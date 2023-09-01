Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SKP Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SKP SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹66.00 Closed
0.760.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SKP Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.60₹66.90
₹66.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.55₹99.95
₹66.00
Open Price
₹63.00
Prev. Close
₹65.50
Volume
1,129

SKP Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.73
  • R269.47
  • R372.03
  • Pivot
    65.17
  • S163.43
  • S260.87
  • S359.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.7265.69
  • 1057.8165.33
  • 2059.0964.88
  • 5055.764.89
  • 10050.5865.87
  • 20045.5965.07

SKP Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.540.763.03-12.0050.86221.95114.11
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

SKP Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

SKP Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SKP Securities Ltd.

SKP Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1990PLC049032 and registration number is 049032. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Pachisia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Pachisia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Shukla
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Manju Pachisia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Todi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paritosh Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santanu Ray
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sonthalia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SKP Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SKP Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of SKP Securities Ltd. is ₹44.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SKP Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SKP Securities Ltd. is 12.04 and PB ratio of SKP Securities Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SKP Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKP Securities Ltd. is ₹66.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKP Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKP Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKP Securities Ltd. is ₹99.95 and 52-week low of SKP Securities Ltd. is ₹40.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data