MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101TN1969PLC005778 and registration number is 005778. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1874.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,428.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is 5.46 and PB ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is 1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹70.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹51.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.