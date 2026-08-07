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Associated Alcohols & Breweries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASSOCIATED ALCOHOLS & BREWERIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Associated Alcohols & Breweries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹733.00 Closed
-4.31₹ -33.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Associated Alcohols & Breweries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹724.00₹773.05
₹733.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹663.40₹1,275.45
₹733.00
Open Price
₹772.00
Prev. Close
₹766.00
Volume
3,366

Source: Dion Global

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Associated Alcohols & Breweries has declined 29.00% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Associated Alcohols & Breweries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5768.73771.09
10784.52779.11
20804794.36
50826.72815.9
100821.38833.87
200880.77874.32

Source: Dion Global

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Associated Alcohols & Breweries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.26%, FII holding rose to 0.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,2520.640.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Associated Alcohols & Breweries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTAsso. Alcohols - Communication From FSSAI
Jul 30, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTAsso. Alcohols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTAsso. Alcohols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 26, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTAsso. Alcohols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 26, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTAsso. Alcohols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Associated Alcohols & Breweries

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520MP1989PLC049380 and registration number is 047211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of country liquor. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1019.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prasann Kumar Kedia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Kedia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Tushar Bhandari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Apurva Pradeep Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debashis Das
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Swaraj Kumar Puri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Associated Alcohols & Breweries Share Price

What is the share price of Associated Alcohols & Breweries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹733.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Associated Alcohols & Breweries?

The Associated Alcohols & Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries?

The market cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹1,391.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Associated Alcohols & Breweries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Associated Alcohols & Breweries are ₹773.05 and ₹724.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Alcohols & Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹1,275.45 and 52-week low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹663.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Associated Alcohols & Breweries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Associated Alcohols & Breweries has shown returns of -4.31% over the past day, -15.14% for the past month, -19.57% over 3 months, -29.0% over 1 year, 16.61% across 3 years, and 9.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries are 16.84 and 2.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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