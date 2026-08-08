Here's the live share price of Naturite Agro Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|190.48
|196.49
|10
|189.44
|195.29
|20
|200.36
|196.16
|50
|191.16
|193.88
|100
|181.99
|197.01
|200
|217.49
|214.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Naturite Agro Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Naturite Agro Pr - Results--Un-Audited Financial Results For 30.06.2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Naturite Agro Pr - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board At Their Today''s Meeting Considered And Approved The Un-Aduited Finan
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:53 AM IST IST
|Naturite Agro Pr - Results--Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Naturite Agro Pr - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Naturite Agro Pr - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Naturite Agro Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01119TG1990PLC011554 and registration number is 011554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Post-harvest crop activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Naturite Agro Products is ₹198.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Naturite Agro Products is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Naturite Agro Products is ₹105.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Naturite Agro Products are ₹200.00 and ₹191.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Naturite Agro Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Naturite Agro Products is ₹404.75 and 52-week low of Naturite Agro Products is ₹121.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Naturite Agro Products has shown returns of 1.58% over the past day, -4.24% for the past month, 15.81% over 3 months, -48.39% over 1 year, 35.46% across 3 years, and 11.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Naturite Agro Products are -140.93 and 10.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global