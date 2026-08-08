Here's the live share price of Mobavenue AI Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mobavenue AI Tech
|0
|-6.87
|34.89
|22.78
|42.66
|233.32
|164.71
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mobavenue AI Tech has gained 42.66% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mobavenue AI Tech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|308.6
|307.6
|10
|305.49
|307.4
|20
|311.69
|306.81
|50
|296.21
|295.41
|100
|267.11
|277.88
|200
|250.45
|252.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mobavenue AI Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|Mobavenue AI Tech - Mobavenue AI Secures Three Silver Awards For AI-Led Programmatic Campaigns At Programmatic Asia Awards 20
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:28 PM IST IST
|Mobavenue AI Tech - Mobavenue Delivers AI-Powered Campaigns For Sebamed, Goibibo And Snabbit, Securing Two Gold And One Silve
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:58 PM IST IST
|Mobavenue AI Tech - Mobavenue AI Recognized As Best DSP Of The Year - India With Gold At Programmatic Asia Awards 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:24 PM IST IST
|Mobavenue AI Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 21, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Mobavenue AI Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MP2010PLC023011 and registration number is 023011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mobavenue AI Tech is ₹307.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mobavenue AI Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mobavenue AI Tech is ₹2,302.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mobavenue AI Tech are ₹312.00 and ₹303.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mobavenue AI Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mobavenue AI Tech is ₹343.80 and 52-week low of Mobavenue AI Tech is ₹196.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mobavenue AI Tech has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -6.87% for the past month, 34.89% over 3 months, 42.66% over 1 year, 233.32% across 3 years, and 164.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mobavenue AI Tech are 93.27 and 25.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global