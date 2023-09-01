Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|11.73
|13.85
|22.22
|68.00
|53.05
|362.23
|127.32
|8.26
|19.54
|44.55
|73.42
|93.61
|772.18
|472.57
|6.11
|-1.59
|32.88
|54.08
|48.43
|324.89
|99.52
|25.28
|18.14
|29.80
|70.36
|31.80
|430.31
|161.17
|-0.53
|-3.46
|21.95
|45.16
|43.45
|289.76
|81.81
|11.19
|4.40
|68.33
|174.62
|105.96
|661.31
|287.16
|-3.51
|3.44
|39.34
|76.23
|76.55
|68.64
|5.03
|10.69
|4.51
|30.60
|66.59
|42.04
|37.02
|37.02
|0.55
|-8.25
|69.66
|99.44
|61.93
|169.69
|32.19
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.29
|-0.27
|27.01
|36.76
|-3.26
|1,840.43
|619.70
|-3.69
|2.80
|17.52
|44.94
|12.78
|6.15
|-10.86
|14.44
|41.57
|32.79
|76.85
|109.90
|412.39
|412.39
|8.26
|23.58
|33.95
|32.86
|-24.01
|103.96
|-43.75
|0.26
|9.87
|38.37
|18.22
|-0.59
|5.13
|-54.98
|-3.17
|21.59
|26.63
|33.75
|12.04
|17.91
|17.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Omax Autos Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30103HR1983PLC026142 and registration number is 026142. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Omax Autos Ltd. is ₹118.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Omax Autos Ltd. is -5.77 and PB ratio of Omax Autos Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Omax Autos Ltd. is ₹55.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Omax Autos Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Omax Autos Ltd. is ₹87.90 and 52-week low of Omax Autos Ltd. is ₹38.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.