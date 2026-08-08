Here's the live share price of Venlon Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Venlon Enterprises
|4.15
|-12.47
|-31.04
|-32.50
|-34.02
|-5.88
|0.76
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Venlon Enterprises has declined 34.02% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Venlon Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.56
|3.7
|10
|3.47
|3.63
|20
|3.57
|3.67
|50
|4.15
|4
|100
|4.51
|4.43
|200
|5.33
|4.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Venlon Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Venlon Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Venlon Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Venlon Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May 2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Venlon Enterprises - Results_ Financials Results_31St March 2026
|May 25, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Venlon Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St Mar
Source: Dion Global
Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1983PLC015089 and registration number is 015089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venlon Enterprises is ₹3.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Venlon Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Venlon Enterprises is ₹18.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Venlon Enterprises are ₹3.94 and ₹3.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venlon Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venlon Enterprises is ₹8.38 and 52-week low of Venlon Enterprises is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Venlon Enterprises has shown returns of -8.83% over the past day, -12.47% for the past month, -31.04% over 3 months, -34.02% over 1 year, -5.88% across 3 years, and 0.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venlon Enterprises are -5.43 and 4.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global