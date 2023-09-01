Follow Us

Cyber Media (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.05₹19.50
₹18.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.70₹26.35
₹18.55
Open Price
₹18.65
Prev. Close
₹18.25
Volume
2,37,570

Cyber Media (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.35
  • R220.15
  • R320.8
  • Pivot
    18.7
  • S117.9
  • S217.25
  • S316.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.8217.35
  • 1019.6117.1
  • 2020.7216.77
  • 5018.7216.52
  • 10017.616.66
  • 20021.3917.08

Cyber Media (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.4820.859.122.2011.75706.52102.73
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Cyber Media (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Cyber Media (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cyber Media (India) Ltd.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92114DL1982PLC014334 and registration number is 014334. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohitasava Chand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shravani Dang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kant Tulshan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amlan Ghose
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cyber Media (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cyber Media (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is ₹29.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cyber Media (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is 10.27 and PB ratio of Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is -3.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cyber Media (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is ₹18.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cyber Media (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyber Media (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is ₹26.35 and 52-week low of Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is ₹12.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

