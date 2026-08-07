What is the share price of Associated Alcohols & Breweries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹733.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Associated Alcohols & Breweries? The Associated Alcohols & Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries? The market cap of Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹1,391.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Associated Alcohols & Breweries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Associated Alcohols & Breweries are ₹773.05 and ₹724.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Alcohols & Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹1,275.45 and 52-week low of Associated Alcohols & Breweries is ₹663.40 as on .

How has the Associated Alcohols & Breweries performed historically in terms of returns? The Associated Alcohols & Breweries has shown returns of -4.31% over the past day, -15.14% for the past month, -19.57% over 3 months, -29.0% over 1 year, 16.61% across 3 years, and 9.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Associated Alcohols & Breweries are 16.84 and 2.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global