URJA GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.90 Closed
1.020.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Urja Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.80₹9.95
₹9.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹13.40
₹9.90
Open Price
₹9.80
Prev. Close
₹9.80
Volume
26,85,568

Urja Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110
  • R210.05
  • R310.15
  • Pivot
    9.9
  • S19.85
  • S29.75
  • S39.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.579.9
  • 1011.369.95
  • 2011.379.99
  • 5011.999.83
  • 10012.219.55
  • 20015.429.76

Urja Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.17-4.998.8629.6726.16354.10228.90
5.404.393.5413.54-0.43122.1992.49
1.674.159.3738.5187.371,895.07627.65
0.683.7810.70-2.04-24.9113.7321.09
0.2911.0124.4326.3137.0686.2443.15
4.3524.7440.90115.72143.63312.83227.17
0.791.27-2.53-14.64-8.3716.8537.86
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
4.214.6329.7360.5156.6891.91-10.92
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.04-3.0976.73207.361,353.311,419.921,292.29
1.89-1.1136.5583.82440.273,422.941,576.24
-5.241.5031.1275.0795.29176.46382.36
-2.64-3.4161.9387.4170.31310.32158.95
-1.94-1.20-1.2461.07154.69827.50391.39
0.3616.3619.1255.5468.44302.73146.49
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Urja Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Urja Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
03 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Urja Global Ltd.

Urja Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC048983 and registration number is 048983. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohan Jagdish Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gajanand Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mita Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puneet Kumar Mohlay
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Payal Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prithwi Chand Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on Urja Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Urja Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Urja Global Ltd. is ₹551.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Urja Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Urja Global Ltd. is 251.91 and PB ratio of Urja Global Ltd. is 3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Urja Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urja Global Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Urja Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urja Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urja Global Ltd. is ₹13.40 and 52-week low of Urja Global Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

