AMARNATH SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.00 Closed
3.681.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amarnath Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.47₹33.00
₹33.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.40₹35.60
₹33.00
Open Price
₹32.47
Prev. Close
₹31.83
Volume
43

Amarnath Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.18
  • R233.35
  • R333.71
  • Pivot
    32.82
  • S132.65
  • S232.29
  • S332.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.6932.39
  • 1016.8832.2
  • 2017.4531.51
  • 5019.9729.55
  • 10021.6827.3
  • 20023.8726.85

Amarnath Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1012.0213.8715.9999.4092.98-15.82
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Amarnath Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Amarnath Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amarnath Securities Ltd.

Amarnath Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023254 and registration number is 023254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Padhir
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Laxmikant Ramprasad Kabra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Archana Dakhale
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jaid Kojar
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Omkar Herlekar Pravin
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Ajay Hareshlal Sukhwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Chandni Kishan Makhija
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amarnath Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amarnath Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Amarnath Securities Ltd. is ₹9.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amarnath Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amarnath Securities Ltd. is 40.15 and PB ratio of Amarnath Securities Ltd. is 2.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amarnath Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amarnath Securities Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amarnath Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amarnath Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amarnath Securities Ltd. is ₹35.60 and 52-week low of Amarnath Securities Ltd. is ₹15.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

