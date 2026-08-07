Here's the live share price of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has declined 12.63% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|176.94
|187.3
|10
|177.91
|183.9
|20
|180.76
|183.29
|50
|187.84
|182.81
|100
|172.2
|181.69
|200
|189.07
|187.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Chemcon Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Chemcon Speciality - Intimation Of AGM Date And Cut-Off Date
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Chemcon Speciality - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Chemcon Speciality - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclos
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Chemcon Speciality - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
Source: Dion Global
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1988PLC011652 and registration number is 011652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 239.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹195.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹717.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are ₹195.90 and ₹190.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemcon Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹295.10 and 52-week low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹125.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, 6.16% for the past month, 14.54% over 3 months, -12.63% over 1 year, -9.63% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are 25.45 and 1.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global