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ITCONS E-Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ITCONS E-SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of ITCONS E-Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹270.80 Closed
0.11₹ 0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ITCONS E-Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹266.00₹272.95
₹270.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹230.50₹620.00
₹270.80
Open Price
₹272.95
Prev. Close
₹270.50
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

ITCONS E-Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ITCONS E-Solutions		-7.470.41-26.54-32.39-50.4186.4240.57
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ITCONS E-Solutions has declined 50.41% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ITCONS E-Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

ITCONS E-Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ITCONS E-Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5290.89281.02
10281.67281.59
20274.98282.22
50303.23296.23
100312.27321.68
200392.02366.61

Source: Dion Global

ITCONS E-Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ITCONS E-Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.30%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ITCONS E-Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTITCONS E-Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTITCONS E-Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTITCONS E-Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 27, 2026, 03:56 PM IST ISTITCONS E-Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 07, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTITCONS E-Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About ITCONS E-Solutions

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2007PLC163427 and registration number is 163427. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Prakash Mittal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. PremLata Mittal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Adit Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Komalingam Narayanan Jayaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mridul Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ira Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nikky Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on ITCONS E-Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of ITCONS E-Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹270.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ITCONS E-Solutions?

The ITCONS E-Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ITCONS E-Solutions?

The market cap of ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹136.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ITCONS E-Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ITCONS E-Solutions are ₹272.95 and ₹266.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITCONS E-Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITCONS E-Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹230.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ITCONS E-Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The ITCONS E-Solutions has shown returns of -1.66% over the past day, -1.37% for the past month, -27.84% over 3 months, -51.29% over 1 year, 85.31% across 3 years, and 40.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions are 0.00 and 27.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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