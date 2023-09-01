Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909TN1990PLC019007 and registration number is 019007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is ₹114.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is 29.1 and PB ratio of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is 2.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is ₹72.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odyssey Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is ₹99.85 and 52-week low of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is ₹41.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.