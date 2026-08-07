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Chandrima Mercantiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHANDRIMA MERCANTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Chandrima Mercantiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.70 Closed
1.18₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chandrima Mercantiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.65₹7.71
₹7.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.05₹14.48
₹7.70
Open Price
₹7.70
Prev. Close
₹7.61
Volume
1,25,726

Source: Dion Global

Chandrima Mercantiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chandrima Mercantiles		6.8024.3922.0345.01137.90152.3393.57
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chandrima Mercantiles has gained 137.90% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Chandrima Mercantiles has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Chandrima Mercantiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chandrima Mercantiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.157.31
106.967.12
206.556.83
506.376.51
1006.136.46
2007.436.33

Source: Dion Global

Chandrima Mercantiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chandrima Mercantiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chandrima Mercantiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTChandrima Mercantile - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTChandrima Mercantile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTChandrima Mercantile - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 27, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTChandrima Mercantile - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 27, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTChandrima Mercantile - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Chandrima Mercantiles

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1982PLC086535 and registration number is 086535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Hareshbhai Gohel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Trivedi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parin Shirishkumar Bhavsar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Chetna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chandrima Mercantiles Share Price

What is the share price of Chandrima Mercantiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹7.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chandrima Mercantiles?

The Chandrima Mercantiles is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chandrima Mercantiles?

The market cap of Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹256.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chandrima Mercantiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chandrima Mercantiles are ₹7.71 and ₹7.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chandrima Mercantiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chandrima Mercantiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹14.48 and 52-week low of Chandrima Mercantiles is ₹3.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chandrima Mercantiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chandrima Mercantiles has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, 24.39% for the past month, 22.03% over 3 months, 137.9% over 1 year, 152.33% across 3 years, and 93.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles are 89.74 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Chandrima Mercantiles News

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