What is the Market Cap of Cella Space Ltd.? The market cap of Cella Space Ltd. is ₹17.15 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cella Space Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cella Space Ltd. is 17.05 and PB ratio of Cella Space Ltd. is -0.82 as on .

What is the share price of Cella Space Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cella Space Ltd. is ₹8.51 as on .