Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.17
|-4.99
|8.86
|29.67
|26.16
|354.10
|228.90
|5.40
|4.39
|3.54
|13.54
|-0.43
|122.19
|92.49
|1.67
|4.15
|9.37
|38.51
|87.37
|1,895.07
|627.65
|0.68
|3.78
|10.70
|-2.04
|-24.91
|13.73
|21.09
|0.29
|11.01
|24.43
|26.31
|37.06
|86.24
|43.15
|4.35
|24.74
|40.90
|115.72
|143.63
|312.83
|227.17
|0.79
|1.27
|-2.53
|-14.64
|-8.37
|16.85
|37.86
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|4.21
|4.63
|29.73
|60.51
|56.68
|91.91
|-10.92
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.04
|-3.09
|76.73
|207.36
|1,353.31
|1,419.92
|1,292.29
|1.89
|-1.11
|36.55
|83.82
|440.27
|3,422.94
|1,576.24
|-5.24
|1.50
|31.12
|75.07
|95.29
|176.46
|382.36
|-2.64
|-3.41
|61.93
|87.41
|70.31
|310.32
|158.95
|-1.94
|-1.20
|-1.24
|61.07
|154.69
|827.50
|391.39
|0.36
|16.36
|19.12
|55.54
|68.44
|302.73
|146.49
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|03 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Urja Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1992PLC048983 and registration number is 048983. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Urja Global Ltd. is ₹551.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Urja Global Ltd. is 251.91 and PB ratio of Urja Global Ltd. is 3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urja Global Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urja Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urja Global Ltd. is ₹13.40 and 52-week low of Urja Global Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.