Here's the live share price of Amarnath Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amarnath Securities
|2.17
|36.36
|29.92
|25.28
|31.47
|-17.98
|3.40
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amarnath Securities has gained 31.47% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Amarnath Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.05
|16.18
|10
|14.8
|15.58
|20
|13.97
|14.84
|50
|13.72
|14.09
|100
|13.32
|13.67
|200
|13.25
|13.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amarnath Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Amarnath Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Amarnath Securities - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Amarnath Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 04:38 AM IST IST
|Amarnath Securities - Integrated Filing As On 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 04:32 AM IST IST
|Amarnath Securities - Related Party Transaction As On 31St March , 2026
Source: Dion Global
Amarnath Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023254 and registration number is 023254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amarnath Securities is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amarnath Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amarnath Securities is ₹4.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amarnath Securities are ₹16.50 and ₹16.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amarnath Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amarnath Securities is ₹17.88 and 52-week low of Amarnath Securities is ₹10.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amarnath Securities has shown returns of 2.93% over the past day, 36.36% for the past month, 29.92% over 3 months, 31.47% over 1 year, -17.98% across 3 years, and 3.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amarnath Securities are -0.95 and -6.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global