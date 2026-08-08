Here's the live share price of Silver Touch Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Silver Touch Technologies
|-1.51
|9.91
|18.35
|44.50
|165.26
|71.76
|49.37
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Silver Touch Technologies has gained 165.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Silver Touch Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|204.19
|196.85
|10
|200.61
|198.02
|20
|195.62
|196.02
|50
|186.75
|185.52
|100
|160.01
|168.24
|200
|133.25
|143.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Silver Touch Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.68%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Silver Touch Technol - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 24Th August, 2026 Through VC/ OAVM
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Silver Touch Technol - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:41 AM IST IST
|Silver Touch Technol - Update On Determining Of Materiality Event With The Exchange.
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Silver Touch Technol - Corporate Action - Fixes Book Closure For 32Nd Annual General Meeting.
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Silver Touch Technol - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For 32Nd Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200GJ1995PLC024465 and registration number is 024465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 315.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Touch Technologies is ₹199.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silver Touch Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Silver Touch Technologies is ₹2,523.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Touch Technologies are ₹201.45 and ₹194.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Touch Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Touch Technologies is ₹216.85 and 52-week low of Silver Touch Technologies is ₹66.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silver Touch Technologies has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, 9.91% for the past month, 18.35% over 3 months, 165.26% over 1 year, 71.76% across 3 years, and 49.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Touch Technologies are 60.54 and 14.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global