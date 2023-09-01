Aviva Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1984PLC034190 and registration number is 034190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.