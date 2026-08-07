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Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPRICORN SYSTEMS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.82 Closed
1.95₹ 0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.20₹18.82
₹18.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.41₹18.80
₹18.82
Open Price
₹18.82
Prev. Close
₹18.46
Volume
5,66,176

Source: Dion Global

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions		7.7313.9962.8080.7979.5544.5739.16
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions has gained 79.55% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.417.74
1016.9717.39
2016.8116.72
5013.9514.87
10012.0412.85
2009.510.62

Source: Dion Global

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 92.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTCapricornSystemsGlbl - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTCapricornSystemsGlbl - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTCapricornSystemsGlbl - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Proceeds From Rights Issue Of Equity Shares For
May 29, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTCapricornSystemsGlbl - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTCapricornSystemsGlbl - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 3

Source: Dion Global

About Capricorn Systems Global Solutions

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52510TG1985PLC043347 and registration number is 043347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Man Mohan Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K V Srinivasa Rao
    Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Gurram
    Director
  • Mrs. Vuddaraju Triveni
    Director

FAQs on Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹18.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Capricorn Systems Global Solutions?

The Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions?

The market cap of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹52.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions are ₹18.82 and ₹18.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capricorn Systems Global Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹18.80 and 52-week low of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions is ₹9.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Capricorn Systems Global Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Capricorn Systems Global Solutions has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 13.99% for the past month, 62.8% over 3 months, 79.55% over 1 year, 44.57% across 3 years, and 39.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions are 588.12 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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