Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Om Freight Forwarders Share Price

NSE
BSE

OM FREIGHT FORWARDERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Om Freight Forwarders along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.70 Closed
-0.65₹ -0.52
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Om Freight Forwarders Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.26₹81.60
₹79.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.26₹107.44
₹79.70
Open Price
₹76.26
Prev. Close
₹80.22
Volume
3,837

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Om Freight Forwarders has declined 1.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.97%.

Om Freight Forwarders’s current P/E of 14.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Om Freight Forwarders Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Om Freight Forwarders		-7.66-15.07-12.34-7.97-7.97-2.73-1.65
Container Corporation of India		-5.25-9.31-5.47-12.73-4.75-0.390.68
Delhivery		-1.83-3.206.80-10.1769.427.91-4.38
Aegis Logistics		-2.94-3.00-11.66-3.22-10.9622.6715.77
BlackBuck		-4.23-8.44-13.23-2.1641.2530.3917.26
Shadowfax Technologies		3.528.469.609.609.603.101.85
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-3.3211.914.67-16.98-19.13-17.70-11.03
VRL Logistics		-3.75-2.410.86-0.0922.55-0.2916.65
Mahindra Logistics		-1.7010.2125.3924.8278.446.41-1.86
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.588.343.35-3.6575.3510.2358.96
Gateway Distriparks		-3.68-5.21-0.19-11.95-3.35-2.68-5.22
Afcom Holdings		-3.1110.09-3.55-16.0714.4054.0429.59
TCI Express		-4.23-3.98-9.78-27.37-22.89-30.54-10.55
Navkar Corporation		-5.78-8.96-9.06-24.72-6.2018.8916.17
Western Carriers (India)		-4.19-5.03-9.42-15.2826.53-12.00-7.39
JITF Infralogistics		-5.3036.5422.3212.48-0.7757.59109.13
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.54-38.60-74.97-73.24-55.69-25.00
Snowman Logistics		-2.64-0.54-8.23-30.21-14.553.94-5.84
Ritco Logistics		-4.08-11.25-20.22-23.30-17.7812.8762.32
Sical Logistics		-4.03-14.84-15.03-18.64-10.63-9.1036.91

Over the last one year, Om Freight Forwarders has declined 7.97% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Om Freight Forwarders has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).

Om Freight Forwarders Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Om Freight Forwarders Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.9283.8
1087.4885.85
2089.6287.99
5091.9390.3
10089.920
20044.960

Om Freight Forwarders Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Om Freight Forwarders saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.85%, while DII stake decreased to 0.67%, FII holding fell to 2.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Om Freight Forwarders Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 10:54 PM ISTOm Freight Forwarder - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Feb 13, 2026, 9:53 PM ISTOm Freight Forwarder - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Feb 13, 2026, 9:46 PM ISTOm Freight Forwarder - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 13, 2026, 7:43 PM ISTOm Freight Forwarder - Financial Results- For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025.
Feb 13, 2026, 7:14 PM ISTOm Freight Forwarder - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Om Freight Forwarders Limited Has Informed The Exc

About Om Freight Forwarders

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63011MH1995PTC089620 and registration number is 089620. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Jagannath Joshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harmesh Rahul Joshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamesh Rahul Joshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Prabhashankar Joshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Maganlal Joshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Damji Saiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Patwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dipti Nikhil Chheda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paras Khimji Savla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Krishna Bhandarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Om Freight Forwarders Share Price

What is the share price of Om Freight Forwarders?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Om Freight Forwarders is ₹79.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Om Freight Forwarders?

The Om Freight Forwarders is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Om Freight Forwarders?

The market cap of Om Freight Forwarders is ₹268.39 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Om Freight Forwarders?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Om Freight Forwarders are ₹81.60 and ₹76.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Om Freight Forwarders?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Om Freight Forwarders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Om Freight Forwarders is ₹107.44 and 52-week low of Om Freight Forwarders is ₹76.26 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Om Freight Forwarders performed historically in terms of returns?

The Om Freight Forwarders has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -11.62% for the past month, -16.18% over 3 months, -7.97% over 1 year, -2.73% across 3 years, and -1.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Om Freight Forwarders?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Om Freight Forwarders are 14.06 and 1.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Om Freight Forwarders News

More Om Freight Forwarders News
icon
Market Pulse