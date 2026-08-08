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Venlon Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

VENLON ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Venlon Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.51 Closed
-8.83₹ -0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Venlon Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.49₹3.94
₹3.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹8.38
₹3.51
Open Price
₹3.85
Prev. Close
₹3.85
Volume
135

Source: Dion Global

Venlon Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Venlon Enterprises		4.15-12.47-31.04-32.50-34.02-5.880.76
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Venlon Enterprises has declined 34.02% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Venlon Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Venlon Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Venlon Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.563.7
103.473.63
203.573.67
504.154
1004.514.43
2005.334.94

Source: Dion Global

Venlon Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Venlon Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Venlon Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTVenlon Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
Jul 15, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTVenlon Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTVenlon Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May 2026
May 31, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTVenlon Enterprises - Results_ Financials Results_31St March 2026
May 25, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTVenlon Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St Mar

Source: Dion Global

About Venlon Enterprises

Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1983PLC015089 and registration number is 015089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chand D Datwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Saroj C Datwani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nagendra Hanabe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sreedhar Nagaraju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Venlon Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Venlon Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venlon Enterprises is ₹3.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Venlon Enterprises?

The Venlon Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Venlon Enterprises?

The market cap of Venlon Enterprises is ₹18.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Venlon Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Venlon Enterprises are ₹3.94 and ₹3.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venlon Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venlon Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venlon Enterprises is ₹8.38 and 52-week low of Venlon Enterprises is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Venlon Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Venlon Enterprises has shown returns of -8.83% over the past day, -12.47% for the past month, -31.04% over 3 months, -34.02% over 1 year, -5.88% across 3 years, and 0.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Venlon Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venlon Enterprises are -5.43 and 4.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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