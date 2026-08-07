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Cella Space Share Price

NSE
BSE

CELLA SPACE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Cella Space along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.14 Closed
4.98₹ 1.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cella Space Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.70₹26.14
₹26.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.65₹32.26
₹26.14
Open Price
₹25.72
Prev. Close
₹24.90
Volume
11,609

Source: Dion Global

Cella Space Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cella Space		-1.1047.6873.1188.8787.1243.8031.29
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cella Space has gained 87.12% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Cella Space has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Cella Space Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cella Space Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.9426
1027.2826.02
2023.2824.65
5020.221.5
10017.2818.92
20015.5516.8

Source: Dion Global

Cella Space Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cella Space saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.22%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cella Space Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTCella Space - Redemption Of Preference Shares
Jul 23, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTCella Space - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 23.07.2026
Jul 18, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTCella Space - Board Meeting Intimation for Appointment Of Additional Directors(Independent And Independent Directors)
Jul 14, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTCella Space - Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today (13.07.2026) - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of S
Jul 13, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTCella Space - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today (08.08.2025) - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of S

Source: Dion Global

About Cella Space

Cella Space Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KL1991PLC006207 and registration number is 006207. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing non-refrigerated. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Subramanian
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. S Rajkumar
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Kul Bhushan Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V Manoharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Visakh Rajkumar
    Non-Executive Promoter Director
  • Mrs. Rajee Rajkumar
    Non-Executive Promoter Director
  • Mr. S Subramoniam
    Non-Executive Promoter Director
  • Mrs. E Kamalam
    Non-Executive Promoter Director

FAQs on Cella Space Share Price

What is the share price of Cella Space?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cella Space is ₹26.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cella Space?

The Cella Space is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cella Space?

The market cap of Cella Space is ₹52.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cella Space?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cella Space are ₹26.14 and ₹24.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cella Space?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cella Space stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cella Space is ₹32.26 and 52-week low of Cella Space is ₹11.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cella Space performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cella Space has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 47.68% for the past month, 73.11% over 3 months, 87.12% over 1 year, 43.8% across 3 years, and 31.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cella Space?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cella Space are 0.00 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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