What is the Market Cap of Amarnath Securities Ltd.? The market cap of Amarnath Securities Ltd. is ₹9.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amarnath Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Amarnath Securities Ltd. is 40.15 and PB ratio of Amarnath Securities Ltd. is 2.42 as on .

What is the share price of Amarnath Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amarnath Securities Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on .