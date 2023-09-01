Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Aviva Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AVIVA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aviva Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.40₹30.40
₹30.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹31.78
₹30.40
Open Price
₹30.40
Prev. Close
₹30.40
Volume
0

Aviva Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.4
  • R230.4
  • R330.4
  • Pivot
    30.4
  • S130.4
  • S230.4
  • S330.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.5330.8
  • 1026.4430.59
  • 2024.5929.98
  • 5022.1128.67
  • 10026.4327.11
  • 20019.6324.68

Aviva Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.94-1.949.7549.02158.50139.75
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Aviva Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Aviva Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Aviva Industries Ltd.

Aviva Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1984PLC034190 and registration number is 034190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharvinbhai S Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shetna B Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan R Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aviva Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aviva Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Aviva Industries Ltd. is ₹4.56 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aviva Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aviva Industries Ltd. is 10133.33 and PB ratio of Aviva Industries Ltd. is 1.47 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Aviva Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aviva Industries Ltd. is ₹30.40 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aviva Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aviva Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aviva Industries Ltd. is ₹31.78 and 52-week low of Aviva Industries Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Aug 14, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data