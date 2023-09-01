What is the Market Cap of Mukta Agriculture Ltd.? The market cap of Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is ₹7.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mukta Agriculture Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is -0.86 and PB ratio of Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is 0.29 as on .

What is the share price of Mukta Agriculture Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is ₹3.23 as on .