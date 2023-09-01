Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹373.30 Closed
0.572.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹367.05₹381.00
₹373.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹232.90₹414.30
₹373.30
Open Price
₹371.00
Prev. Close
₹371.20
Volume
51,026

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1380.22
  • R2387.58
  • R3394.17
  • Pivot
    373.63
  • S1366.27
  • S2359.68
  • S3352.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5249.11359.6
  • 10252.85359.5
  • 20256.65364.29
  • 50263.69363.76
  • 100260349.03
  • 200306.94328.21

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.01-4.8711.8035.4737.95331.8168.49
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. Share Holdings

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1985PLC035659 and registration number is 035659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 404.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajnikant S Ajmera
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj l Ajmera
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay C Ajmera
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ambalal C Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K G Krishnamurthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aarti M Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.?

The market cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is ₹1,324.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is 16.68 and PB ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is 1.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is ₹373.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is ₹414.30 and 52-week low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is ₹232.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data