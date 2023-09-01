Follow Us

NATURITE AGRO PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Vegetable/Animal/Fish - Fats/Oils | Smallcap | BSE
₹105.06 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Naturite Agro Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.06₹105.06
₹105.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.65₹208.25
₹105.06
Open Price
₹105.06
Prev. Close
₹105.06
Volume
0

Naturite Agro Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1105.06
  • R2105.06
  • R3105.06
  • Pivot
    105.06
  • S1105.06
  • S2105.06
  • S3105.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5111.25103.54
  • 10115.0699.55
  • 20121.797.41
  • 50119.86103.42
  • 10082.8102.7
  • 20042.4490.35

Naturite Agro Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Naturite Agro Products Ltd.

Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119TG1990PLC011554 and registration number is 011554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Post-harvest crop activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. G Vallabh Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Revanth Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aniket Vijay Kale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Bacha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Prabhakar Reddy
    Director
  • Mrs. G Vandana Reddy
    Director
  • Mrs. G Usha Reddy
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Naturite Agro Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Naturite Agro Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is ₹55.64 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Naturite Agro Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is -27.14 and PB ratio of Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is 4.34 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Naturite Agro Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is ₹105.06 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naturite Agro Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naturite Agro Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is ₹208.25 and 52-week low of Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is ₹50.65 as on Aug 30, 2023.

