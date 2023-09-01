Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JINDAL POLY INVESTMENT & FINANCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹486.10 Closed
0.964.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹483.05₹492.95
₹486.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹340.10₹674.95
₹486.10
Open Price
₹485.85
Prev. Close
₹481.50
Volume
6,248

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1491.55
  • R2497.2
  • R3501.45
  • Pivot
    487.3
  • S1481.65
  • S2477.4
  • S3471.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5489.4476.22
  • 10452.48478.04
  • 20427.06490.07
  • 50392.73518.68
  • 100337.37525.1
  • 200309.82498.05

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.45-11.81-16.2712.0436.112,833.331,074.76
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923UP2012PLC051433 and registration number is 051433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyam Dass Singal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakash Matai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Iti Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinumon K Govindan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chander Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹510.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is 1.38 and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹486.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹674.95 and 52-week low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹340.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data