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Cyber Media (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

CYBER MEDIA (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Cyber Media (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.44 Closed
0.92₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cyber Media (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.00₹16.62
₹16.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.49₹22.86
₹16.44
Open Price
₹16.62
Prev. Close
₹16.29
Volume
33

Source: Dion Global

Cyber Media (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cyber Media (India)		2.882.24-15.301.92-1.913.917.97
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cyber Media (India) has declined 1.91% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Cyber Media (India) has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Cyber Media (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cyber Media (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.9416.01
1015.916.01
2016.0716.1
5016.6916.31
10015.8816.28
20016.4416.51

Source: Dion Global

Cyber Media (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cyber Media (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cyber Media (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTCyber Media (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 01, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTCyber Media (India) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 24, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTCyber Media (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 24, 2026.
Jul 18, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTCyber Media (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Date Of The Board Meeting.
Jul 15, 2026, 03:49 PM IST ISTCyber Media (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Cyber Media (India)

Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92114DL1982PLC014334 and registration number is 014334. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohitasava Chand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kant Tulshan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shravani Dang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amlan Ghose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cyber Media (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Cyber Media (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyber Media (India) is ₹16.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cyber Media (India)?

The Cyber Media (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cyber Media (India)?

The market cap of Cyber Media (India) is ₹33.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cyber Media (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyber Media (India) are ₹16.62 and ₹16.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cyber Media (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyber Media (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyber Media (India) is ₹22.86 and 52-week low of Cyber Media (India) is ₹11.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cyber Media (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cyber Media (India) has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, -15.3% over 3 months, -1.91% over 1 year, 3.91% across 3 years, and 7.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cyber Media (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyber Media (India) are 8.38 and -4.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cyber Media (India) News

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