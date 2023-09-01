Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24237UR1979PLC005041 and registration number is 005041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is ₹1,143.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is 89.6 and PB ratio of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is 4.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is ₹767.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is ₹1,44.00 and 52-week low of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd. is ₹619.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.