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Mobavenue AI Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOBAVENUE AI TECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Mobavenue AI Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹307.00 Closed
-0.57₹ -1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mobavenue AI Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹303.00₹312.00
₹307.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹196.90₹343.80
₹307.00
Open Price
₹303.20
Prev. Close
₹308.75
Volume
92,135

Source: Dion Global

Mobavenue AI Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mobavenue AI Tech		0-6.8734.8922.7842.66233.32164.71
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mobavenue AI Tech has gained 42.66% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mobavenue AI Tech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Mobavenue AI Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mobavenue AI Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5308.6307.6
10305.49307.4
20311.69306.81
50296.21295.41
100267.11277.88
200250.45252.46

Source: Dion Global

Mobavenue AI Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mobavenue AI Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mobavenue AI Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTMobavenue AI Tech - Mobavenue AI Secures Three Silver Awards For AI-Led Programmatic Campaigns At Programmatic Asia Awards 20
Aug 04, 2026, 02:28 PM IST ISTMobavenue AI Tech - Mobavenue Delivers AI-Powered Campaigns For Sebamed, Goibibo And Snabbit, Securing Two Gold And One Silve
Aug 04, 2026, 01:58 PM IST ISTMobavenue AI Tech - Mobavenue AI Recognized As Best DSP Of The Year - India With Gold At Programmatic Asia Awards 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 02:24 PM IST ISTMobavenue AI Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 21, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTMobavenue AI Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Mobavenue AI Tech

Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MP2010PLC023011 and registration number is 023011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ishank Joshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kunal Kothari
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Tejas Rathod
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kanchan Vohra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mobavenue AI Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Mobavenue AI Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mobavenue AI Tech is ₹307.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mobavenue AI Tech?

The Mobavenue AI Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mobavenue AI Tech?

The market cap of Mobavenue AI Tech is ₹2,302.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mobavenue AI Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mobavenue AI Tech are ₹312.00 and ₹303.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mobavenue AI Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mobavenue AI Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mobavenue AI Tech is ₹343.80 and 52-week low of Mobavenue AI Tech is ₹196.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mobavenue AI Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mobavenue AI Tech has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -6.87% for the past month, 34.89% over 3 months, 42.66% over 1 year, 233.32% across 3 years, and 164.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mobavenue AI Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mobavenue AI Tech are 93.27 and 25.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mobavenue AI Tech News

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