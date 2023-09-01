Follow Us

HARIYANA SHIP-BREAKERS LTD.

Sector : Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs | Smallcap | BSE
₹81.96 Closed
6.875.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.30₹83.90
₹81.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹110.02
₹81.96
Open Price
₹76.50
Prev. Close
₹76.69
Volume
20,388

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R185.83
  • R288.67
  • R393.43
  • Pivot
    81.07
  • S178.23
  • S273.47
  • S370.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.4378.31
  • 1070.0681.09
  • 2070.9985.41
  • 5071.5286.55
  • 10070.0682.09
  • 20084.1278.09

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.20-20.2716.5228.7722.24175.0311.13
2.701.51131.75155.44369.23991.45991.45
8.0735.3682.4095.01139.21174.92115.41
3.2930.5478.7386.65160.82315.60675.64
11.734.6717.8519.1550.1762.4619.09
27.6048.04144.08144.08144.08144.08144.08
-17.753.65-3.40-29.94-21.18-18.35-80.96
3.5129.2743.4835.3654.92170.7335.96

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. Share Holdings

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd.

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1981PLC024774 and registration number is 024774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shantisarup Reniwal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Reniwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Unnati Reniwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Lilaram Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejasbhai Thakker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manohar Wagh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd.?

The market cap of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is ₹50.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is 55.79 and PB ratio of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is ₹81.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is ₹110.02 and 52-week low of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

