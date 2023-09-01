Follow Us

Emami Realty Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EMAMI REALTY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹80.30 Closed
1.261
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Emami Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.50₹81.75
₹80.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.55₹92.45
₹80.30
Open Price
₹80.90
Prev. Close
₹79.30
Volume
81,150

Emami Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.17
  • R284.08
  • R386.42
  • Pivot
    79.83
  • S177.92
  • S275.58
  • S373.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.5180.62
  • 1077.7678.3
  • 2078.5974.8
  • 5075.2171.23
  • 10070.5370.26
  • 20070.8370.49

Emami Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.4617.2019.5517.8016.1862.92-53.93
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Emami Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Emami Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Emami Realty Ltd.

Emami Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400WB2008PLC121426 and registration number is 121426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhijit Datta
    Chairman
  • Dr. Nitesh Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Parakh
    Director
  • Mrs. Karabi Sengupta
    Director
  • Mr. Hari Mohan Marda
    Director
  • Mr. Ram Gobind Ganeriwala
    Director
  • Mr. Debasish Bhaumik
    Director

FAQs on Emami Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Emami Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Emami Realty Ltd. is ₹303.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emami Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Emami Realty Ltd. is -5.18 and PB ratio of Emami Realty Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Emami Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emami Realty Ltd. is ₹80.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emami Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emami Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emami Realty Ltd. is ₹92.45 and 52-week low of Emami Realty Ltd. is ₹53.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

