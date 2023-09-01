What is the Market Cap of Omax Autos Ltd.? The market cap of Omax Autos Ltd. is ₹118.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Omax Autos Ltd.? P/E ratio of Omax Autos Ltd. is -5.77 and PB ratio of Omax Autos Ltd. is 0.41 as on .

What is the share price of Omax Autos Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omax Autos Ltd. is ₹55.45 as on .