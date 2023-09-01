Follow Us

ODYSSEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹72.60 Closed
0.970.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Odyssey Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.06₹75.00
₹72.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.60₹99.85
₹72.60
Open Price
₹75.00
Prev. Close
₹71.90
Volume
4,049

Odyssey Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R174.71
  • R276.83
  • R378.65
  • Pivot
    72.89
  • S170.77
  • S268.95
  • S366.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.568.85
  • 1058.4267.05
  • 2059.1667.67
  • 5062.2471.44
  • 10058.870.89
  • 20063.2667.16

Odyssey Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.42-0.78-4.4767.559.34167.40155.63
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Odyssey Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Odyssey Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Odyssey Technologies Ltd.

Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909TN1990PLC019007 and registration number is 019007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B Robert Raja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B Antony Raja
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. G Rajasekaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kurilla Srinivas Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rani Radhakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Odyssey Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Odyssey Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is ₹114.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Odyssey Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is 29.1 and PB ratio of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is 2.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Odyssey Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is ₹72.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Odyssey Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odyssey Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is ₹99.85 and 52-week low of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is ₹41.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

