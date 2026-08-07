What is the share price of Chandrima Mercantiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹7.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Chandrima Mercantiles? The Chandrima Mercantiles is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chandrima Mercantiles? The market cap of Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹256.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chandrima Mercantiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandrima Mercantiles are ₹7.71 and ₹7.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandrima Mercantiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandrima Mercantiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹14.48 and 52-week low of Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹3.05 as on .

How has the Chandrima Mercantiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Chandrima Mercantiles has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, 24.39% for the past month, 22.03% over 3 months, 137.9% over 1 year, 152.33% across 3 years, and 93.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles are 89.74 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global