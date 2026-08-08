Here's the live share price of Shivalik Rasayan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shivalik Rasayan
|5.95
|17.72
|-6.30
|-10.07
|-53.04
|-33.27
|-24.34
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shivalik Rasayan has declined 53.04% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivalik Rasayan has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|256.1
|253.35
|10
|252.43
|250.68
|20
|236.46
|244.51
|50
|236.86
|242.42
|100
|248.19
|258.43
|200
|305.48
|310.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shivalik Rasayan remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 1.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Shivalik Rasayan - Board Meeting Intimation for The Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Shivalik Rasayan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Trading Plan under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Shivalik Rasayan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Trading Plan under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Shivalik Rasayan - Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 20.08.2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:35 PM IST IST
|Shivalik Rasayan - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24237UR1979PLC005041 and registration number is 005041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Rasayan is ₹261.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shivalik Rasayan is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shivalik Rasayan is ₹412.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivalik Rasayan are ₹264.80 and ₹253.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalik Rasayan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalik Rasayan is ₹579.80 and 52-week low of Shivalik Rasayan is ₹206.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shivalik Rasayan has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, 17.72% for the past month, -6.3% over 3 months, -53.04% over 1 year, -33.27% across 3 years, and -24.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivalik Rasayan are 34.73 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global