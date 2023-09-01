Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mukta Agriculture Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MUKTA AGRICULTURE LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.23 Closed
1.250.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mukta Agriculture Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.23₹3.29
₹3.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.21₹6.59
₹3.23
Open Price
₹3.29
Prev. Close
₹3.19
Volume
7,708

Mukta Agriculture Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.27
  • R23.31
  • R33.33
  • Pivot
    3.25
  • S13.21
  • S23.19
  • S33.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.643.15
  • 105.683.12
  • 205.573.07
  • 505.473.01
  • 1005.483.15
  • 2006.633.67

Mukta Agriculture Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.0011.3824.23-24.36-41.8019.63-87.79
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Mukta Agriculture Ltd. Share Holdings

Mukta Agriculture Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mukta Agriculture Ltd.

Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403MH2011PLC221387 and registration number is 221387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Khadaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishan R Khadaria
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj G Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Asha Khadaria
    Director
  • Mrs. Niraali Santosh Thingalaya
    Director

FAQs on Mukta Agriculture Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mukta Agriculture Ltd.?

The market cap of Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is ₹7.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mukta Agriculture Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is -0.86 and PB ratio of Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mukta Agriculture Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is ₹3.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukta Agriculture Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukta Agriculture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is ₹6.59 and 52-week low of Mukta Agriculture Ltd. is ₹2.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data