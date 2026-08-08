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SKP Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

SKP SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of SKP Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.47 Closed
0.59₹ 0.63
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SKP Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.00₹109.00
₹107.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.00₹142.00
₹107.47
Open Price
₹109.00
Prev. Close
₹106.84
Volume
3,301

Source: Dion Global

SKP Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SKP Securities		9.22-4.006.454.39-13.1917.4225.51
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SKP Securities has declined 13.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SKP Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

SKP Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SKP Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.07106.33
10107106.6
20111.09108.27
50107.5107.77
100102.79106.3
200105.97108.92

Source: Dion Global

SKP Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SKP Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SKP Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTSKP Securities - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTSKP Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTSKP Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Fi
Jul 15, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTSKP Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 13, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTSKP Securities - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About SKP Securities

SKP Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1990PLC049032 and registration number is 049032. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Pachisia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Pachisia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Shukla
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Manju Pachisia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Paritosh Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santanu Ray
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sonthalia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SKP Securities Share Price

What is the share price of SKP Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKP Securities is ₹107.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SKP Securities?

The SKP Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SKP Securities?

The market cap of SKP Securities is ₹73.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SKP Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SKP Securities are ₹109.00 and ₹102.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKP Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKP Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKP Securities is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of SKP Securities is ₹74.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SKP Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The SKP Securities has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, 6.45% over 3 months, -13.19% over 1 year, 17.42% across 3 years, and 25.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SKP Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKP Securities are -221.59 and 3.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SKP Securities News

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