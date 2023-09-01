Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Duropack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC025835 and registration number is 025835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Duropack Ltd. is ₹51.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Duropack Ltd. is 22.46 and PB ratio of Duropack Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duropack Ltd. is ₹98.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duropack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duropack Ltd. is ₹139.15 and 52-week low of Duropack Ltd. is ₹58.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.