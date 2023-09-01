Duropack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC025835 and registration number is 025835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.