Here's the live share price of Sarla Performance Fibers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sarla Performance Fibers has declined 3.76% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarla Performance Fibers has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.21
|101.02
|10
|100.34
|100.63
|20
|100.96
|100.55
|50
|99.79
|98.97
|100
|93.11
|95.92
|200
|90.2
|94.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sarla Performance Fibers saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.00%, while DII stake decreased to 0.69%, FII holding fell to 0.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Sarla Performance Fi - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Sarla Performance Fi - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Sarla Performance Fi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Sarla Performance Fi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|Sarla Performance Fi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909DN1993PLC000056 and registration number is 000056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial mono-filament or strip. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 396.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹102.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarla Performance Fibers is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹854.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarla Performance Fibers are ₹102.58 and ₹99.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarla Performance Fibers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹65.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarla Performance Fibers has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, 7.87% over 3 months, -3.76% over 1 year, 27.69% across 3 years, and 16.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers are 441.14 and 1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.
Source: Dion Global