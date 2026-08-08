Here's the live share price of Indo Cotspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo Cotspin
|-11.67
|7.38
|-7.16
|22.68
|12.99
|14.03
|44.97
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo Cotspin has gained 12.99% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Cotspin has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.27
|37.77
|10
|39.98
|38.14
|20
|36.75
|37.13
|50
|33.01
|34.52
|100
|31.37
|32.49
|200
|29.38
|31.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo Cotspin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Indo Cotspin - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result Quarter Ended On 30-06-2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Indo Cotspin - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Indo Cotspin - Book Closure Intimation For The Purpose Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|Indo Cotspin - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Indo Cotspin - NOTICE OF 32Nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Source: Dion Global
Indo Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111HR1995PLC032541 and registration number is 032541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Cotspin is ₹34.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo Cotspin is ₹24.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Cotspin are ₹37.20 and ₹33.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Cotspin is ₹44.05 and 52-week low of Indo Cotspin is ₹22.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Cotspin has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, 7.38% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, 12.99% over 1 year, 14.03% across 3 years, and 44.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Cotspin are -3,435.00 and 3.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global