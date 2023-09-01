What is the Market Cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.? The market cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is ₹1,324.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is 16.68 and PB ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is 1.88 as on .

What is the share price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is ₹373.30 as on .