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Ajmera Realty & Infra India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹123.90 Closed
0.32₹ 0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ajmera Realty & Infra India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.80₹125.05
₹123.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.10₹221.23
₹123.90
Open Price
₹123.50
Prev. Close
₹123.50
Volume
31,116

Source: Dion Global

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ajmera Realty & Infra India		-1.78-4.25-7.57-13.51-28.8317.1213.30
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ajmera Realty & Infra India has declined 28.83% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajmera Realty & Infra India has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.34125.32
10125.78126.03
20128.43127.13
50127.16127.53
100123.23131.3
200151.74143.01

Source: Dion Global

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ajmera Realty & Infra India saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.54%, while DII stake decreased to 0.82%, FII holding rose to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ajmera Realty & Infra India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTAjmera Realty & Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTAjmera Realty & Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTAjmera Realty & Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTAjmera Realty & Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 05, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTAjmera Realty & Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Ajmera Realty & Infra India

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1985PLC035659 and registration number is 035659. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 699.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajnikant S Ajmera
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj I Ajmera
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay C Ajmera
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shruti A Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hemanti P Sutaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Jayesh J Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ajmera Realty & Infra India Share Price

What is the share price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹123.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ajmera Realty & Infra India?

The Ajmera Realty & Infra India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India?

The market cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹2,438.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajmera Realty & Infra India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India are ₹125.05 and ₹122.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajmera Realty & Infra India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹221.23 and 52-week low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹98.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ajmera Realty & Infra India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ajmera Realty & Infra India has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, -4.4% for the past month, -7.72% over 3 months, -28.94% over 1 year, 17.05% across 3 years, and 13.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India are 15.77 and 1.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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