Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHIVALIK RASAYAN LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹767.05 Closed
1.5211.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹760.00₹774.90
₹767.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹619.95₹1,044.00
₹767.05
Open Price
₹763.20
Prev. Close
₹755.60
Volume
10,012

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1775.27
  • R2782.53
  • R3790.17
  • Pivot
    767.63
  • S1760.37
  • S2752.73
  • S3745.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5825.51763.67
  • 10822.8768.5
  • 20832.15776.88
  • 50885.89775.55
  • 100821.34763.69
  • 200872.28765.68

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. Share Holdings

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Shivalik Rasayan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Filling of CEP for Europe'.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:56 AM

About Shivalik Rasayan Ltd.

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24237UR1979PLC005041 and registration number is 005041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Bishnoi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Singh
    Vice Chairman
  • Dr. Vimal Kumar Shrawat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Akshay Kant Chaturvedi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Pande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailash Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sumita Dwivedi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ravi Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shivalik Rasayan Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd.?

The market cap of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is ₹1,143.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is 89.6 and PB ratio of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is 4.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is ₹767.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is ₹1,44.00 and 52-week low of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is ₹619.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

