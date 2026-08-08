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Sarla Performance Fibers Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sarla Performance Fibers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.30 Closed
0.13₹ 0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sarla Performance Fibers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.21₹102.58
₹102.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.01₹114.00
₹102.30
Open Price
₹102.58
Prev. Close
₹102.17
Volume
1,211

Source: Dion Global

Sarla Performance Fibers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sarla Performance Fibers has declined 3.76% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarla Performance Fibers has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Sarla Performance Fibers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sarla Performance Fibers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.21101.02
10100.34100.63
20100.96100.55
5099.7998.97
10093.1195.92
20090.294.03

Source: Dion Global

Sarla Performance Fibers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sarla Performance Fibers saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.00%, while DII stake decreased to 0.69%, FII holding fell to 0.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sarla Performance Fibers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTSarla Performance Fi - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTSarla Performance Fi - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTSarla Performance Fi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Jul 30, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTSarla Performance Fi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTSarla Performance Fi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Sarla Performance Fibers

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909DN1993PLC000056 and registration number is 000056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial mono-filament or strip. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 396.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishnakumar Madhusudan Jhunjhunwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanav Krishna Jhunjhunwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Paulo Manuel Ferreira Moura De Castro
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Krishna Jhunjhunwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Shashikant Abhyankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat K Jhamvar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sarla Performance Fibers Share Price

What is the share price of Sarla Performance Fibers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹102.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sarla Performance Fibers?

The Sarla Performance Fibers is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarla Performance Fibers?

The market cap of Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹854.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarla Performance Fibers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarla Performance Fibers are ₹102.58 and ₹99.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarla Performance Fibers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarla Performance Fibers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹65.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sarla Performance Fibers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sarla Performance Fibers has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, 7.87% over 3 months, -3.76% over 1 year, 27.69% across 3 years, and 16.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers are 441.14 and 1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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