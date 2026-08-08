Here's the live share price of Urja Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Urja Global
|8.36
|2.60
|-12.52
|-4.74
|-25.55
|-1.95
|7.07
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Urja Global has declined 25.55% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Urja Global has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.25
|9.73
|10
|9.19
|9.54
|20
|9.33
|9.5
|50
|9.92
|9.76
|100
|10
|10.07
|200
|10.63
|10.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Urja Global saw a drop in promoter holding to 17.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 82.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Urja Global - Results- Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Urja Global - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Urja Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Urja Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Urja Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Urja Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC048983 and registration number is 048983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds etc. and their engine. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urja Global is ₹9.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Urja Global is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Urja Global is ₹548.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Urja Global are ₹10.00 and ₹9.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urja Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urja Global is ₹14.42 and 52-week low of Urja Global is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Urja Global has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, 2.71% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, -25.47% over 1 year, -1.92% across 3 years, and 7.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Urja Global are 433.92 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global