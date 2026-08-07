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Emami Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMAMI REALTY

Emami Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
FMCG

Here's the live share price of Emami Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.49 Closed
-3.77₹ -2.96
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Emami Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.75₹75.49
₹75.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹126.35
₹75.49
Open Price
₹75.00
Prev. Close
₹78.45
Volume
1,071

Source: Dion Global

Emami Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emami Realty		-1.24-8.03-31.74-2.00-35.292.540.06
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Emami Realty has declined 35.29% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Emami Realty has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Emami Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Emami Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.4977.93
1077.9978.2
2079.1979.48
5083.7781.63
10078.8281.76
20081.3784.92

Source: Dion Global

Emami Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emami Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Emami Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTEmami Realty - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTEmami Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 10, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTEmami Realty - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTEmami Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 27, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTEmami Realty - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Emami Realty

Emami Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400WB2008PLC121426 and registration number is 121426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Chairman
  • Dr. Nitesh Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Parakh
    Director
  • Mr. Debasish Bhaumik
    Director
  • Ms. Ishani Ray
    Director

FAQs on Emami Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Emami Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Realty is ₹75.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emami Realty?

The Emami Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emami Realty?

The market cap of Emami Realty is ₹392.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emami Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emami Realty are ₹75.49 and ₹74.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emami Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Realty is ₹126.35 and 52-week low of Emami Realty is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Emami Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emami Realty has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -8.03% for the past month, -31.74% over 3 months, -35.29% over 1 year, 2.54% across 3 years, and 0.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emami Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emami Realty are -2.07 and -1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Emami Realty News

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