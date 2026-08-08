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Indo Cotspin Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO COTSPIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Indo Cotspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.35 Closed
-3.13₹ -1.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo Cotspin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.69₹37.20
₹34.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.05₹44.05
₹34.35
Open Price
₹37.20
Prev. Close
₹35.46
Volume
482

Source: Dion Global

Indo Cotspin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo Cotspin		-11.677.38-7.1622.6812.9914.0344.97
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo Cotspin has gained 12.99% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Cotspin has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Indo Cotspin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo Cotspin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.2737.77
1039.9838.14
2036.7537.13
5033.0134.52
10031.3732.49
20029.3831.15

Source: Dion Global

Indo Cotspin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo Cotspin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indo Cotspin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTIndo Cotspin - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result Quarter Ended On 30-06-2026
Jul 18, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTIndo Cotspin - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements
Jul 15, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTIndo Cotspin - Book Closure Intimation For The Purpose Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTIndo Cotspin - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 15, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTIndo Cotspin - NOTICE OF 32Nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Source: Dion Global

About Indo Cotspin

Indo Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111HR1995PLC032541 and registration number is 032541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bal Kishan Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raj Pal Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arpan Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shally Aggarwal
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Shubham Singla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanil Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Indo Cotspin Share Price

What is the share price of Indo Cotspin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Cotspin is ₹34.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo Cotspin?

The Indo Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Cotspin?

The market cap of Indo Cotspin is ₹24.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Cotspin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Cotspin are ₹37.20 and ₹33.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Cotspin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Cotspin is ₹44.05 and 52-week low of Indo Cotspin is ₹22.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo Cotspin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo Cotspin has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, 7.38% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, 12.99% over 1 year, 14.03% across 3 years, and 44.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Cotspin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Cotspin are -3,435.00 and 3.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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