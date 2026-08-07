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Hariyana Ship-Breakers Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARIYANA SHIP-BREAKERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of Hariyana Ship-Breakers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.00 Closed
1.38₹ 1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hariyana Ship-Breakers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.95₹103.50
₹103.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.25₹130.00
₹103.00
Open Price
₹102.60
Prev. Close
₹101.60
Volume
174

Source: Dion Global

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hariyana Ship-Breakers		1.93-7.04-2.69-1.39-8.970.32-3.97
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		4.95-0.93-6.881.12-10.2840.3082.83
Cochin Shipyard		6.294.47-16.65-0.77-10.6566.0652.10
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries		8.5416.2443.3445.61619.75313.96293.24
Laxmipati Engineering Works		-9.75-17.5047.9573.5612.24118.6066.99
VMS Industries		-0.05-7.41-14.43-22.79-40.193.226.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hariyana Ship-Breakers has declined 8.97% compared to peers like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (-10.28%), Cochin Shipyard (-10.65%), Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (619.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Hariyana Ship-Breakers has underperformed peers relative to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (82.83%) and Cochin Shipyard (52.10%).

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.37102.02
10101.78102.13
20104.37102.62
50101.61102.48
100100.9102.9
200105.4105.56

Source: Dion Global

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hariyana Ship-Breakers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hariyana Ship-Breakers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 07:22 PM IST ISTHariyana Ship-Br - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financi
Jul 13, 2026, 04:22 PM IST ISTHariyana Ship-Br - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTHariyana Ship-Br - Clarification On Non-Compliance With Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Period Ended M
May 30, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTHariyana Ship-Br - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTHariyana Ship-Br - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Hariyana Ship-Breakers

Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1981PLC024774 and registration number is 024774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shantisarup Reniwal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Reniwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Unnati Reniwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Thakkar
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Divyush Goenka
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Viral kumar Teli
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Hariyana Ship-Breakers Share Price

What is the share price of Hariyana Ship-Breakers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹103.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hariyana Ship-Breakers?

The Hariyana Ship-Breakers is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hariyana Ship-Breakers?

The market cap of Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹63.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hariyana Ship-Breakers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hariyana Ship-Breakers are ₹103.50 and ₹101.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hariyana Ship-Breakers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hariyana Ship-Breakers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹82.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hariyana Ship-Breakers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hariyana Ship-Breakers has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -7.04% for the past month, -2.69% over 3 months, -8.97% over 1 year, 0.32% across 3 years, and -3.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hariyana Ship-Breakers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hariyana Ship-Breakers are 161.44 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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