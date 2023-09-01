Follow Us

Empower India Ltd. Share Price

EMPOWER INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.78 Closed
1.30.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Empower India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.78₹0.78
₹0.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.15₹0.77
₹0.78
Open Price
₹0.78
Prev. Close
₹0.77
Volume
7,90,428

Empower India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.78
  • R20.78
  • R30.78
  • Pivot
    0.78
  • S10.78
  • S20.78
  • S30.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.150.75
  • 100.150.73
  • 200.150.68
  • 500.150.56
  • 1000.170.44
  • 2000.180.34

Empower India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.8536.84168.97358.82420.00420.00122.86
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Empower India Ltd. Share Holdings

Empower India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Apr, 2023Board MeetingConsolidation of Shares
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Empower India Ltd.

Empower India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC023931 and registration number is 023931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 116.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Zulfeqar Mohammad Khan
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Mishra
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajgopalan Iyengar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Chandrajeet Jaiswar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rani Challayesteru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Empower India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Empower India Ltd.?

The market cap of Empower India Ltd. is ₹90.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Empower India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Empower India Ltd. is 190.24 and PB ratio of Empower India Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Empower India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Empower India Ltd. is ₹.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Empower India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Empower India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Empower India Ltd. is ₹.77 and 52-week low of Empower India Ltd. is ₹.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

