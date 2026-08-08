What is the share price of ITCONS E-Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹270.80 as on .

What kind of stock is ITCONS E-Solutions? The ITCONS E-Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ITCONS E-Solutions? The market cap of ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹136.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ITCONS E-Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of ITCONS E-Solutions are ₹272.95 and ₹266.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITCONS E-Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITCONS E-Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of ITCONS E-Solutions is ₹230.50 as on .

How has the ITCONS E-Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The ITCONS E-Solutions has shown returns of -1.66% over the past day, -1.37% for the past month, -27.84% over 3 months, -51.29% over 1 year, 85.31% across 3 years, and 40.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions are 0.00 and 27.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global