Here's the live share price of Scan Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Scan Projects
|6.54
|-7.63
|-13.47
|31.87
|62.73
|145.15
|103.56
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Scan Projects has gained 62.73% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Scan Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|104.06
|103.2
|10
|105.47
|104.89
|20
|108.38
|108.31
|50
|119.15
|114.15
|100
|117.1
|112.98
|200
|101.55
|105.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Scan Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Scan Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for CONSIDER AND APPROVAL OF QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Scan Projects - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 18, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Scan Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Scan Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Scan Projects - Notice Of EGM Of Shareholders Meeting As Called By NCLT On Dated 18.07.2026 At 11:30 AM At Registered Office
Source: Dion Global
Scan Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253HR1992PLC031576 and registration number is 031576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Projects is ₹110.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Scan Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Scan Projects is ₹44.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Scan Projects are ₹110.80 and ₹110.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scan Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scan Projects is ₹136.40 and 52-week low of Scan Projects is ₹59.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Scan Projects has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, -7.63% for the past month, -13.47% over 3 months, 62.73% over 1 year, 145.15% across 3 years, and 103.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scan Projects are 62.04 and 6.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global