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Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOUTHERN PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.10 Closed
-0.63₹ -0.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.51₹68.29
₹68.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹128.10
₹68.10
Open Price
₹67.77
Prev. Close
₹68.53
Volume
21,731

Source: Dion Global

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation has declined 21.80% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.5467.56
1066.0867.08
2066.6367.09
5068.4167.78
10067.2969.22
20073.9273.04

Source: Dion Global

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.14%, FII holding fell to 4.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 25, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTSPIC - Outcome of Board Meeting
May 25, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTSPIC - Board recommends Dividend
May 25, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTSPIC - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Auditors Report for March 31, 2026
Nov 15, 2025, 01:08 AM IST ISTSPIC - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Limited Review Report for September 30, 2025
Aug 18, 2025, 09:27 PM IST ISTSPIC - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Limited Review Report for June 30, 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101TN1969PLC005778 and registration number is 005778. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2955.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin C Muthiah
    Chairman
  • Mr. E Balu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Debendranath Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T K Arun
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rita Chandrasekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B S Purshotham
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Latha Ramanathan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Devaki Ashwin Muthiah
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Nanduri
    Director

FAQs on Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹68.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation?

The Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation?

The market cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹1,386.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation are ₹68.29 and ₹67.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹128.10 and 52-week low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹55.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, -4.98% over 3 months, -21.8% over 1 year, 0.96% across 3 years, and 2.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation are 6.56 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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