Here's the live share price of Omax Autos along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Omax Autos
|-3.83
|-19.60
|-18.44
|51.89
|29.09
|54.24
|26.58
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Omax Autos has gained 29.09% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Omax Autos has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|194.84
|192.74
|10
|210.37
|200.69
|20
|223.63
|211.04
|50
|228.15
|211.95
|100
|181.46
|191.55
|200
|143.05
|163.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Omax Autos saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.61%, while DII stake increased to 0.15%, FII holding rose to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Omax Auto - Omax Autos Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''Dispatch Of Letter Containing Web-Link And Exact Path, W
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Omax Auto - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Omax Auto - Notice Of 43Rd Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Omax Auto - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30 June ,2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Omax Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Omax Autos Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30103HR1983PLC026142 and registration number is 026142. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 484.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omax Autos is ₹184.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omax Autos is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Omax Autos is ₹394.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Omax Autos are ₹190.00 and ₹182.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omax Autos stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omax Autos is ₹265.85 and 52-week low of Omax Autos is ₹84.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Omax Autos has shown returns of -3.73% over the past day, -19.6% for the past month, -18.44% over 3 months, 29.09% over 1 year, 54.24% across 3 years, and 26.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omax Autos are 9.74 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.71 per annum.
Source: Dion Global