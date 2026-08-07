What is the share price of Empower India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Empower India is ₹2.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Empower India? The Empower India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Empower India? The market cap of Empower India is ₹283.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Empower India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Empower India are ₹2.44 and ₹2.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Empower India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Empower India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Empower India is ₹2.83 and 52-week low of Empower India is ₹1.03 as on .

How has the Empower India performed historically in terms of returns? The Empower India has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, 3.39% for the past month, 0.41% over 3 months, 71.83% over 1 year, 58.74% across 3 years, and 74.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Empower India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Empower India are 15.77 and 0.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global