Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.24
|0.05
|10.28
|-10.80
|-10.80
|-10.80
|-10.80
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Services - Others
The market cap of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is ₹22.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is ₹52.75 and 52-week low of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd. is ₹33.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.