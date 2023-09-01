Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Resources & Energy Fund
|1,00,000
|0.94
|2.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1988PLC011652 and registration number is 011652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,24.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 28.81 and PB ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹279.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹477.95 and 52-week low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.