Here's the live share price of Associated Alcohols & Breweries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Associated Alcohols & Breweries has declined 29.00% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Associated Alcohols & Breweries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|768.73
|771.09
|10
|784.52
|779.11
|20
|804
|794.36
|50
|826.72
|815.9
|100
|821.38
|833.87
|200
|880.77
|874.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Associated Alcohols & Breweries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.26%, FII holding rose to 0.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,252
|0.64
|0.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Asso. Alcohols - Communication From FSSAI
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|Asso. Alcohols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Asso. Alcohols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 26, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Asso. Alcohols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 26, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Asso. Alcohols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520MP1989PLC049380 and registration number is 047211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of country liquor. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1019.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹733.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Associated Alcohols & Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹1,391.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Associated Alcohols & Breweries are ₹773.05 and ₹724.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Alcohols & Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹1,275.45 and 52-week low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹663.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Associated Alcohols & Breweries has shown returns of -4.31% over the past day, -15.14% for the past month, -19.57% over 3 months, -29.0% over 1 year, 16.61% across 3 years, and 9.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries are 16.84 and 2.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global