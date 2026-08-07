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Amarnath Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMARNATH SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Amarnath Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.50 Closed
2.93₹ 0.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amarnath Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.03₹16.50
₹16.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.06₹17.88
₹16.50
Open Price
₹16.15
Prev. Close
₹16.03
Volume
18,845

Source: Dion Global

Amarnath Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amarnath Securities		2.1736.3629.9225.2831.47-17.983.40
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amarnath Securities has gained 31.47% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Amarnath Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Amarnath Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amarnath Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.0516.18
1014.815.58
2013.9714.84
5013.7214.09
10013.3213.67
20013.2513.94

Source: Dion Global

Amarnath Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amarnath Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amarnath Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTAmarnath Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Jul 31, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTAmarnath Securities - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 21, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTAmarnath Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 04:38 AM IST ISTAmarnath Securities - Integrated Filing As On 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 04:32 AM IST ISTAmarnath Securities - Related Party Transaction As On 31St March , 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Amarnath Securities

Amarnath Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023254 and registration number is 023254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Balubhai Patel
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Amit Priyakant Pandya
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajkumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nitin Walunj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaishali Dhruvabal Mahadik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amarnath Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Amarnath Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amarnath Securities is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amarnath Securities?

The Amarnath Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amarnath Securities?

The market cap of Amarnath Securities is ₹4.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amarnath Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amarnath Securities are ₹16.50 and ₹16.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amarnath Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amarnath Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amarnath Securities is ₹17.88 and 52-week low of Amarnath Securities is ₹10.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amarnath Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amarnath Securities has shown returns of 2.93% over the past day, 36.36% for the past month, 29.92% over 3 months, 31.47% over 1 year, -17.98% across 3 years, and 3.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amarnath Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amarnath Securities are -0.95 and -6.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Amarnath Securities News

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