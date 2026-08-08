Here's the live share price of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation has declined 21.80% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.54
|67.56
|10
|66.08
|67.08
|20
|66.63
|67.09
|50
|68.41
|67.78
|100
|67.29
|69.22
|200
|73.92
|73.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.14%, FII holding fell to 4.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 25, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|SPIC - Outcome of Board Meeting
|May 25, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|SPIC - Board recommends Dividend
|May 25, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|SPIC - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Auditors Report for March 31, 2026
|Nov 15, 2025, 01:08 AM IST IST
|SPIC - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Limited Review Report for September 30, 2025
|Aug 18, 2025, 09:27 PM IST IST
|SPIC - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Limited Review Report for June 30, 2025
Source: Dion Global
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101TN1969PLC005778 and registration number is 005778. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2955.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹68.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹1,386.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation are ₹68.29 and ₹67.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹128.10 and 52-week low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation is ₹55.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, -4.98% over 3 months, -21.8% over 1 year, 0.96% across 3 years, and 2.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation are 6.56 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global