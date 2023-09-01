Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-1.94
|-1.94
|9.75
|49.02
|158.50
|139.75
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Aviva Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1984PLC034190 and registration number is 034190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aviva Industries Ltd. is ₹4.56 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aviva Industries Ltd. is 10133.33 and PB ratio of Aviva Industries Ltd. is 1.47 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aviva Industries Ltd. is ₹30.40 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aviva Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aviva Industries Ltd. is ₹31.78 and 52-week low of Aviva Industries Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Aug 14, 2023.