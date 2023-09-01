What is the Market Cap of Empower India Ltd.? The market cap of Empower India Ltd. is ₹90.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Empower India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Empower India Ltd. is 190.24 and PB ratio of Empower India Ltd. is 0.31 as on .

What is the share price of Empower India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Empower India Ltd. is ₹.78 as on .