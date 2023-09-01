Name
Baid Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910RJ1991PLC006391 and registration number is 006391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Baid Finserv Ltd. is ₹431.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Baid Finserv Ltd. is 31.83 and PB ratio of Baid Finserv Ltd. is 2.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baid Finserv Ltd. is ₹35.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baid Finserv Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baid Finserv Ltd. is ₹48.75 and 52-week low of Baid Finserv Ltd. is ₹27.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.