Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASSOCIATED ALCOHOLS & BREWERIES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | NSE
₹436.15 Closed
1.034.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹435.00₹444.50
₹436.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹315.00₹528.85
₹436.15
Open Price
₹439.00
Prev. Close
₹431.70
Volume
70,577

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1442.85
  • R2448.4
  • R3452.3
  • Pivot
    438.95
  • S1433.4
  • S2429.5
  • S3423.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5471.38431.69
  • 10472.95435.2
  • 20485.92440.16
  • 50462.54433.91
  • 100450.82420.03
  • 200464.19416.43

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.31-6.2912.3221.88-2.6968.3562.96
0.55-0.4015.6936.6425.1480.3866.27
2.12-2.795.735.65-6.9854.2411.98
0.90-13.396.906.3920.80207.16167.43
3.0624.0637.9685.46173.821,226.151,145.66
-3.05-7.87-11.535.731.71397.99385.15
2.38-4.4142.52173.16237.831,079.80183.59
2.200.056.788.47-2.6153.23-22.11
0.98-5.214.629.57-12.3066.55-22.98
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. Share Holdings

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520MP1989PLC049380 and registration number is 047211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of country liquor. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 512.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prasann Kumar Kedia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Kedia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tushar Bhandari
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Apurva Pradeep Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Tibrewal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Homai Ardeshir Daruwalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debashis Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.?

The market cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is ₹788.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is 19.47 and PB ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is ₹436.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is ₹528.85 and 52-week low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. is ₹315.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

