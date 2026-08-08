Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

JINDAL POLY INVESTMENT & FINANCE COMPANY

Jindal BC Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,074.00 Closed
0.84₹ 8.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,060.95₹1,079.45
₹1,074.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹660.00₹1,480.00
₹1,074.00
Open Price
₹1,074.90
Prev. Close
₹1,065.05
Volume
94

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company		4.71-0.90-4.965.5344.0225.4193.74
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company has gained 44.02% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,038.961,042.32
101,043.241,046.13
201,065.251,056.9
501,068.921,070.5
1001,098.271,073.99
2001,066.361,045.14

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.44%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTJindal Poly Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTJindal Poly Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Re-Appointment Of Managing Director Under Regulation
Aug 01, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTJindal Poly Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 10, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTJindal Poly Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTJindal Poly Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31,

Source: Dion Global

About Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923UP2012PLC051433 and registration number is 051433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1036.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyam Dass Singal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kirty Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Matai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kaushal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chander Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,074.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company?

The Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company?

The market cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,128.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company are ₹1,079.45 and ₹1,060.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,480.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹660.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company has shown returns of 0.84% over the past day, -0.9% for the past month, -4.96% over 3 months, 44.02% over 1 year, 25.41% across 3 years, and 93.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company are 1.32 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company News

More Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company News
Market Pulse