What is the share price of Urja Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urja Global is ₹9.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Urja Global? The Urja Global is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Urja Global? The market cap of Urja Global is ₹548.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Urja Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Urja Global are ₹10.00 and ₹9.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Urja Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urja Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urja Global is ₹14.42 and 52-week low of Urja Global is ₹8.00 as on .

How has the Urja Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Urja Global has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, 2.71% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, -25.47% over 1 year, -1.92% across 3 years, and 7.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Urja Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Urja Global are 433.92 and 3.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global