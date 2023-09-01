Follow Us

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ITCONS E-SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.00 Closed
2.781.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.47₹44.00
₹44.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.01₹52.75
₹44.00
Open Price
₹43.64
Prev. Close
₹42.81
Volume
24,000

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.18
  • R244.35
  • R344.71
  • Pivot
    43.82
  • S143.65
  • S243.29
  • S343.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.2443.13
  • 109.6242.92
  • 204.8142.62
  • 501.9242.56
  • 1000.9643.47
  • 2000.480

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.240.0510.28-10.80-10.80-10.80-10.80
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd.

Services - Others

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Prakash Mittal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Prem Lata Mittal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Gangal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayush Jindal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Komalingam Narayanan Jayaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Ranjan Sachdeva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mridul Rastogi
    Independent Director

FAQs on ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is ₹22.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is ₹52.75 and 52-week low of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is ₹33.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

