Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Duropack Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DUROPACK LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹98.49 Closed
1.541.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Duropack Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.05₹99.00
₹98.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.75₹139.15
₹98.49
Open Price
₹96.00
Prev. Close
₹97.00
Volume
3,866

Duropack Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.98
  • R2101.46
  • R3103.93
  • Pivot
    97.51
  • S196.03
  • S293.56
  • S392.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 597.6397.22
  • 10102.6498.04
  • 20105.6799.2
  • 50106.31100.83
  • 10076.4399.07
  • 20056.792.22

Duropack Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
2.0548.1450.0444.88-33.43285.66204.63
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.818.3318.7026.0234.45166.8438.80
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

Duropack Ltd. Share Holdings

Duropack Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Duropack Ltd.

Duropack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC025835 and registration number is 025835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vineet Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Atula Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Vijh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Duropack Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Duropack Ltd.?

The market cap of Duropack Ltd. is ₹51.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Duropack Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Duropack Ltd. is 22.46 and PB ratio of Duropack Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Duropack Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duropack Ltd. is ₹98.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duropack Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duropack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duropack Ltd. is ₹139.15 and 52-week low of Duropack Ltd. is ₹58.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data