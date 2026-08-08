What is the share price of Omax Autos? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omax Autos is ₹184.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Omax Autos? The Omax Autos is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omax Autos? The market cap of Omax Autos is ₹394.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Omax Autos? Today’s highest and lowest price of Omax Autos are ₹190.00 and ₹182.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omax Autos? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omax Autos stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omax Autos is ₹265.85 and 52-week low of Omax Autos is ₹84.65 as on .

How has the Omax Autos performed historically in terms of returns? The Omax Autos has shown returns of -3.73% over the past day, -19.6% for the past month, -18.44% over 3 months, 29.09% over 1 year, 54.24% across 3 years, and 26.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omax Autos? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omax Autos are 9.74 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global