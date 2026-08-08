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Silver Touch Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILVER TOUCH TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Silver Touch Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹199.00 Closed
2.90₹ 5.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Silver Touch Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹194.65₹201.45
₹199.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.25₹216.85
₹199.00
Open Price
₹197.00
Prev. Close
₹193.40
Volume
1,32,871

Source: Dion Global

Silver Touch Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silver Touch Technologies		-1.519.9118.3544.50165.2671.7649.37
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Silver Touch Technologies has gained 165.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Silver Touch Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Silver Touch Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Silver Touch Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5204.19196.85
10200.61198.02
20195.62196.02
50186.75185.52
100160.01168.24
200133.25143.63

Source: Dion Global

Silver Touch Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Silver Touch Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.68%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Silver Touch Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTSilver Touch Technol - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 24Th August, 2026 Through VC/ OAVM
Aug 01, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTSilver Touch Technol - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 01:41 AM IST ISTSilver Touch Technol - Update On Determining Of Materiality Event With The Exchange.
Jul 31, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTSilver Touch Technol - Corporate Action - Fixes Book Closure For 32Nd Annual General Meeting.
Jul 31, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTSilver Touch Technol - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For 32Nd Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Silver Touch Technologies

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200GJ1995PLC024465 and registration number is 024465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 315.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vipul H Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Minesh V Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Palak V Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jignesh A Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Apurva Damani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush K Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep H Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Gayatri M Doctor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Silver Touch Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Silver Touch Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Touch Technologies is ₹199.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silver Touch Technologies?

The Silver Touch Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Touch Technologies?

The market cap of Silver Touch Technologies is ₹2,523.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silver Touch Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silver Touch Technologies are ₹201.45 and ₹194.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Touch Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Touch Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Touch Technologies is ₹216.85 and 52-week low of Silver Touch Technologies is ₹66.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Silver Touch Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silver Touch Technologies has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, 9.91% for the past month, 18.35% over 3 months, 165.26% over 1 year, 71.76% across 3 years, and 49.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silver Touch Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silver Touch Technologies are 60.54 and 14.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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