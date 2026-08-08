What is the share price of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,074.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company? The Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company? The market cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,128.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company are ₹1,079.45 and ₹1,060.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,480.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹660.00 as on .

How has the Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company has shown returns of 0.84% over the past day, -0.9% for the past month, -4.96% over 3 months, 44.02% over 1 year, 25.41% across 3 years, and 93.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company are 1.32 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global