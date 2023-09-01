Follow Us

Xchanging Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

XCHANGING SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹91.00 Closed
0.110.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Xchanging Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.35₹92.30
₹91.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.65₹125.50
₹91.00
Open Price
₹91.50
Prev. Close
₹90.90
Volume
3,31,600

Xchanging Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R192.05
  • R293.15
  • R394
  • Pivot
    91.2
  • S190.1
  • S289.25
  • S388.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.7691.67
  • 1079.6992.23
  • 2078.2294.34
  • 5077.8792.99
  • 10072.485.46
  • 20081.479.18

Xchanging Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.44-11.2447.5760.2816.6226.2367.96
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Xchanging Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Xchanging Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Xchanging Solutions Ltd.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2002PLC030072 and registration number is 030072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nachiket Vibhakar Sukhtankar-
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shrenik Kumar Champalal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Gidugu Kalpana Tatavarti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Henry D'Souza
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nonavinakeri Srinivasaiyengar Rama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Vaish
    Independent Director

FAQs on Xchanging Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Xchanging Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,13.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Xchanging Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is 5.69 and PB ratio of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is 3.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Xchanging Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xchanging Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xchanging Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is ₹125.50 and 52-week low of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is ₹51.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

