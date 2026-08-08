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Mukta Agriculture Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUKTA AGRICULTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Mukta Agriculture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.81 Closed
-4.42₹ -0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mukta Agriculture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.80₹2.94
₹2.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.11₹3.78
₹2.81
Open Price
₹2.94
Prev. Close
₹2.94
Volume
4,750

Source: Dion Global

Mukta Agriculture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mukta Agriculture		-5.390.36-6.330.36-10.51-1.94-0.90
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mukta Agriculture has declined 10.51% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukta Agriculture has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Mukta Agriculture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mukta Agriculture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.922.93
102.862.92
202.892.9
502.832.87
1002.812.84
2002.812.9

Source: Dion Global

Mukta Agriculture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mukta Agriculture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mukta Agriculture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTMukta Agriculture - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Adoption Of Un-Audited Financial Results For T
Jul 28, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTMukta Agriculture - Results-Financial Results For 30Th June, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTMukta Agriculture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 23, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTMukta Agriculture - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ending 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 09, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTMukta Agriculture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Mukta Agriculture

Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403MH2011PLC221387 and registration number is 221387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Khadaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishan Khadaria
    Director
  • Mr. Manaklal Agrawal
    Director
  • Mrs. Niraali Thingalaya
    Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Mukta Agriculture Share Price

What is the share price of Mukta Agriculture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukta Agriculture is ₹2.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mukta Agriculture?

The Mukta Agriculture is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukta Agriculture?

The market cap of Mukta Agriculture is ₹6.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukta Agriculture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukta Agriculture are ₹2.94 and ₹2.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukta Agriculture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukta Agriculture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukta Agriculture is ₹3.78 and 52-week low of Mukta Agriculture is ₹2.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mukta Agriculture performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mukta Agriculture has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, -6.33% over 3 months, -10.51% over 1 year, -1.94% across 3 years, and -0.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukta Agriculture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukta Agriculture are 13.32 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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