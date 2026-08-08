Here's the live share price of Mukta Agriculture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mukta Agriculture
|-5.39
|0.36
|-6.33
|0.36
|-10.51
|-1.94
|-0.90
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mukta Agriculture has declined 10.51% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukta Agriculture has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.92
|2.93
|10
|2.86
|2.92
|20
|2.89
|2.9
|50
|2.83
|2.87
|100
|2.81
|2.84
|200
|2.81
|2.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mukta Agriculture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Mukta Agriculture - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Adoption Of Un-Audited Financial Results For T
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Mukta Agriculture - Results-Financial Results For 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Mukta Agriculture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Mukta Agriculture - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ending 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Mukta Agriculture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403MH2011PLC221387 and registration number is 221387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukta Agriculture is ₹2.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mukta Agriculture is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mukta Agriculture is ₹6.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukta Agriculture are ₹2.94 and ₹2.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukta Agriculture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukta Agriculture is ₹3.78 and 52-week low of Mukta Agriculture is ₹2.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mukta Agriculture has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, -6.33% over 3 months, -10.51% over 1 year, -1.94% across 3 years, and -0.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukta Agriculture are 13.32 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global