Here's the live share price of Aviva Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aviva Industries
|2.00
|-3.16
|-4.29
|4.50
|19.41
|24.44
|45.47
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aviva Industries has gained 19.41% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Aviva Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.58
|59.12
|10
|59.19
|59.38
|20
|60.42
|60.22
|50
|61.23
|60.3
|100
|58.62
|56.81
|200
|45.91
|48.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aviva Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Aviva Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Board Meeting To Be Held On 11Th August, 2026.
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Aviva Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Aviva Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Mrs. Deepa Garg (DIN: 10740685) As A Non-Executive Independent Di
|May 23, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Aviva Industries - Intimation Regarding Change Of Corporate Identification Number (CIN) Of The Company
|May 14, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Aviva Industries - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Aviva Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1984PLC034190 and registration number is 034190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aviva Industries is ₹59.74 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Aviva Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aviva Industries is ₹194.15 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aviva Industries are ₹59.74 and ₹59.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aviva Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aviva Industries is ₹68.34 and 52-week low of Aviva Industries is ₹47.09 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Aviva Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.16% for the past month, -4.29% over 3 months, 19.41% over 1 year, 24.44% across 3 years, and 45.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aviva Industries are 103.54 and 2.34 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global