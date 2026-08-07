What is the share price of Cella Space? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cella Space is ₹26.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Cella Space? The Cella Space is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cella Space? The market cap of Cella Space is ₹52.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cella Space? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cella Space are ₹26.14 and ₹24.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cella Space? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cella Space stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cella Space is ₹32.26 and 52-week low of Cella Space is ₹11.65 as on .

How has the Cella Space performed historically in terms of returns? The Cella Space has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 47.68% for the past month, 73.11% over 3 months, 87.12% over 1 year, 43.8% across 3 years, and 31.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cella Space? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cella Space are 0.00 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global