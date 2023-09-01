What is the Market Cap of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd.? The market cap of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is ₹1.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd.? P/E ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is -3095.0 and PB ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is -3.77 as on .

What is the share price of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is ₹6.19 as on .