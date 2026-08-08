What is the share price of Naturite Agro Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naturite Agro Products is ₹198.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Naturite Agro Products? The Naturite Agro Products is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naturite Agro Products? The market cap of Naturite Agro Products is ₹105.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Naturite Agro Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Naturite Agro Products are ₹200.00 and ₹191.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naturite Agro Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naturite Agro Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naturite Agro Products is ₹404.75 and 52-week low of Naturite Agro Products is ₹121.00 as on .

How has the Naturite Agro Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Naturite Agro Products has shown returns of 1.58% over the past day, -4.24% for the past month, 15.81% over 3 months, -48.39% over 1 year, 35.46% across 3 years, and 11.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naturite Agro Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naturite Agro Products are -140.93 and 10.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global