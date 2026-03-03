Here's the live share price of Chatha Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chatha Foods has gained 0.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.74%.
Chatha Foods’s current P/E of 32.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chatha Foods
|14.12
|1.27
|-6.98
|-21.14
|-25.23
|1.44
|0.86
|Nestle India
|-3.18
|-2.36
|2.96
|7.00
|16.95
|11.47
|8.90
|Britannia Industries
|-3.15
|1.52
|2.50
|0.97
|29.93
|10.59
|11.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.15
|-4.22
|-9.05
|-18.98
|-3.16
|20.44
|14.87
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.16
|-9.45
|-9.69
|-18.81
|22.04
|9.29
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|0.63
|6.91
|-3.85
|-17.72
|-17.72
|-6.29
|-3.83
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.27
|-13.86
|-22.09
|-27.14
|-23.88
|24.24
|20.53
|Hindustan Foods
|0.15
|0.10
|-8.64
|-8.56
|-7.06
|-5.08
|2.11
|Gopal Snacks
|0.35
|-4.60
|-11.52
|-20.31
|7.76
|-6.93
|-4.22
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.87
|-9.83
|-5.94
|3.10
|-2.78
|9.02
|8.58
|ADF Foods
|-6.78
|-4.59
|-3.85
|-12.21
|-14.77
|9.88
|2.29
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.72
|-4.00
|-14.50
|-26.05
|-16.36
|-7.86
|-13.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|-6.86
|-4.03
|-16.67
|-17.84
|-19.64
|-24.67
|-15.63
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.61
|-7.73
|-9.84
|-34.26
|-20.66
|57.62
|115.22
|Integrated Industries
|-4.01
|15.83
|49.63
|120.25
|73.50
|172.27
|212.85
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.51
|-12.66
|-19.85
|-11.46
|99.15
|28.97
|42.84
|Apis India
|-4.99
|-17.60
|21.49
|206.73
|424.25
|183.70
|137.88
|Krishival Foods
|-1.85
|-4.65
|-30.04
|-26.30
|-19.77
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Pajson Agro India
|1.15
|22.19
|61.98
|61.98
|61.98
|17.44
|10.13
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.39
|-9.63
|-14.88
|-52.28
|-38.00
|11.70
|6.22
Over the last one year, Chatha Foods has declined 25.23% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Chatha Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.3
|74.23
|10
|73.82
|74.09
|20
|74.65
|74.8
|50
|77.62
|77.76
|100
|83.65
|82.89
|200
|93.46
|90.78
In the latest quarter, Chatha Foods saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 14.18%, FII holding unchanged at 2.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 5:15 PM IST
|Chatha Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 26, 2026, 7:21 PM IST
|Chatha Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 24, 2026, 2:36 AM IST
|Chatha Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:25 PM IST
|Chatha Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jan 06, 2026, 5:45 AM IST
|Chatha Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Chatha Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15310PB1997PLC020578 and registration number is 020578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chatha Foods is ₹80.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chatha Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chatha Foods is ₹192.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chatha Foods are ₹80.00 and ₹75.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chatha Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chatha Foods is ₹135.00 and 52-week low of Chatha Foods is ₹66.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chatha Foods has shown returns of 6.67% over the past day, 4.85% for the past month, -6.54% over 3 months, -23.74% over 1 year, 1.44% across 3 years, and 0.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chatha Foods are 32.01 and 2.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.