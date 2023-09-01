What is the Market Cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,428.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is 5.46 and PB ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is 1.61 as on .

What is the share price of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹70.15 as on .