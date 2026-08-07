Here's the live share price of Cyber Media (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cyber Media (India)
|2.88
|2.24
|-15.30
|1.92
|-1.91
|3.91
|7.97
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cyber Media (India) has declined 1.91% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Cyber Media (India) has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.94
|16.01
|10
|15.9
|16.01
|20
|16.07
|16.1
|50
|16.69
|16.31
|100
|15.88
|16.28
|200
|16.44
|16.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cyber Media (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Cyber Media (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Cyber Media (India) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Cyber Media (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 24, 2026.
|Jul 18, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Cyber Media (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Date Of The Board Meeting.
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:49 PM IST IST
|Cyber Media (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Cyber Media (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92114DL1982PLC014334 and registration number is 014334. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cyber Media (India) is ₹16.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cyber Media (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cyber Media (India) is ₹33.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cyber Media (India) are ₹16.62 and ₹16.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cyber Media (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cyber Media (India) is ₹22.86 and 52-week low of Cyber Media (India) is ₹11.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cyber Media (India) has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, -15.3% over 3 months, -1.91% over 1 year, 3.91% across 3 years, and 7.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cyber Media (India) are 8.38 and -4.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global