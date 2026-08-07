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Baid Finserv Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAID FINSERV

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Baid Finserv along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.09 Closed
0.80₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Baid Finserv Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.02₹10.29
₹10.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹13.49
₹10.09
Open Price
₹10.29
Prev. Close
₹10.01
Volume
2,333

Source: Dion Global

Baid Finserv Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Baid Finserv		2.54-4.36-10.71-15.78-13.30-36.9220.75
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Baid Finserv has declined 13.30% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Baid Finserv has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Baid Finserv Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Baid Finserv Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.919.96
109.899.96
2010.0710
5010.1110.17
10010.510.39
20010.6610.75

Source: Dion Global

Baid Finserv Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Baid Finserv remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.19%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Baid Finserv Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTBaid Finserv - Report On Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Of Baid Finserv Limited.
Aug 04, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTBaid Finserv - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Aug 04, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTBaid Finserv - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026 To Consider And
Jul 06, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTBaid Finserv - Report On Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Of Baid Finserv Limited ('Th
Jul 04, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTBaid Finserv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Baid Finserv

Baid Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910RJ1991PLC006391 and registration number is 006391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Panna Lal Baid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aman Baid
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Alpana Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Patni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Singhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chaitnya Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Baid Finserv Share Price

What is the share price of Baid Finserv?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baid Finserv is ₹10.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Baid Finserv?

The Baid Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baid Finserv?

The market cap of Baid Finserv is ₹156.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Baid Finserv?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Baid Finserv are ₹10.29 and ₹10.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baid Finserv?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baid Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baid Finserv is ₹13.49 and 52-week low of Baid Finserv is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Baid Finserv performed historically in terms of returns?

The Baid Finserv has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -4.36% for the past month, -10.71% over 3 months, -13.3% over 1 year, -36.92% across 3 years, and 20.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baid Finserv?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baid Finserv are 10.44 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Baid Finserv News

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