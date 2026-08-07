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Empower India Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMPOWER INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Empower India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.44 Closed
-4.69₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Empower India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.44₹2.44
₹2.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.03₹2.83
₹2.44
Open Price
₹2.44
Prev. Close
₹2.56
Volume
1,17,539

Source: Dion Global

Empower India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Empower India		-5.793.390.4165.9971.8358.7474.69
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Empower India has gained 71.83% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Empower India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Empower India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Empower India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.522.63
102.442.54
202.352.44
502.252.29
1001.972.11
2001.821.94

Source: Dion Global

Empower India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Empower India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Empower India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTEmpower India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results As On 30Th June 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTEmpower India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 13, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTEmpower India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTEmpower India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jun 22, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTEmpower India - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting To Rectify Clerical Error In Date Of

Source: Dion Global

About Empower India

Empower India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC023931 and registration number is 023931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 116.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Chavan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajgopalan Iyengar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyawan Jankar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Fatema Rizvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveenakumar Kunjaru
    Independent Director

FAQs on Empower India Share Price

What is the share price of Empower India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Empower India is ₹2.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Empower India?

The Empower India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Empower India?

The market cap of Empower India is ₹283.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Empower India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Empower India are ₹2.44 and ₹2.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Empower India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Empower India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Empower India is ₹2.83 and 52-week low of Empower India is ₹1.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Empower India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Empower India has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, 3.39% for the past month, 0.41% over 3 months, 71.83% over 1 year, 58.74% across 3 years, and 74.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Empower India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Empower India are 15.77 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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