What is the share price of SKP Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKP Securities is ₹107.47 as on .

What kind of stock is SKP Securities? The SKP Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SKP Securities? The market cap of SKP Securities is ₹73.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SKP Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of SKP Securities are ₹109.00 and ₹102.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKP Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKP Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKP Securities is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of SKP Securities is ₹74.00 as on .

How has the SKP Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The SKP Securities has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, 6.45% over 3 months, -13.19% over 1 year, 17.42% across 3 years, and 25.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SKP Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKP Securities are -221.59 and 3.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global