What is the Market Cap of Odyssey Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is ₹114.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Odyssey Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is 29.1 and PB ratio of Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is 2.42 as on .

What is the share price of Odyssey Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is ₹72.60 as on .