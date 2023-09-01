Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.45
|-11.81
|-16.27
|12.04
|36.11
|2,833.33
|1,074.76
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923UP2012PLC051433 and registration number is 051433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹510.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is 1.38 and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹486.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹674.95 and 52-week low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹340.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.