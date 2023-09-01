What is the Market Cap of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd.? The market cap of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is ₹1,143.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is 89.6 and PB ratio of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is 4.18 as on .

What is the share price of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is ₹767.05 as on .