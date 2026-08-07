What is the share price of Aviva Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aviva Industries is ₹59.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Aviva Industries? The Aviva Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aviva Industries? The market cap of Aviva Industries is ₹194.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aviva Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aviva Industries are ₹59.74 and ₹59.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aviva Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aviva Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aviva Industries is ₹68.34 and 52-week low of Aviva Industries is ₹47.09 as on .

How has the Aviva Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Aviva Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.16% for the past month, -4.29% over 3 months, 19.41% over 1 year, 24.44% across 3 years, and 45.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aviva Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aviva Industries are 103.54 and 2.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global