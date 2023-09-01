Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.44
|-11.24
|47.57
|60.28
|16.62
|26.23
|67.96
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2002PLC030072 and registration number is 030072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,13.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is 5.69 and PB ratio of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is 3.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xchanging Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is ₹125.50 and 52-week low of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is ₹51.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.