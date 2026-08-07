What is the share price of Duropack? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duropack is ₹56.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Duropack? The Duropack is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Duropack? The market cap of Duropack is ₹29.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Duropack? Today’s highest and lowest price of Duropack are ₹60.66 and ₹56.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duropack? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duropack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duropack is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Duropack is ₹40.05 as on .

How has the Duropack performed historically in terms of returns? The Duropack has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -12.16% for the past month, 14.67% over 3 months, -28.87% over 1 year, -17.48% across 3 years, and 21.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Duropack? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duropack are 16.04 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global