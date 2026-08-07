What is the share price of Amarnath Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amarnath Securities is ₹16.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Amarnath Securities? The Amarnath Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amarnath Securities? The market cap of Amarnath Securities is ₹4.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amarnath Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amarnath Securities are ₹16.50 and ₹16.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amarnath Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amarnath Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amarnath Securities is ₹17.88 and 52-week low of Amarnath Securities is ₹10.06 as on .

How has the Amarnath Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Amarnath Securities has shown returns of 2.93% over the past day, 36.36% for the past month, 29.92% over 3 months, 31.47% over 1 year, -17.98% across 3 years, and 3.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amarnath Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amarnath Securities are -0.95 and -6.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global