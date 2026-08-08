Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Odyssey Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ODYSSEY TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Odyssey Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.79 Closed
-1.79₹ -0.67
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Odyssey Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.70₹38.40
₹36.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.01₹94.50
₹36.79
Open Price
₹38.40
Prev. Close
₹37.46
Volume
16,763

Source: Dion Global

Odyssey Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Odyssey Technologies		-4.47-10.62-32.32-30.22-57.16-18.32-8.89
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Odyssey Technologies has declined 57.16% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Odyssey Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Odyssey Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Odyssey Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.2338.62
1040.639.5
2040.9240.24
5040.6241.52
10043.6845.03
20055.0954.13

Source: Dion Global

Odyssey Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Odyssey Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Odyssey Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTOdyssey Technolo - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 29, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTOdyssey Technolo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTOdyssey Technolo - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On July 29, 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTOdyssey Technolo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTOdyssey Technolo - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Odyssey Technologies

Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909TN1990PLC019007 and registration number is 019007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B Robert Raja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B Antony Raja
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Kondareddigari Aparna Devi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alagappan Chandramouli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Sendamarai Kannan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Odyssey Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Odyssey Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Technologies is ₹36.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Odyssey Technologies?

The Odyssey Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Odyssey Technologies?

The market cap of Odyssey Technologies is ₹58.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Odyssey Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Odyssey Technologies are ₹38.40 and ₹36.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Odyssey Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odyssey Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odyssey Technologies is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of Odyssey Technologies is ₹34.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Odyssey Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Odyssey Technologies has shown returns of -2.03% over the past day, -10.84% for the past month, -32.49% over 3 months, -57.27% over 1 year, -18.39% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Odyssey Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Odyssey Technologies are 15.82 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Odyssey Technologies News

More Odyssey Technologies News
Market Pulse