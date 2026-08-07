What is the share price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹123.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Ajmera Realty & Infra India? The Ajmera Realty & Infra India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India? The market cap of Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹2,438.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajmera Realty & Infra India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajmera Realty & Infra India are ₹125.05 and ₹122.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajmera Realty & Infra India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹221.23 and 52-week low of Ajmera Realty & Infra India is ₹98.10 as on .

How has the Ajmera Realty & Infra India performed historically in terms of returns? The Ajmera Realty & Infra India has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, -4.4% for the past month, -7.72% over 3 months, -28.94% over 1 year, 17.05% across 3 years, and 13.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajmera Realty & Infra India are 15.77 and 1.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global