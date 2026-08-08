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Urja Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

URJA GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Urja Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.85 Closed
0.92₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Urja Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.80₹10.00
₹9.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹14.42
₹9.85
Open Price
₹9.80
Prev. Close
₹9.76
Volume
86,080

Source: Dion Global

Urja Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Urja Global		8.362.60-12.52-4.74-25.55-1.957.07
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Urja Global has declined 25.55% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Urja Global has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Urja Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Urja Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.259.73
109.199.54
209.339.5
509.929.76
1001010.07
20010.6310.84

Source: Dion Global

Urja Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Urja Global saw a drop in promoter holding to 17.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 82.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Urja Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTUrja Global - Results- Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTUrja Global - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTUrja Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 08, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTUrja Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTUrja Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Urja Global

Urja Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC048983 and registration number is 048983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds etc. and their engine. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gajanand Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mohan Jagdish Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mita Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Gopalsetty Prasad Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukul Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Saumya Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Urja Global Share Price

What is the share price of Urja Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urja Global is ₹9.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Urja Global?

The Urja Global is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Urja Global?

The market cap of Urja Global is ₹548.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Urja Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Urja Global are ₹10.00 and ₹9.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Urja Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urja Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urja Global is ₹14.42 and 52-week low of Urja Global is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Urja Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Urja Global has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, 2.71% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, -25.47% over 1 year, -1.92% across 3 years, and 7.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Urja Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Urja Global are 433.92 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Urja Global News

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