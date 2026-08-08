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Shivalik Rasayan Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIVALIK RASAYAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shivalik Rasayan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹261.70 Closed
0.65₹ 1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shivalik Rasayan Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹253.40₹264.80
₹261.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹206.00₹579.80
₹261.70
Open Price
₹260.00
Prev. Close
₹260.00
Volume
788

Source: Dion Global

Shivalik Rasayan Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shivalik Rasayan		5.9517.72-6.30-10.07-53.04-33.27-24.34
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shivalik Rasayan has declined 53.04% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivalik Rasayan has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Shivalik Rasayan Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shivalik Rasayan Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5256.1253.35
10252.43250.68
20236.46244.51
50236.86242.42
100248.19258.43
200305.48310.55

Source: Dion Global

Shivalik Rasayan Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shivalik Rasayan remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 1.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shivalik Rasayan Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTShivalik Rasayan - Board Meeting Intimation for The Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
Aug 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTShivalik Rasayan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Trading Plan under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
Jul 28, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTShivalik Rasayan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Trading Plan under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
Jul 27, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTShivalik Rasayan - Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 20.08.2026
Jul 24, 2026, 03:35 PM IST ISTShivalik Rasayan - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Shivalik Rasayan

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24237UR1979PLC005041 and registration number is 005041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Bishnoi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Singh
    Vice Chairman
  • Dr. Vimal Kumar Shrawat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ravi Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shaival Saurabh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sham Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramit Madan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sumita Dwivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shivalik Rasayan Share Price

What is the share price of Shivalik Rasayan?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Rasayan is ₹261.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shivalik Rasayan?

The Shivalik Rasayan is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivalik Rasayan?

The market cap of Shivalik Rasayan is ₹412.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivalik Rasayan?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivalik Rasayan are ₹264.80 and ₹253.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivalik Rasayan?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalik Rasayan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalik Rasayan is ₹579.80 and 52-week low of Shivalik Rasayan is ₹206.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shivalik Rasayan performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shivalik Rasayan has shown returns of 0.65% over the past day, 17.72% for the past month, -6.3% over 3 months, -53.04% over 1 year, -33.27% across 3 years, and -24.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivalik Rasayan?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivalik Rasayan are 34.73 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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