Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | NSE
₹47.55 Closed
-1.04-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.15₹48.60
₹47.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.40₹60.00
₹47.55
Open Price
₹47.60
Prev. Close
₹48.05
Volume
1,13,324

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.35
  • R249.2
  • R349.8
  • Pivot
    47.75
  • S146.9
  • S246.3
  • S345.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.4147.18
  • 1047.8646.89
  • 2048.0746.99
  • 5051.6246.16
  • 10049.8744.51
  • 20055.0744.2

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.28-2.5620.9925.13-17.38178.0722.39
1.6620.4664.47105.5340.23104.01-48.36
-9.41-6.99-21.97-48.53252.1041,800.0020,850.00
1.451.268.5120.8865.09301.66202.86
5.562.15-8.3016.14-19.63168.8780.38
9.491.17-3.62-10.82-31.35-71.68-77.37
12.519.992.597.4136.81210.5677.50
1.339.750.3310.14-25.49398.3639.45
22.2222.2210.0010.00-45.0083.3383.33
00.15-44.83-45.74-77.93-78.51-81.76

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. Share Holdings

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909DN1993PLC000056 and registration number is 000056. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial mono-filament or strip. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishnakumar M Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanav Krishna Jhunjhunwala
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Jhunjhunwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Paulo Manuel Ferreira Moura De Castro
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parantap Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shreya Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.?

The market cap of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is ₹397.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is 15.1 and PB ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is ₹47.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. is ₹32.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

