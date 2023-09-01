Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520MP1989PLC049380 and registration number is 047211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of country liquor. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 512.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is ₹788.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is 19.47 and PB ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is ₹436.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is ₹528.85 and 52-week low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is ₹315.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.