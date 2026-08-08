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T. Spiritual World Share Price

NSE
BSE

T. SPIRITUAL WORLD

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of T. Spiritual World along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.90 Closed
4.40₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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T. Spiritual World Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.73₹1.90
₹1.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.20₹2.29
₹1.90
Open Price
₹1.90
Prev. Close
₹1.82
Volume
11,924

Source: Dion Global

T. Spiritual World Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
T. Spiritual World		13.77-3.063.2620.25-2.5616.5512.81
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, T. Spiritual World has declined 2.56% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, T. Spiritual World has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

T. Spiritual World Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

T. Spiritual World Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.741.76
101.781.79
201.891.83
501.761.82
1001.741.79
2001.761.78

Source: Dion Global

T. Spiritual World Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, T. Spiritual World remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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T. Spiritual World Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTT. Spiritual World - Compliance - Statement On Deviation Or Variation For Proceeds Of Public Issue, Rights Issue, Preferentia
Aug 05, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTT. Spiritual World - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 05Th August, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTT. Spiritual World - Result - Financial Result For 01St Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
Jul 26, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTT. Spiritual World - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The 01St Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 25, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTT. Spiritual World - Announcements Under Regulation 30 Letter To Shareholders

Source: Dion Global

About T. Spiritual World

T. Spiritual World Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040WB1986PLC040796 and registration number is 040796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Netra Bahadur Ranabhat
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjoy Kumar Basu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Biswajit Barua
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priti Abhay Vakhare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on T. Spiritual World Share Price

What is the share price of T. Spiritual World?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T. Spiritual World is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is T. Spiritual World?

The T. Spiritual World is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of T. Spiritual World?

The market cap of T. Spiritual World is ₹3.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of T. Spiritual World?

Today’s highest and lowest price of T. Spiritual World are ₹1.90 and ₹1.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of T. Spiritual World?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T. Spiritual World stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T. Spiritual World is ₹2.29 and 52-week low of T. Spiritual World is ₹1.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the T. Spiritual World performed historically in terms of returns?

The T. Spiritual World has shown returns of 4.4% over the past day, -3.06% for the past month, 3.26% over 3 months, -2.56% over 1 year, 16.55% across 3 years, and 12.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of T. Spiritual World?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of T. Spiritual World are -25.00 and 3.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

T. Spiritual World News

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