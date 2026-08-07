Here's the live share price of Emami Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emami Realty
|-1.24
|-8.03
|-31.74
|-2.00
|-35.29
|2.54
|0.06
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Emami Realty has declined 35.29% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Emami Realty has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.49
|77.93
|10
|77.99
|78.2
|20
|79.19
|79.48
|50
|83.77
|81.63
|100
|78.82
|81.76
|200
|81.37
|84.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Emami Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Emami Realty - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Emami Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Emami Realty - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Emami Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 27, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Emami Realty - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Emami Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400WB2008PLC121426 and registration number is 121426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Realty is ₹75.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emami Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emami Realty is ₹392.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emami Realty are ₹75.49 and ₹74.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Realty is ₹126.35 and 52-week low of Emami Realty is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emami Realty has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -8.03% for the past month, -31.74% over 3 months, -35.29% over 1 year, 2.54% across 3 years, and 0.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emami Realty are -2.07 and -1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global