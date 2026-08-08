What is the share price of Sarla Performance Fibers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹102.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Sarla Performance Fibers? The Sarla Performance Fibers is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarla Performance Fibers? The market cap of Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹854.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarla Performance Fibers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarla Performance Fibers are ₹102.58 and ₹99.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarla Performance Fibers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarla Performance Fibers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of Sarla Performance Fibers is ₹65.01 as on .

How has the Sarla Performance Fibers performed historically in terms of returns? The Sarla Performance Fibers has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, 7.87% over 3 months, -3.76% over 1 year, 27.69% across 3 years, and 16.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarla Performance Fibers are 441.14 and 1.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global