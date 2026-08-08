What is the share price of Scan Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Projects is ₹110.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Scan Projects? The Scan Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scan Projects? The market cap of Scan Projects is ₹44.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Scan Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Scan Projects are ₹110.80 and ₹110.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scan Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scan Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scan Projects is ₹136.40 and 52-week low of Scan Projects is ₹59.41 as on .

How has the Scan Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Scan Projects has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, -7.63% for the past month, -13.47% over 3 months, 62.73% over 1 year, 145.15% across 3 years, and 103.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scan Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scan Projects are 62.04 and 6.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global