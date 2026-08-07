What is the share price of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹195.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Chemcon Speciality Chemicals? The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals? The market cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹717.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are ₹195.90 and ₹190.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemcon Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹295.10 and 52-week low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹125.15 as on .

How has the Chemcon Speciality Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, 6.16% for the past month, 14.54% over 3 months, -12.63% over 1 year, -9.63% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are 25.45 and 1.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global