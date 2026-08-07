Here's the live share price of Cella Space along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cella Space
|-1.10
|47.68
|73.11
|88.87
|87.12
|43.80
|31.29
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cella Space has gained 87.12% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Cella Space has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.94
|26
|10
|27.28
|26.02
|20
|23.28
|24.65
|50
|20.2
|21.5
|100
|17.28
|18.92
|200
|15.55
|16.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cella Space saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.22%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Cella Space - Redemption Of Preference Shares
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Cella Space - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 23.07.2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Cella Space - Board Meeting Intimation for Appointment Of Additional Directors(Independent And Independent Directors)
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Cella Space - Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today (13.07.2026) - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of S
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Cella Space - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today (08.08.2025) - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of S
Source: Dion Global
Cella Space Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KL1991PLC006207 and registration number is 006207. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing non-refrigerated. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cella Space is ₹26.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cella Space is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cella Space is ₹52.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cella Space are ₹26.14 and ₹24.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cella Space stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cella Space is ₹32.26 and 52-week low of Cella Space is ₹11.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cella Space has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 47.68% for the past month, 73.11% over 3 months, 87.12% over 1 year, 43.8% across 3 years, and 31.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cella Space are 0.00 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global