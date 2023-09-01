Follow Us

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHANDRIMA MERCANTILES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.19 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.18₹6.19
₹6.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.82₹10.90
₹6.19
Open Price
₹6.18
Prev. Close
₹6.19
Volume
0

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.19
  • R26.2
  • R36.2
  • Pivot
    6.19
  • S16.18
  • S26.18
  • S36.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.636.27
  • 104.676.39
  • 204.66.59
  • 504.46.98
  • 1004.267.16
  • 2004.466.86

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.43-17.36-22.62-2.6736.34-78.17-68.74
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd.

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1982PLC086535 and registration number is 086535. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Trivedi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chiragkumar Parmar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Vajani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ziral Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is ₹1.37 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is -3095.0 and PB ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is -3.77 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is ₹6.19 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is ₹10.90 and 52-week low of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is ₹3.82 as on Aug 31, 2023.

