SILVER TOUCH TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹458.80 Closed
4.2518.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹440.40₹463.95
₹458.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.50₹453.95
₹458.80
Open Price
₹444.00
Prev. Close
₹440.10
Volume
56,129

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1468.97
  • R2478.23
  • R3492.52
  • Pivot
    454.68
  • S1445.42
  • S2431.13
  • S3421.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5340.13435.71
  • 10346.37432.22
  • 20360.27423.37
  • 50368.45404.56
  • 100339.52386.66
  • 200270.62363.02

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.3217.4527.8232.2920.62404.89269.18
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200GJ1995PLC024465 and registration number is 024465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vipul H Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Palak V Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jignesh A Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Minesh V Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Himanshu S Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Gayatri M Doctor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ronak S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harivadan P Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush K Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar H Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. is ₹581.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. is 61.27 and PB ratio of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. is 6.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. is ₹458.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. is ₹453.95 and 52-week low of Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. is ₹310.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

