VENLON ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.40 Closed
0.230.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Venlon Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.18₹4.50
₹4.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.93₹8.27
₹4.40
Open Price
₹4.50
Prev. Close
₹4.39
Volume
4,612

Venlon Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.54
  • R24.68
  • R34.86
  • Pivot
    4.36
  • S14.22
  • S24.04
  • S33.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.874.35
  • 106.84.31
  • 206.954.3
  • 507.424.41
  • 1007.434.6
  • 2006.194.96

Venlon Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.853.53-12.003.29-42.11300.00-1.12
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Venlon Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Venlon Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Venlon Enterprises Ltd.

Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1983PLC015089 and registration number is 015089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chand D Datwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Saroj C Datwani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. S V Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Bhyrappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K V Chitalia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sreedhar Nagaraju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Venlon Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Venlon Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹22.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Venlon Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is -0.7 and PB ratio of Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is -0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Venlon Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venlon Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venlon Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹8.27 and 52-week low of Venlon Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

