What is the share price of Odyssey Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Technologies is ₹36.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Odyssey Technologies? The Odyssey Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Odyssey Technologies? The market cap of Odyssey Technologies is ₹58.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Odyssey Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Odyssey Technologies are ₹38.40 and ₹36.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Odyssey Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odyssey Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odyssey Technologies is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of Odyssey Technologies is ₹34.01 as on .

How has the Odyssey Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Odyssey Technologies has shown returns of -2.03% over the past day, -10.84% for the past month, -32.49% over 3 months, -57.27% over 1 year, -18.39% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Odyssey Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Odyssey Technologies are 15.82 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global