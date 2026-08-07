Here's the live share price of Baid Finserv along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Baid Finserv
|2.54
|-4.36
|-10.71
|-15.78
|-13.30
|-36.92
|20.75
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Baid Finserv has declined 13.30% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Baid Finserv has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.91
|9.96
|10
|9.89
|9.96
|20
|10.07
|10
|50
|10.11
|10.17
|100
|10.5
|10.39
|200
|10.66
|10.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Baid Finserv remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.19%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Baid Finserv - Report On Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Of Baid Finserv Limited.
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Baid Finserv - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Baid Finserv - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026 To Consider And
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Baid Finserv - Report On Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Of Baid Finserv Limited ('Th
|Jul 04, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Baid Finserv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Baid Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910RJ1991PLC006391 and registration number is 006391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baid Finserv is ₹10.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Baid Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Baid Finserv is ₹156.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Baid Finserv are ₹10.29 and ₹10.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baid Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baid Finserv is ₹13.49 and 52-week low of Baid Finserv is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Baid Finserv has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -4.36% for the past month, -10.71% over 3 months, -13.3% over 1 year, -36.92% across 3 years, and 20.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baid Finserv are 10.44 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global