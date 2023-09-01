Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Scan Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253HR1992PLC031576 and registration number is 031576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Scan Projects Ltd. is ₹3.16 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.
P/E ratio of Scan Projects Ltd. is 219.17 and PB ratio of Scan Projects Ltd. is 0.68 as on Aug 22, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Projects Ltd. is ₹7.89 as on Aug 22, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scan Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scan Projects Ltd. is ₹7.89 and 52-week low of Scan Projects Ltd. is ₹5.91 as on Aug 22, 2023.