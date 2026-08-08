What is the share price of T. Spiritual World? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T. Spiritual World is ₹1.90 as on .

What kind of stock is T. Spiritual World? The T. Spiritual World is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of T. Spiritual World? The market cap of T. Spiritual World is ₹3.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of T. Spiritual World? Today’s highest and lowest price of T. Spiritual World are ₹1.90 and ₹1.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of T. Spiritual World? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T. Spiritual World stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T. Spiritual World is ₹2.29 and 52-week low of T. Spiritual World is ₹1.20 as on .

How has the T. Spiritual World performed historically in terms of returns? The T. Spiritual World has shown returns of 4.4% over the past day, -3.06% for the past month, 3.26% over 3 months, -2.56% over 1 year, 16.55% across 3 years, and 12.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of T. Spiritual World? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of T. Spiritual World are -25.00 and 3.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global