INDO COTSPIN LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.86 Closed
-1.99-0.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo Cotspin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.86₹43.86
₹43.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.35₹102.00
₹43.86
Open Price
₹43.86
Prev. Close
₹44.75
Volume
871

Indo Cotspin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.86
  • R243.86
  • R343.86
  • Pivot
    43.86
  • S143.86
  • S243.86
  • S343.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.9445.45
  • 1054.444.47
  • 2043.9942.57
  • 5028.6839.72
  • 10027.0939.3
  • 20024.0939.67

Indo Cotspin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.4715.3325.3128.06152.801,911.93136.44
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Indo Cotspin Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo Cotspin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Nov, 2022Board MeetingStock Split
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indo Cotspin Ltd.

Indo Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111HR1995PLC032541 and registration number is 032541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bal Kishan Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raj Pal Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arpan Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shally Aggarwal
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Shubham Singla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanil Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Indo Cotspin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Cotspin Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo Cotspin Ltd. is ₹18.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Cotspin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo Cotspin Ltd. is 87.54 and PB ratio of Indo Cotspin Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo Cotspin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Cotspin Ltd. is ₹43.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Cotspin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Cotspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Cotspin Ltd. is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of Indo Cotspin Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

