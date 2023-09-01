Follow Us

CELLA SPACE LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.51 Closed
0.120.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Cella Space Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.50₹8.79
₹8.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.40₹13.61
₹8.51
Open Price
₹8.79
Prev. Close
₹8.50
Volume
1,642

Cella Space Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.7
  • R28.89
  • R38.99
  • Pivot
    8.6
  • S18.41
  • S28.31
  • S38.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.738.3
  • 107.48.31
  • 207.28.34
  • 507.118.44
  • 1006.768.63
  • 2006.348.64

Cella Space Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.912.16-3.51-6.2817.8797.9132.76
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Cella Space Ltd. Share Holdings

Cella Space Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cella Space Ltd.

Cella Space Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KL1991PLC006207 and registration number is 006207. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing non-refrigerated. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Subramanian
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. S Rajkumar
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Visakh Rajkumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kul Bhushan Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajee Rajkumar
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. S Subramoniam
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. E Kamalam
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director

FAQs on Cella Space Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cella Space Ltd.?

The market cap of Cella Space Ltd. is ₹17.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cella Space Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cella Space Ltd. is 17.05 and PB ratio of Cella Space Ltd. is -0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cella Space Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cella Space Ltd. is ₹8.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cella Space Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cella Space Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cella Space Ltd. is ₹13.61 and 52-week low of Cella Space Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

