MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Emami Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400WB2008PLC121426 and registration number is 121426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Emami Realty Ltd. is ₹303.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Emami Realty Ltd. is -5.18 and PB ratio of Emami Realty Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Realty Ltd. is ₹80.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Realty Ltd. is ₹92.45 and 52-week low of Emami Realty Ltd. is ₹53.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.