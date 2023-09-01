What is the Market Cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd.? The market cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹510.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is 1.38 and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is 0.82 as on .

What is the share price of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹486.10 as on .