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Scan Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

SCAN PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Scan Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹110.80 Closed
4.97₹ 5.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Scan Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.50₹110.80
₹110.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.41₹136.40
₹110.80
Open Price
₹110.80
Prev. Close
₹105.55
Volume
1,160

Source: Dion Global

Scan Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Scan Projects		6.54-7.63-13.4731.8762.73145.15103.56
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Scan Projects has gained 62.73% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Scan Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Scan Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Scan Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5104.06103.2
10105.47104.89
20108.38108.31
50119.15114.15
100117.1112.98
200101.55105.42

Source: Dion Global

Scan Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Scan Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Scan Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTScan Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for CONSIDER AND APPROVAL OF QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30
Jul 27, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTScan Projects - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 18, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTScan Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
Jul 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTScan Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTScan Projects - Notice Of EGM Of Shareholders Meeting As Called By NCLT On Dated 18.07.2026 At 11:30 AM At Registered Office

Source: Dion Global

About Scan Projects

Scan Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253HR1992PLC031576 and registration number is 031576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Chandra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Chandra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Prakriti Chandra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jawahar Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Scan Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Scan Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Projects is ₹110.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Scan Projects?

The Scan Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scan Projects?

The market cap of Scan Projects is ₹44.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Scan Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Scan Projects are ₹110.80 and ₹110.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scan Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scan Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scan Projects is ₹136.40 and 52-week low of Scan Projects is ₹59.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Scan Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Scan Projects has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, -7.63% for the past month, -13.47% over 3 months, 62.73% over 1 year, 145.15% across 3 years, and 103.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scan Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scan Projects are 62.04 and 6.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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