Here's the live share price of T. Spiritual World along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|T. Spiritual World
|13.77
|-3.06
|3.26
|20.25
|-2.56
|16.55
|12.81
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, T. Spiritual World has declined 2.56% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, T. Spiritual World has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.74
|1.76
|10
|1.78
|1.79
|20
|1.89
|1.83
|50
|1.76
|1.82
|100
|1.74
|1.79
|200
|1.76
|1.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, T. Spiritual World remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|T. Spiritual World - Compliance - Statement On Deviation Or Variation For Proceeds Of Public Issue, Rights Issue, Preferentia
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|T. Spiritual World - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 05Th August, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|T. Spiritual World - Result - Financial Result For 01St Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|T. Spiritual World - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The 01St Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|T. Spiritual World - Announcements Under Regulation 30 Letter To Shareholders
Source: Dion Global
T. Spiritual World Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040WB1986PLC040796 and registration number is 040796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T. Spiritual World is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The T. Spiritual World is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of T. Spiritual World is ₹3.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of T. Spiritual World are ₹1.90 and ₹1.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T. Spiritual World stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T. Spiritual World is ₹2.29 and 52-week low of T. Spiritual World is ₹1.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The T. Spiritual World has shown returns of 4.4% over the past day, -3.06% for the past month, 3.26% over 3 months, -2.56% over 1 year, 16.55% across 3 years, and 12.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of T. Spiritual World are -25.00 and 3.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global