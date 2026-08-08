Here's the live share price of ITCONS E-Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ITCONS E-Solutions
|-7.47
|0.41
|-26.54
|-32.39
|-50.41
|86.42
|40.57
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ITCONS E-Solutions has declined 50.41% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ITCONS E-Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|290.89
|281.02
|10
|281.67
|281.59
|20
|274.98
|282.22
|50
|303.23
|296.23
|100
|312.27
|321.68
|200
|392.02
|366.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ITCONS E-Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.30%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|ITCONS E-Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|ITCONS E-Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|ITCONS E-Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 27, 2026, 03:56 PM IST IST
|ITCONS E-Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|ITCONS E-Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2007PLC163427 and registration number is 163427. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹270.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ITCONS E-Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹136.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ITCONS E-Solutions are ₹272.95 and ₹266.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITCONS E-Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹230.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ITCONS E-Solutions has shown returns of -1.66% over the past day, -1.37% for the past month, -27.84% over 3 months, -51.29% over 1 year, 85.31% across 3 years, and 40.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions are 0.00 and 27.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global