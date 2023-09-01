Follow Us

T. SPIRITUAL WORLD LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.57 Closed
4.670.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

T. Spiritual World Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.52₹1.57
₹1.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.66₹1.62
₹1.57
Open Price
₹1.57
Prev. Close
₹1.50
Volume
70,690

T. Spiritual World Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.59
  • R21.6
  • R31.64
  • Pivot
    1.55
  • S11.54
  • S21.5
  • S31.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.351.39
  • 101.41.32
  • 201.31.26
  • 501.061.22
  • 1001.091.2
  • 2001.131.16

T. Spiritual World Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.7134.1931.9336.52106.58441.38227.08
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

T. Spiritual World Ltd. Share Holdings

T. Spiritual World Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About T. Spiritual World Ltd.

T. Spiritual World Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040WB1986PLC040796 and registration number is 040796. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Netra Bahadur Ranabhat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Biswajit Barua
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kundan Kumar Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priti Abhay Vakhare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on T. Spiritual World Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of T. Spiritual World Ltd.?

The market cap of T. Spiritual World Ltd. is ₹3.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of T. Spiritual World Ltd.?

P/E ratio of T. Spiritual World Ltd. is -16.88 and PB ratio of T. Spiritual World Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of T. Spiritual World Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T. Spiritual World Ltd. is ₹1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of T. Spiritual World Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T. Spiritual World Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T. Spiritual World Ltd. is ₹1.62 and 52-week low of T. Spiritual World Ltd. is ₹.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

