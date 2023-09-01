What is the Market Cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is -103.0 and PB ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is 0.86 as on .

What is the share price of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹8.24 as on .