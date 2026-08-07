What is the share price of Cyber Media (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyber Media (India) is ₹16.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Cyber Media (India)? The Cyber Media (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cyber Media (India)? The market cap of Cyber Media (India) is ₹33.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cyber Media (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyber Media (India) are ₹16.62 and ₹16.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cyber Media (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyber Media (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyber Media (India) is ₹22.86 and 52-week low of Cyber Media (India) is ₹11.49 as on .

How has the Cyber Media (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Cyber Media (India) has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, -15.3% over 3 months, -1.91% over 1 year, 3.91% across 3 years, and 7.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cyber Media (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyber Media (India) are 8.38 and -4.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global