Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CAPRICORN SYSTEMS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.24 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.24₹8.24
₹8.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.08₹13.09
₹8.24
Open Price
₹8.24
Prev. Close
₹8.24
Volume
0

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.24
  • R28.24
  • R38.24
  • Pivot
    8.24
  • S18.24
  • S28.24
  • S38.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.579.13
  • 108.889.84
  • 209.7810.2
  • 509.3310.13
  • 1009.249.9
  • 2008.339.73

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-29.81-13.26-0.12-9.95-11.4051.19
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52510TG1985PLC043347 and registration number is 043347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Man Mohan Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vuddaraju Triveni
    Director
  • Mr. K V Srinivasa Rao
    Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Gurram
    Director

FAQs on Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.29 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is -103.0 and PB ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is 0.86 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹8.24 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹13.09 and 52-week low of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹7.08 as on Aug 25, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data