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Duropack Share Price

NSE
BSE

DUROPACK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Duropack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.19 Closed
-1.06₹ -0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Duropack Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.02₹60.66
₹56.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.05₹87.50
₹56.19
Open Price
₹60.66
Prev. Close
₹56.79
Volume
185

Source: Dion Global

Duropack Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Duropack has declined 28.87% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Duropack has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

Duropack Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Duropack Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.0158.91
1056.9158.21
2057.4457.76
5057.2256.75
10053.1956.58
20059.5160.26

Source: Dion Global

Duropack Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Duropack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Duropack Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTDuropack - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 16, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTDuropack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTDuropack - Certificate from CEO/CFO
May 30, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTDuropack - Results-Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTDuropack - Board Meeting Outcome for To Consider And Approve An Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St

Source: Dion Global

About Duropack

Duropack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC025835 and registration number is 025835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vineet Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Atula Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Udainath Pipalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Singal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Duropack Share Price

What is the share price of Duropack?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duropack is ₹56.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Duropack?

The Duropack is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Duropack?

The market cap of Duropack is ₹29.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Duropack?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Duropack are ₹60.66 and ₹56.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duropack?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duropack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duropack is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Duropack is ₹40.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Duropack performed historically in terms of returns?

The Duropack has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -12.16% for the past month, 14.67% over 3 months, -28.87% over 1 year, -17.48% across 3 years, and 21.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Duropack?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duropack are 16.04 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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