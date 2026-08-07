Here's the live share price of Empower India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Empower India
|-5.79
|3.39
|0.41
|65.99
|71.83
|58.74
|74.69
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Empower India has gained 71.83% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Empower India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.52
|2.63
|10
|2.44
|2.54
|20
|2.35
|2.44
|50
|2.25
|2.29
|100
|1.97
|2.11
|200
|1.82
|1.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Empower India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Empower India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results As On 30Th June 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Empower India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Empower India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Empower India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Empower India - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting To Rectify Clerical Error In Date Of
Source: Dion Global
Empower India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC023931 and registration number is 023931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 116.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Empower India is ₹2.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Empower India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Empower India is ₹283.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Empower India are ₹2.44 and ₹2.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Empower India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Empower India is ₹2.83 and 52-week low of Empower India is ₹1.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Empower India has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, 3.39% for the past month, 0.41% over 3 months, 71.83% over 1 year, 58.74% across 3 years, and 74.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Empower India are 15.77 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global