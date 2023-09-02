Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1983PLC015089 and registration number is 015089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹22.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is -0.7 and PB ratio of Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is -0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venlon Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹8.27 and 52-week low of Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.