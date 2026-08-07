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Aviva Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVIVA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Aviva Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.74 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aviva Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.74₹59.74
₹59.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.09₹68.34
₹59.74
Open Price
₹59.74
Prev. Close
₹59.74
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Aviva Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aviva Industries		2.00-3.16-4.294.5019.4124.4445.47
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aviva Industries has gained 19.41% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Aviva Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Aviva Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aviva Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.5859.12
1059.1959.38
2060.4260.22
5061.2360.3
10058.6256.81
20045.9148.94

Source: Dion Global

Aviva Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aviva Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aviva Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTAviva Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Board Meeting To Be Held On 11Th August, 2026.
Jul 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTAviva Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTAviva Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Mrs. Deepa Garg (DIN: 10740685) As A Non-Executive Independent Di
May 23, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTAviva Industries - Intimation Regarding Change Of Corporate Identification Number (CIN) Of The Company
May 14, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTAviva Industries - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Aviva Industries

Aviva Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1984PLC034190 and registration number is 034190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharvinbhai S Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Ashokbhai Patel
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nikhil Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Reeya Kothari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Vishalkumar Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Aviva Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Aviva Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aviva Industries is ₹59.74 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aviva Industries?

The Aviva Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aviva Industries?

The market cap of Aviva Industries is ₹194.15 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aviva Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aviva Industries are ₹59.74 and ₹59.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aviva Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aviva Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aviva Industries is ₹68.34 and 52-week low of Aviva Industries is ₹47.09 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Aviva Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aviva Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.16% for the past month, -4.29% over 3 months, 19.41% over 1 year, 24.44% across 3 years, and 45.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aviva Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aviva Industries are 103.54 and 2.34 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aviva Industries News

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