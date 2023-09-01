Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119TG1990PLC011554 and registration number is 011554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Post-harvest crop activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is ₹55.64 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is -27.14 and PB ratio of Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is 4.34 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is ₹105.06 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naturite Agro Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is ₹208.25 and 52-week low of Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is ₹50.65 as on Aug 30, 2023.