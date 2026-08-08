What is the share price of Xchanging Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xchanging Solutions is ₹67.56 as on .

What kind of stock is Xchanging Solutions? The Xchanging Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Xchanging Solutions? The market cap of Xchanging Solutions is ₹752.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Xchanging Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Xchanging Solutions are ₹68.54 and ₹65.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xchanging Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xchanging Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xchanging Solutions is ₹103.47 and 52-week low of Xchanging Solutions is ₹47.50 as on .

How has the Xchanging Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Xchanging Solutions has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, 7.36% for the past month, -1.97% over 3 months, -19.54% over 1 year, -11.6% across 3 years, and -10.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Xchanging Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xchanging Solutions are 12.66 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global