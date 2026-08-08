Here's the live share price of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company
|4.71
|-0.90
|-4.96
|5.53
|44.02
|25.41
|93.74
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company has gained 44.02% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,038.96
|1,042.32
|10
|1,043.24
|1,046.13
|20
|1,065.25
|1,056.9
|50
|1,068.92
|1,070.5
|100
|1,098.27
|1,073.99
|200
|1,066.36
|1,045.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.44%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Jindal Poly Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Jindal Poly Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Re-Appointment Of Managing Director Under Regulation
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Jindal Poly Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Jindal Poly Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Jindal Poly Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31,
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923UP2012PLC051433 and registration number is 051433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1036.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,074.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,128.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company are ₹1,079.45 and ₹1,060.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,480.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company is ₹660.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company has shown returns of 0.84% over the past day, -0.9% for the past month, -4.96% over 3 months, 44.02% over 1 year, 25.41% across 3 years, and 93.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company are 1.32 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global