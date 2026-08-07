Here's the live share price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ajmera Realty & Infra India
|-1.78
|-4.25
|-7.57
|-13.51
|-28.83
|17.12
|13.30
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ajmera Realty & Infra India has declined 28.83% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajmera Realty & Infra India has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.34
|125.32
|10
|125.78
|126.03
|20
|128.43
|127.13
|50
|127.16
|127.53
|100
|123.23
|131.3
|200
|151.74
|143.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ajmera Realty & Infra India saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.54%, while DII stake decreased to 0.82%, FII holding rose to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Ajmera Realty & Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Ajmera Realty & Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Ajmera Realty & Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Ajmera Realty & Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Ajmera Realty & Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1985PLC035659 and registration number is 035659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 699.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹123.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajmera Realty & Infra India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹2,438.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India are ₹125.05 and ₹122.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajmera Realty & Infra India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹221.23 and 52-week low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹98.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajmera Realty & Infra India has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, -4.4% for the past month, -7.72% over 3 months, -28.94% over 1 year, 17.05% across 3 years, and 13.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India are 15.77 and 1.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global