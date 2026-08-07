Here's the live share price of Chandrima Mercantiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chandrima Mercantiles
|6.80
|24.39
|22.03
|45.01
|137.90
|152.33
|93.57
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chandrima Mercantiles has gained 137.90% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Chandrima Mercantiles has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.15
|7.31
|10
|6.96
|7.12
|20
|6.55
|6.83
|50
|6.37
|6.51
|100
|6.13
|6.46
|200
|7.43
|6.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chandrima Mercantiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Chandrima Mercantile - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Chandrima Mercantile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Chandrima Mercantile - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 27, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Chandrima Mercantile - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Chandrima Mercantile - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1982PLC086535 and registration number is 086535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹7.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chandrima Mercantiles is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹256.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandrima Mercantiles are ₹7.71 and ₹7.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandrima Mercantiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹14.48 and 52-week low of Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹3.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chandrima Mercantiles has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, 24.39% for the past month, 22.03% over 3 months, 137.9% over 1 year, 152.33% across 3 years, and 93.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles are 89.74 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global