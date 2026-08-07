Here's the live share price of Duropack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Duropack has declined 28.87% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Duropack has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.01
|58.91
|10
|56.91
|58.21
|20
|57.44
|57.76
|50
|57.22
|56.75
|100
|53.19
|56.58
|200
|59.51
|60.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Duropack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Duropack - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Duropack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Duropack - Certificate from CEO/CFO
|May 30, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Duropack - Results-Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Duropack - Board Meeting Outcome for To Consider And Approve An Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St
Source: Dion Global
Duropack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC025835 and registration number is 025835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duropack is ₹56.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Duropack is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Duropack is ₹29.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Duropack are ₹60.66 and ₹56.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duropack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duropack is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Duropack is ₹40.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Duropack has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -12.16% for the past month, 14.67% over 3 months, -28.87% over 1 year, -17.48% across 3 years, and 21.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duropack are 16.04 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global