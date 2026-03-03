Facebook Pixel Code
Grandma Trading & Agencies Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRANDMA TRADING & AGENCIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Grandma Trading & Agencies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.49 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Grandma Trading & Agencies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.49₹0.49
₹0.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.49₹0.61
₹0.49
Open Price
₹0.49
Prev. Close
₹0.49
Volume
633

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grandma Trading & Agencies has declined 31.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.33%.

Grandma Trading & Agencies’s current P/E of -4.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Grandma Trading & Agencies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Grandma Trading & Agencies		0000-16.95-47.26-31.88
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95

Over the last one year, Grandma Trading & Agencies has declined 16.95% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Grandma Trading & Agencies has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

Grandma Trading & Agencies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Grandma Trading & Agencies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.490.49
100.490.49
200.490.49
500.490.49
1000.490.49
2000.490.62

Grandma Trading & Agencies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Grandma Trading & Agencies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 93.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Grandma Trading & Agencies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 11:01 PM ISTGrandma Trading - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 09, 2026, 10:50 PM ISTGrandma Trading - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 09Th February, 2026 For The Approval
Feb 03, 2026, 12:47 AM ISTGrandma Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months En
Jan 05, 2026, 11:23 PM ISTGrandma Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 13, 2025, 11:50 PM ISTGrandma Trading - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

About Grandma Trading & Agencies

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1981PLC409018 and registration number is 409018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Ashar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Avdhesh Chaurasiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sadhana Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Grandma Trading & Agencies Share Price

What is the share price of Grandma Trading & Agencies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grandma Trading & Agencies is ₹0.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Grandma Trading & Agencies?

The Grandma Trading & Agencies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grandma Trading & Agencies?

The market cap of Grandma Trading & Agencies is ₹6.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Grandma Trading & Agencies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Grandma Trading & Agencies are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grandma Trading & Agencies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grandma Trading & Agencies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grandma Trading & Agencies is ₹0.61 and 52-week low of Grandma Trading & Agencies is ₹0.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Grandma Trading & Agencies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Grandma Trading & Agencies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -18.33% over 1 year, -47.26% across 3 years, and -31.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grandma Trading & Agencies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grandma Trading & Agencies are -4.68 and -96.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Grandma Trading & Agencies News

