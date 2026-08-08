What is the share price of Mukta Agriculture? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukta Agriculture is ₹2.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Mukta Agriculture? The Mukta Agriculture is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukta Agriculture? The market cap of Mukta Agriculture is ₹6.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukta Agriculture? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukta Agriculture are ₹2.94 and ₹2.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukta Agriculture? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukta Agriculture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukta Agriculture is ₹3.78 and 52-week low of Mukta Agriculture is ₹2.11 as on .

How has the Mukta Agriculture performed historically in terms of returns? The Mukta Agriculture has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, -6.33% over 3 months, -10.51% over 1 year, -1.94% across 3 years, and -0.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukta Agriculture? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukta Agriculture are 13.32 and 0.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global