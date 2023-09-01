Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1981PLC024774 and registration number is 024774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is ₹50.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is 55.79 and PB ratio of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is ₹81.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is ₹110.02 and 52-week low of Hariyana Ship-Breakers Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.