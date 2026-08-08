What is the share price of Indo Cotspin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Cotspin is ₹34.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo Cotspin? The Indo Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Cotspin? The market cap of Indo Cotspin is ₹24.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Cotspin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Cotspin are ₹37.20 and ₹33.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Cotspin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Cotspin is ₹44.05 and 52-week low of Indo Cotspin is ₹22.05 as on .

How has the Indo Cotspin performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo Cotspin has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, 7.38% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, 12.99% over 1 year, 14.03% across 3 years, and 44.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Cotspin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Cotspin are -3,435.00 and 3.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global