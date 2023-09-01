What is the Market Cap of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.? The market cap of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is ₹397.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is 15.1 and PB ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is 0.92 as on .

What is the share price of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is ₹47.55 as on .