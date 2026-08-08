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Omax Autos Share Price

NSE
BSE

OMAX AUTOS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Omax Autos along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹184.40 Closed
-3.73₹ -7.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Omax Autos Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.00₹190.00
₹184.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.65₹265.85
₹184.40
Open Price
₹190.00
Prev. Close
₹191.55
Volume
15,571

Source: Dion Global

Omax Autos Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Omax Autos		-3.83-19.60-18.4451.8929.0954.2426.58
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Omax Autos has gained 29.09% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Omax Autos has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Omax Autos Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Omax Autos Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5194.84192.74
10210.37200.69
20223.63211.04
50228.15211.95
100181.46191.55
200143.05163.74

Source: Dion Global

Omax Autos Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Omax Autos saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.61%, while DII stake increased to 0.15%, FII holding rose to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Omax Autos Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTOmax Auto - Omax Autos Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''Dispatch Of Letter Containing Web-Link And Exact Path, W
Jul 30, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTOmax Auto - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTOmax Auto - Notice Of 43Rd Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 24, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTOmax Auto - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30 June ,2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTOmax Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Omax Autos

Omax Autos Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30103HR1983PLC026142 and registration number is 026142. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 484.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Kaushal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jatender Kumar Mehta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Devashish Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tavinder Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sakshi Kaura
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhel Kochhar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nipun Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Kumar Chugh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nadira Chaturvedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Omax Autos Share Price

What is the share price of Omax Autos?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omax Autos is ₹184.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Omax Autos?

The Omax Autos is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Omax Autos?

The market cap of Omax Autos is ₹394.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Omax Autos?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Omax Autos are ₹190.00 and ₹182.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Omax Autos?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omax Autos stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omax Autos is ₹265.85 and 52-week low of Omax Autos is ₹84.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Omax Autos performed historically in terms of returns?

The Omax Autos has shown returns of -3.73% over the past day, -19.6% for the past month, -18.44% over 3 months, 29.09% over 1 year, 54.24% across 3 years, and 26.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Omax Autos?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Omax Autos are 9.74 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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