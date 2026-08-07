Here's the live share price of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Capricorn Systems Global Solutions
|7.73
|13.99
|62.80
|80.79
|79.55
|44.57
|39.16
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions has gained 79.55% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.4
|17.74
|10
|16.97
|17.39
|20
|16.81
|16.72
|50
|13.95
|14.87
|100
|12.04
|12.85
|200
|9.5
|10.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 92.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|CapricornSystemsGlbl - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|CapricornSystemsGlbl - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|CapricornSystemsGlbl - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Proceeds From Rights Issue Of Equity Shares For
|May 29, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|CapricornSystemsGlbl - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|CapricornSystemsGlbl - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 3
Source: Dion Global
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52510TG1985PLC043347 and registration number is 043347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹18.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹52.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions are ₹18.82 and ₹18.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capricorn Systems Global Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹18.80 and 52-week low of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹9.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capricorn Systems Global Solutions has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 13.99% for the past month, 62.8% over 3 months, 79.55% over 1 year, 44.57% across 3 years, and 39.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions are 588.12 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global