What is the Market Cap of Scan Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Scan Projects Ltd. is ₹3.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scan Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Scan Projects Ltd. is 219.17 and PB ratio of Scan Projects Ltd. is 0.68 as on .

What is the share price of Scan Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Projects Ltd. is ₹7.89 as on .