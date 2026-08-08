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Xchanging Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

XCHANGING SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Xchanging Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.56 Closed
-1.18₹ -0.81
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Xchanging Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.50₹68.54
₹67.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.50₹103.47
₹67.56
Open Price
₹65.50
Prev. Close
₹68.37
Volume
8,677

Source: Dion Global

Xchanging Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Xchanging Solutions		2.107.36-1.97-5.38-19.54-11.60-10.65
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Xchanging Solutions has declined 19.54% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Xchanging Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Xchanging Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Xchanging Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.7667.42
1065.4766.64
2064.965.74
5064.5165
10063.2966.04
20071.3771.14

Source: Dion Global

Xchanging Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Xchanging Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Xchanging Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTXchanging Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Finan
Jul 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTXchanging Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 14, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTXchanging Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTXchanging Solutions - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Appointment Of Statutory Auditor
May 21, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTXchanging Solutions - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Re-Appointment Of Whole Time Director

Source: Dion Global

About Xchanging Solutions

Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2002PLC030072 and registration number is 030072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Swaminathan Swaminathan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shrenik Kumar Champalal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kartik Ganapathy Iyer
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Henry D'Souza
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nonavinakeri Srinivasaiyengar Rama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Vaish
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Janaki Ashwin Patwardhan
    Additional Director

FAQs on Xchanging Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Xchanging Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xchanging Solutions is ₹67.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Xchanging Solutions?

The Xchanging Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Xchanging Solutions?

The market cap of Xchanging Solutions is ₹752.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Xchanging Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Xchanging Solutions are ₹68.54 and ₹65.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xchanging Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xchanging Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xchanging Solutions is ₹103.47 and 52-week low of Xchanging Solutions is ₹47.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Xchanging Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Xchanging Solutions has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, 7.36% for the past month, -1.97% over 3 months, -19.54% over 1 year, -11.6% across 3 years, and -10.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Xchanging Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xchanging Solutions are 12.66 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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