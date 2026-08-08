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Naturite Agro Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATURITE AGRO PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Naturite Agro Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹198.85 Closed
1.58₹ 3.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Naturite Agro Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹191.75₹200.00
₹198.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.00₹404.75
₹198.85
Open Price
₹199.00
Prev. Close
₹195.75
Volume
30,736

Source: Dion Global

Naturite Agro Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Naturite Agro Products		0.450.7312.79-2.83-48.3935.4611.57

Source: Dion Global

Naturite Agro Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Naturite Agro Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5190.48196.49
10189.44195.29
20200.36196.16
50191.16193.88
100181.99197.01
200217.49214.62

Source: Dion Global

Naturite Agro Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Naturite Agro Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Naturite Agro Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTNaturite Agro Pr - Results--Un-Audited Financial Results For 30.06.2026
Aug 08, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTNaturite Agro Pr - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board At Their Today''s Meeting Considered And Approved The Un-Aduited Finan
Aug 08, 2026, 02:53 AM IST ISTNaturite Agro Pr - Results--Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 04, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTNaturite Agro Pr - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter
Jul 20, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTNaturite Agro Pr - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Naturite Agro Products

Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119TG1990PLC011554 and registration number is 011554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Post-harvest crop activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G Vallabh Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Prabhakar Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. G Vandana Reddy
    Director
  • Ms. G Usha Reddy
    Alternate Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Bacha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahareddy Revanth Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Naturite Agro Products Share Price

What is the share price of Naturite Agro Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naturite Agro Products is ₹198.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Naturite Agro Products?

The Naturite Agro Products is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Naturite Agro Products?

The market cap of Naturite Agro Products is ₹105.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Naturite Agro Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Naturite Agro Products are ₹200.00 and ₹191.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Naturite Agro Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naturite Agro Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naturite Agro Products is ₹404.75 and 52-week low of Naturite Agro Products is ₹121.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Naturite Agro Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Naturite Agro Products has shown returns of 1.58% over the past day, -4.24% for the past month, 15.81% over 3 months, -48.39% over 1 year, 35.46% across 3 years, and 11.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Naturite Agro Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naturite Agro Products are -140.93 and 10.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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