Here's the live share price of SKP Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SKP Securities
|9.22
|-4.00
|6.45
|4.39
|-13.19
|17.42
|25.51
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SKP Securities has declined 13.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SKP Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100.07
|106.33
|10
|107
|106.6
|20
|111.09
|108.27
|50
|107.5
|107.77
|100
|102.79
|106.3
|200
|105.97
|108.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SKP Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|SKP Securities - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|SKP Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|SKP Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Fi
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|SKP Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 13, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|SKP Securities - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
SKP Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1990PLC049032 and registration number is 049032. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKP Securities is ₹107.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SKP Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SKP Securities is ₹73.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SKP Securities are ₹109.00 and ₹102.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKP Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKP Securities is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of SKP Securities is ₹74.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SKP Securities has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, 6.45% over 3 months, -13.19% over 1 year, 17.42% across 3 years, and 25.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKP Securities are -221.59 and 3.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global