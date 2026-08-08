What is the share price of Shivalik Rasayan? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Rasayan is ₹261.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Shivalik Rasayan? The Shivalik Rasayan is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivalik Rasayan? The market cap of Shivalik Rasayan is ₹412.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivalik Rasayan? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivalik Rasayan are ₹264.80 and ₹253.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivalik Rasayan? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalik Rasayan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalik Rasayan is ₹579.80 and 52-week low of Shivalik Rasayan is ₹206.00 as on .

How has the Shivalik Rasayan performed historically in terms of returns? The Shivalik Rasayan has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, 17.72% for the past month, -6.3% over 3 months, -53.04% over 1 year, -33.27% across 3 years, and -24.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivalik Rasayan? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivalik Rasayan are 34.73 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global