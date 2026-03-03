Here's the live share price of Om Freight Forwarders along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Om Freight Forwarders has declined 1.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.97%.
Om Freight Forwarders’s current P/E of 14.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Om Freight Forwarders
|-7.66
|-15.07
|-12.34
|-7.97
|-7.97
|-2.73
|-1.65
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
Over the last one year, Om Freight Forwarders has declined 7.97% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Om Freight Forwarders has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.92
|83.8
|10
|87.48
|85.85
|20
|89.62
|87.99
|50
|91.93
|90.3
|100
|89.92
|0
|200
|44.96
|0
In the latest quarter, Om Freight Forwarders saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.85%, while DII stake decreased to 0.67%, FII holding fell to 2.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
|Om Freight Forwarder - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:53 PM IST
|Om Freight Forwarder - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:46 PM IST
|Om Freight Forwarder - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:43 PM IST
|Om Freight Forwarder - Financial Results- For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:14 PM IST
|Om Freight Forwarder - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Om Freight Forwarders Limited Has Informed The Exc
Om Freight Forwarders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63011MH1995PTC089620 and registration number is 089620. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Om Freight Forwarders is ₹79.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Om Freight Forwarders is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Om Freight Forwarders is ₹268.39 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Om Freight Forwarders are ₹81.60 and ₹76.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Om Freight Forwarders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Om Freight Forwarders is ₹107.44 and 52-week low of Om Freight Forwarders is ₹76.26 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Om Freight Forwarders has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -11.62% for the past month, -16.18% over 3 months, -7.97% over 1 year, -2.73% across 3 years, and -1.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Om Freight Forwarders are 14.06 and 1.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.