|-25.15
|10.97
|1.67
|Samhi Hotels
|15.31
|0.7
|-25.33
|-24.92
|4.62
|1.01
|0.6
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|14.9
|-3.97
|-16.8
|-27.04
|-17.57
|-18.35
|-11.45
Over the last one year, Asian Hotels (West) has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-20.82%), ITC Hotels (-23.52%), Jubilant Foodworks (-31.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Hotels (West) has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (41.58%) and ITC Hotels (-2.72%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|152.04
|147.18
|10
|154.59
|150.7
|20
|157.72
|159.65
|50
|201.46
|189.33
|100
|239.26
|215.08
|200
|235.51
|231.76
In the latest quarter, Asian Hotels (West) saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.57%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (West) - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results(Standalone And Consolidated)
|Feb 06, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (West) - Update on board meeting
|Feb 06, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (West) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Quarterly Results For The Q.E. 31122025
|Jan 20, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (West) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 12, 2025, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (West) - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Members Considered And Approved Unaudited Quarterly Results For The
Asian Hotels (West) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL2007PLC157518 and registration number is 157518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (West) is ₹143.85 as on Apr 06, 2026.
The Asian Hotels (West) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Asian Hotels (West) is ₹0.00 Cr as on Apr 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Hotels (West) are ₹143.85 and ₹137.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Hotels (West) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Hotels (West) is ₹143.85 and 52-week low of Asian Hotels (West) is ₹137.00 as on Apr 06, 2026.
The Asian Hotels (West) has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and -35.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (West) are and on Apr 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.