Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|21.71
|34.19
|31.93
|36.52
|106.58
|441.38
|227.08
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
T. Spiritual World Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040WB1986PLC040796 and registration number is 040796. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of T. Spiritual World Ltd. is ₹3.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of T. Spiritual World Ltd. is -16.88 and PB ratio of T. Spiritual World Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T. Spiritual World Ltd. is ₹1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T. Spiritual World Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T. Spiritual World Ltd. is ₹1.62 and 52-week low of T. Spiritual World Ltd. is ₹.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.