What is the share price of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹18.82 as on .

What kind of stock is Capricorn Systems Global Solutions? The Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions? The market cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹52.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions are ₹18.82 and ₹18.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capricorn Systems Global Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹18.80 and 52-week low of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹9.41 as on .

How has the Capricorn Systems Global Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Capricorn Systems Global Solutions has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 13.99% for the past month, 62.8% over 3 months, 79.55% over 1 year, 44.57% across 3 years, and 39.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions are 588.12 and 2.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global