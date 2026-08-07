What is the share price of Emami Realty? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Realty is ₹75.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Emami Realty? The Emami Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emami Realty? The market cap of Emami Realty is ₹392.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Emami Realty? Today’s highest and lowest price of Emami Realty are ₹75.49 and ₹74.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emami Realty? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Realty is ₹126.35 and 52-week low of Emami Realty is ₹50.00 as on .

How has the Emami Realty performed historically in terms of returns? The Emami Realty has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -8.03% for the past month, -31.74% over 3 months, -35.29% over 1 year, 2.54% across 3 years, and 0.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emami Realty? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emami Realty are -2.07 and -1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global