SCAN PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.89 Closed
00
As on Aug 22, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Scan Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.89₹7.89
₹7.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.91₹7.89
₹7.89
Open Price
₹7.89
Prev. Close
₹7.89
Volume
0

Scan Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.89
  • R27.89
  • R37.89
  • Pivot
    7.89
  • S17.89
  • S27.89
  • S37.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.137.21
  • 104.586.53
  • 203.995.6
  • 504.640
  • 1004.740
  • 2004.270

Scan Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.924.9221.2033.50148.90156.17
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Scan Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Scan Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Scan Projects Ltd.

Scan Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253HR1992PLC031576 and registration number is 031576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Chandra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Chandra
    Director
  • Mr. Jawahar Lal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kamboj
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Bhatia
    Director
  • Mrs. Prakriti Chandra
    Director

FAQs on Scan Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Scan Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Scan Projects Ltd. is ₹3.16 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scan Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Scan Projects Ltd. is 219.17 and PB ratio of Scan Projects Ltd. is 0.68 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Scan Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scan Projects Ltd. is ₹7.89 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scan Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scan Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scan Projects Ltd. is ₹7.89 and 52-week low of Scan Projects Ltd. is ₹5.91 as on Aug 22, 2023.

