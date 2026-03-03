Facebook Pixel Code
Chatha Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHATHA FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Chatha Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.00 Closed
6.67₹ 5.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Chatha Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.00₹80.00
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.10₹135.00
₹80.00
Open Price
₹77.00
Prev. Close
₹75.00
Volume
20,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chatha Foods has gained 0.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.74%.

Chatha Foods’s current P/E of 32.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Chatha Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chatha Foods		14.121.27-6.98-21.14-25.231.440.86
Nestle India		-3.18-2.362.967.0016.9511.478.90
Britannia Industries		-3.151.522.500.9729.9310.5911.39
Bikaji Foods International		1.15-4.22-9.05-18.98-3.1620.4414.87
Zydus Wellness		-5.16-9.45-9.69-18.8122.049.29-0.10
Orkla India		0.636.91-3.85-17.72-17.72-6.29-3.83
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.27-13.86-22.09-27.14-23.8824.2420.53
Hindustan Foods		0.150.10-8.64-8.56-7.06-5.082.11
Gopal Snacks		0.35-4.60-11.52-20.317.76-6.93-4.22
Prataap Snacks		-5.87-9.83-5.943.10-2.789.028.58
ADF Foods		-6.78-4.59-3.85-12.21-14.779.882.29
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.72-4.00-14.50-26.05-16.36-7.86-13.23
HMA Agro Industries		-6.86-4.03-16.67-17.84-19.64-24.67-15.63
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.61-7.73-9.84-34.26-20.6657.62115.22
Integrated Industries		-4.0115.8349.63120.2573.50172.27212.85
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-4.51-12.66-19.85-11.4699.1528.9742.84
Apis India		-4.99-17.6021.49206.73424.25183.70137.88
Krishival Foods		-1.85-4.65-30.04-26.30-19.77-7.08-4.31
Pajson Agro India		1.1522.1961.9861.9861.9817.4410.13
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.39-9.63-14.88-52.28-38.0011.706.22

Over the last one year, Chatha Foods has declined 25.23% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Chatha Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).

Chatha Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Chatha Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.374.23
1073.8274.09
2074.6574.8
5077.6277.76
10083.6582.89
20093.4690.78

Chatha Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chatha Foods saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 14.18%, FII holding unchanged at 2.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chatha Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 5:15 PM ISTChatha Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2026, 7:21 PM ISTChatha Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 24, 2026, 2:36 AM ISTChatha Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 13, 2026, 9:25 PM ISTChatha Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jan 06, 2026, 5:45 AM ISTChatha Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Chatha Foods

Chatha Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15310PB1997PLC020578 and registration number is 020578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Paramjit Singh Chatha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gurpreet Chatha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gurcharan Singh Gosal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Swarup
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Purnachand Upadrashta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Chinmayee Swarup Deulgaonkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chatha Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Chatha Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chatha Foods is ₹80.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chatha Foods?

The Chatha Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chatha Foods?

The market cap of Chatha Foods is ₹192.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chatha Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chatha Foods are ₹80.00 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chatha Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chatha Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chatha Foods is ₹135.00 and 52-week low of Chatha Foods is ₹66.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Chatha Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chatha Foods has shown returns of 6.67% over the past day, 4.85% for the past month, -6.54% over 3 months, -23.74% over 1 year, 1.44% across 3 years, and 0.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chatha Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chatha Foods are 32.01 and 2.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Chatha Foods News

