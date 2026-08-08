What is the share price of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹68.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation? The Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation? The market cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹1,386.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation are ₹68.29 and ₹67.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹128.10 and 52-week low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹55.00 as on .

How has the Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, -4.98% over 3 months, -21.8% over 1 year, 0.96% across 3 years, and 2.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation are 6.56 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global