Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOUTHERN PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹70.15 Closed
0.650.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.60₹71.55
₹70.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.50₹92.00
₹70.15
Open Price
₹69.70
Prev. Close
₹69.70
Volume
8,54,754

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R171.2
  • R272.35
  • R373.15
  • Pivot
    70.4
  • S169.25
  • S268.45
  • S367.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.7769.84
  • 1053.7368.64
  • 2054.1667.52
  • 5057.866.95
  • 10054.2866.63
  • 20058.8265.44

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd.

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101TN1969PLC005778 and registration number is 005778. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1874.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin C Muthiah
    Chairman
  • Mr. S R Ramakrishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vandana Garg
    Director
  • Ms. A R Rajalakshmi
    Director
  • Mr. B Narendran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sashikala Srikanth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debendranath Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rita Chandrasekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T K Arun
    Independent Director

FAQs on Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,428.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is 5.46 and PB ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is 1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹70.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹51.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

