Here's the live share price of Xchanging Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Xchanging Solutions
|2.10
|7.36
|-1.97
|-5.38
|-19.54
|-11.60
|-10.65
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Xchanging Solutions has declined 19.54% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Xchanging Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.76
|67.42
|10
|65.47
|66.64
|20
|64.9
|65.74
|50
|64.51
|65
|100
|63.29
|66.04
|200
|71.37
|71.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Xchanging Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Xchanging Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Finan
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Xchanging Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Xchanging Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Xchanging Solutions - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Appointment Of Statutory Auditor
|May 21, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Xchanging Solutions - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Re-Appointment Of Whole Time Director
Source: Dion Global
Xchanging Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2002PLC030072 and registration number is 030072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xchanging Solutions is ₹67.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Xchanging Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Xchanging Solutions is ₹752.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Xchanging Solutions are ₹68.54 and ₹65.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xchanging Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xchanging Solutions is ₹103.47 and 52-week low of Xchanging Solutions is ₹47.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Xchanging Solutions has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, 7.36% for the past month, -1.97% over 3 months, -19.54% over 1 year, -11.6% across 3 years, and -10.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xchanging Solutions are 12.66 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.96 per annum.
Source: Dion Global