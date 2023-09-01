Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.01
|-4.87
|11.80
|35.47
|37.95
|331.81
|68.49
|5.89
|0.71
|5.46
|41.50
|26.35
|212.77
|136.88
|5.91
|6.85
|24.12
|32.12
|33.21
|183.73
|202.50
|11.62
|10.55
|16.76
|136.41
|319.73
|553.90
|625.98
|17.81
|15.07
|37.10
|64.28
|42.06
|161.52
|183.48
|12.59
|20.16
|4.47
|6.11
|29.47
|153.02
|60.97
|1.29
|1.44
|4.45
|25.03
|15.47
|249.79
|308.65
|12.47
|10.25
|38.98
|87.45
|136.94
|407.27
|64.93
|7.43
|16.06
|22.11
|55.83
|54.24
|97.57
|-27.64
|6.70
|13.32
|29.06
|53.56
|9.70
|585.19
|277.99
|4.10
|-6.01
|6.43
|21.93
|16.73
|92.14
|103.72
|3.04
|11.89
|9.89
|6.28
|6.44
|119.44
|130.98
|4.18
|8.34
|45.41
|105.11
|155.11
|632.34
|341.16
|3.56
|0.52
|18.94
|34.37
|8.86
|8.86
|8.86
|-5.12
|75.92
|84.80
|140.05
|115.73
|2,076.09
|431.50
|1.07
|-1.13
|-0.86
|26.44
|54.65
|357.11
|283.58
|3.70
|1.02
|9.31
|9.16
|-12.57
|136.83
|36.01
|10.31
|15.79
|65.67
|93.04
|57.22
|802.37
|387.74
|-1.47
|-0.48
|22.18
|51.63
|62.44
|175.23
|126.94
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1985PLC035659 and registration number is 035659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 404.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is ₹1,324.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is 16.68 and PB ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is 1.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is ₹373.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is ₹414.30 and 52-week low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is ₹232.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.