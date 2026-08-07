Here's the live share price of Hariyana Ship-Breakers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hariyana Ship-Breakers
|1.93
|-7.04
|-2.69
|-1.39
|-8.97
|0.32
|-3.97
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|4.95
|-0.93
|-6.88
|1.12
|-10.28
|40.30
|82.83
|Cochin Shipyard
|6.29
|4.47
|-16.65
|-0.77
|-10.65
|66.06
|52.10
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|8.54
|16.24
|43.34
|45.61
|619.75
|313.96
|293.24
|Laxmipati Engineering Works
|-9.75
|-17.50
|47.95
|73.56
|12.24
|118.60
|66.99
|VMS Industries
|-0.05
|-7.41
|-14.43
|-22.79
|-40.19
|3.22
|6.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hariyana Ship-Breakers has declined 8.97% compared to peers like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (-10.28%), Cochin Shipyard (-10.65%), Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (619.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Hariyana Ship-Breakers has underperformed peers relative to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (82.83%) and Cochin Shipyard (52.10%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100.37
|102.02
|10
|101.78
|102.13
|20
|104.37
|102.62
|50
|101.61
|102.48
|100
|100.9
|102.9
|200
|105.4
|105.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hariyana Ship-Breakers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:22 PM IST IST
|Hariyana Ship-Br - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financi
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:22 PM IST IST
|Hariyana Ship-Br - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|Hariyana Ship-Br - Clarification On Non-Compliance With Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Period Ended M
|May 30, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Hariyana Ship-Br - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Hariyana Ship-Br - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1981PLC024774 and registration number is 024774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹103.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hariyana Ship-Breakers is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹63.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hariyana Ship-Breakers are ₹103.50 and ₹101.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hariyana Ship-Breakers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Hariyana Ship-Breakers is ₹82.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hariyana Ship-Breakers has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -7.04% for the past month, -2.69% over 3 months, -8.97% over 1 year, 0.32% across 3 years, and -3.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hariyana Ship-Breakers are 161.44 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global