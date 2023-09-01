Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.91
|2.16
|-3.51
|-6.28
|17.87
|97.91
|32.76
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cella Space Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KL1991PLC006207 and registration number is 006207. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing non-refrigerated. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cella Space Ltd. is ₹17.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cella Space Ltd. is 17.05 and PB ratio of Cella Space Ltd. is -0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cella Space Ltd. is ₹8.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cella Space Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cella Space Ltd. is ₹13.61 and 52-week low of Cella Space Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.