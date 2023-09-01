What is the Market Cap of Emami Realty Ltd.? The market cap of Emami Realty Ltd. is ₹303.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emami Realty Ltd.? P/E ratio of Emami Realty Ltd. is -5.18 and PB ratio of Emami Realty Ltd. is 3.27 as on .

What is the share price of Emami Realty Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Realty Ltd. is ₹80.30 as on .