MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92114DL1982PLC014334 and registration number is 014334. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is ₹29.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is 10.27 and PB ratio of Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is -3.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is ₹18.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyber Media (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is ₹26.35 and 52-week low of Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is ₹12.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.