What is the share price of Baid Finserv? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baid Finserv is ₹10.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Baid Finserv? The Baid Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baid Finserv? The market cap of Baid Finserv is ₹156.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Baid Finserv? Today’s highest and lowest price of Baid Finserv are ₹10.29 and ₹10.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baid Finserv? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baid Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baid Finserv is ₹13.49 and 52-week low of Baid Finserv is ₹9.00 as on .

How has the Baid Finserv performed historically in terms of returns? The Baid Finserv has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -4.36% for the past month, -10.71% over 3 months, -13.3% over 1 year, -36.92% across 3 years, and 20.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baid Finserv? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baid Finserv are 10.44 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global