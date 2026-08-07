What is the share price of Hariyana Ship-Breakers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹103.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hariyana Ship-Breakers? The Hariyana Ship-Breakers is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hariyana Ship-Breakers? The market cap of Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹63.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hariyana Ship-Breakers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hariyana Ship-Breakers are ₹103.50 and ₹101.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hariyana Ship-Breakers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hariyana Ship-Breakers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹82.25 as on .

How has the Hariyana Ship-Breakers performed historically in terms of returns? The Hariyana Ship-Breakers has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -7.04% for the past month, -2.69% over 3 months, -8.97% over 1 year, 0.32% across 3 years, and -3.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hariyana Ship-Breakers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hariyana Ship-Breakers are 161.44 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global