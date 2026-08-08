Here's the live share price of Odyssey Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Odyssey Technologies
|-4.47
|-10.62
|-32.32
|-30.22
|-57.16
|-18.32
|-8.89
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Odyssey Technologies has declined 57.16% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Odyssey Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.23
|38.62
|10
|40.6
|39.5
|20
|40.92
|40.24
|50
|40.62
|41.52
|100
|43.68
|45.03
|200
|55.09
|54.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Odyssey Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Odyssey Technolo - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Odyssey Technolo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Odyssey Technolo - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On July 29, 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Odyssey Technolo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Odyssey Technolo - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Odyssey Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909TN1990PLC019007 and registration number is 019007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Odyssey Technologies is ₹36.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Odyssey Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Odyssey Technologies is ₹58.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Odyssey Technologies are ₹38.40 and ₹36.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Odyssey Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Odyssey Technologies is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of Odyssey Technologies is ₹34.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Odyssey Technologies has shown returns of -2.03% over the past day, -10.84% for the past month, -32.49% over 3 months, -57.27% over 1 year, -18.39% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Odyssey Technologies are 15.82 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.72 per annum.
Source: Dion Global