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Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Share Price

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CHEMCON SPECIALITY CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹195.75 Closed
2.09₹ 4.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.10₹195.90
₹195.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.15₹295.10
₹195.75
Open Price
₹192.00
Prev. Close
₹191.75
Volume
3,420

Source: Dion Global

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has declined 12.63% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5176.94187.3
10177.91183.9
20180.76183.29
50187.84182.81
100172.2181.69
200189.07187.58

Source: Dion Global

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTChemcon Speciality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTChemcon Speciality - Intimation Of AGM Date And Cut-Off Date
Aug 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTChemcon Speciality - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTChemcon Speciality - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclos
Jul 28, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTChemcon Speciality - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg

Source: Dion Global

About Chemcon Speciality Chemicals

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1988PLC011652 and registration number is 011652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 239.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamalkumar Rajendra Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Vijaykumar Goyal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chimanlal Gandhi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Himanshu Prafulchandra Purohit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Navdeep Naresh Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajveer Kamal Aggarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bharat Chunilal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neelu Atulkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Ramniklal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Amritlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Bhailal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neel Snehalkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹195.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chemcon Speciality Chemicals?

The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals?

The market cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹717.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are ₹195.90 and ₹190.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemcon Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹295.10 and 52-week low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is ₹125.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chemcon Speciality Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, 6.16% for the past month, 14.54% over 3 months, -12.63% over 1 year, -9.63% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are 25.45 and 1.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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