What is the share price of Silver Touch Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Touch Technologies is ₹199.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Silver Touch Technologies? The Silver Touch Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Touch Technologies? The market cap of Silver Touch Technologies is ₹2,523.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Silver Touch Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Touch Technologies are ₹201.45 and ₹194.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Touch Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Touch Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Touch Technologies is ₹216.85 and 52-week low of Silver Touch Technologies is ₹66.25 as on .

How has the Silver Touch Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Silver Touch Technologies has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, 9.91% for the past month, 18.35% over 3 months, 165.26% over 1 year, 71.76% across 3 years, and 49.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silver Touch Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Touch Technologies are 60.54 and 14.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global