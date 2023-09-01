Follow Us

OMAX AUTOS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹55.45 Closed
4.922.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Omax Autos Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.10₹55.45
₹55.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.40₹87.90
₹55.45
Open Price
₹53.55
Prev. Close
₹52.85
Volume
1,59,778

Omax Autos Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.23
  • R257.02
  • R358.58
  • Pivot
    54.67
  • S153.88
  • S252.32
  • S351.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.0852.98
  • 1078.6652.9
  • 2073.3152.57
  • 5064.5552.31
  • 10058.252.21
  • 20054.4552.88

Omax Autos Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91

Omax Autos Ltd. Share Holdings

Omax Autos Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Omax Autos Ltd.

Omax Autos Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30103HR1983PLC026142 and registration number is 026142. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Kaushal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jatender Kumar Mehta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Sakshi Kaura
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Devashish Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tavinder Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Ramesh Chandra Vaish
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Triloki Nath Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Kumar Chugh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Novel S Lavasa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Omax Autos Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Omax Autos Ltd.?

The market cap of Omax Autos Ltd. is ₹118.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omax Autos Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Omax Autos Ltd. is -5.77 and PB ratio of Omax Autos Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Omax Autos Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omax Autos Ltd. is ₹55.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omax Autos Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omax Autos Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omax Autos Ltd. is ₹87.90 and 52-week low of Omax Autos Ltd. is ₹38.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

