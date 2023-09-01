Follow Us

CHEMCON SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹279.65 Closed
-0.3-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹277.05₹284.00
₹279.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹221.00₹477.95
₹279.65
Open Price
₹284.00
Prev. Close
₹280.50
Volume
85,511

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1283.28
  • R2287.12
  • R3290.23
  • Pivot
    280.17
  • S1276.33
  • S2273.22
  • S3269.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5429.03274.19
  • 10428.43269.32
  • 20436.49266.8
  • 50425.13267.46
  • 100367.22270.78
  • 200340.67284.32

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Resources & Energy Fund1,00,0000.942.66

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1988PLC011652 and registration number is 011652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamalkumar Rajendra Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Navdeep Naresh Goyal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chimanlal Gandhi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajveer Kamal Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Prafulchandra Purohit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lalit Devidutt Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Chunilal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neelu Atulkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Vishambhar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir Chandrakant Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,24.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 28.81 and PB ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹279.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹477.95 and 52-week low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

