Here's the live share price of Grandma Trading & Agencies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grandma Trading & Agencies has declined 31.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.33%.
Grandma Trading & Agencies’s current P/E of -4.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grandma Trading & Agencies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-16.95
|-47.26
|-31.88
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
Over the last one year, Grandma Trading & Agencies has declined 16.95% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Grandma Trading & Agencies has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.49
|0.49
|10
|0.49
|0.49
|20
|0.49
|0.49
|50
|0.49
|0.49
|100
|0.49
|0.49
|200
|0.49
|0.62
In the latest quarter, Grandma Trading & Agencies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 93.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
|Grandma Trading - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
|Grandma Trading - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 09Th February, 2026 For The Approval
|Feb 03, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
|Grandma Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months En
|Jan 05, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
|Grandma Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 13, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
|Grandma Trading - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Six Months Ended September 30, 2025
Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1981PLC409018 and registration number is 409018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grandma Trading & Agencies is ₹0.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grandma Trading & Agencies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Grandma Trading & Agencies is ₹6.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grandma Trading & Agencies are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grandma Trading & Agencies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grandma Trading & Agencies is ₹0.61 and 52-week low of Grandma Trading & Agencies is ₹0.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grandma Trading & Agencies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -18.33% over 1 year, -47.26% across 3 years, and -31.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grandma Trading & Agencies are -4.68 and -96.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.