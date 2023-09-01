Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.47
|15.33
|25.31
|28.06
|152.80
|1,911.93
|136.44
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indo Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111HR1995PLC032541 and registration number is 032541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indo Cotspin Ltd. is ₹18.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indo Cotspin Ltd. is 87.54 and PB ratio of Indo Cotspin Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Cotspin Ltd. is ₹43.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Cotspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Cotspin Ltd. is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of Indo Cotspin Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.