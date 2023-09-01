Follow Us

Baid Finserv Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BAID FINSERV LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹35.95 Closed
-1.37-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Baid Finserv Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.60₹38.55
₹35.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.55₹48.75
₹35.95
Open Price
₹36.50
Prev. Close
₹36.45
Volume
14,84,648

Baid Finserv Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.83
  • R239.67
  • R340.78
  • Pivot
    36.72
  • S134.88
  • S233.77
  • S331.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.8837.46
  • 102.9438.07
  • 201.4738.55
  • 500.5938.69
  • 1000.2937.83
  • 2000.150

Baid Finserv Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.46-11.11-1.91-2.0422.4522.4522.45
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Baid Finserv Ltd. Share Holdings

Baid Finserv Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Baid Finserv Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Approved issuance of Non -Convertible Debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches upto an amount of Rs. 250 crores from time to time, subject to approval of members in ensuring Annual General Meeting'.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:56 PM
  • Record Date
    Baid Finserv Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 31-Aug-2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:49 PM
  • Book Closure
    Baid Finserv Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 01-Sep-2023 to 07-Sep-2023 for the purpose of Meeting.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:47 PM
  • Financial Result Updates
    Baid Finserv Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:22 PM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    Baid Finserv Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 04, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:20 PM

About Baid Finserv Ltd.

Baid Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910RJ1991PLC006391 and registration number is 006391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Panna Lal Baid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aman Baid
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Alpana Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mudit Singhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Monu Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Patni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chaitnya Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Singhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Baid Finserv Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Baid Finserv Ltd.?

The market cap of Baid Finserv Ltd. is ₹431.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Baid Finserv Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Baid Finserv Ltd. is 31.83 and PB ratio of Baid Finserv Ltd. is 2.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Baid Finserv Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baid Finserv Ltd. is ₹35.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baid Finserv Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baid Finserv Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baid Finserv Ltd. is ₹48.75 and 52-week low of Baid Finserv Ltd. is ₹27.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

