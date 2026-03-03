Facebook Pixel Code
Scoda Tubes Share Price

NSE
BSE

SCODA TUBES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Scoda Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹131.00 Closed
-4.69₹ -6.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Scoda Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.75₹135.75
₹131.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹113.95₹230.80
₹131.00
Open Price
₹133.15
Prev. Close
₹137.45
Volume
5,185

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Scoda Tubes has declined 2.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.85%.

Scoda Tubes’s current P/E of 19.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Scoda Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Scoda Tubes		-2.311.12-20.56-29.19-10.85-3.76-2.27
APL Apollo Tubes		1.244.0226.9732.7855.5121.8829.04
Welspun Corp		5.701.35-1.57-3.7617.5960.3143.90
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-3.9313.590.70-0.77-2.382.9112.73
Jindal Saw		1.65-4.978.57-14.77-23.7434.2634.88
Surya Roshni		-0.34-13.07-15.68-28.09-1.628.9019.24
Goodluck India		-4.81-0.690.35-4.2881.8939.0472.38
Man Industries (India)		4.0024.68-1.397.20111.0271.8741.29
Sambhv Steel Tubes		0.086.42-2.16-22.84-0.13-0.04-0.03
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1.67-2.42-15.00-17.11-15.2613.5324.87
JTL Industries		-12.63-25.92-9.67-28.66-29.10-10.8929.10
Rajratan Global Wire		0.15-4.02-5.3030.7127.33-16.6526.80
Hi-Tech Pipes		-2.763.58-13.18-7.85-19.690.138.03
Hariom Pipe Industries		-1.80-12.34-1.97-28.075.87-7.079.89
Rama Steel Tubes		-8.31-13.16-32.16-36.21-30.11-14.4646.09
Gandhi Special Tubes		-6.6013.6411.82-2.4934.2118.0323.42
Aeroflex Enterprises		-2.08-5.91-10.45-15.16-3.773.7631.03
Suraj		1.21-0.86-14.22-26.11-31.9049.4648.46
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-0.1115.59134.21351.72150.32102.9797.74
Vibhor Steel Tubes		-2.46-3.29-15.40-30.33-20.51-36.50-23.85

Over the last one year, Scoda Tubes has declined 10.85% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.51%), Welspun Corp (17.59%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Scoda Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.04%) and Welspun Corp (43.90%).

Scoda Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Scoda Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5136.57137.06
10137.65137.37
20136.84138.23
50145.29144.02
100154.54153.55
200155.950

Scoda Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Scoda Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.40%, FII holding rose to 8.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Scoda Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 11:04 PM ISTScoda Tubes - Intimation Regarding Capacity Addition
Feb 19, 2026, 9:14 PM ISTScoda Tubes - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Setting Up Of 3.9 MW (AC)/4.99 MW(DC) Groun
Feb 10, 2026, 9:28 PM ISTScoda Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jan 31, 2026, 8:11 PM ISTScoda Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 30, 2026, 11:01 PM ISTScoda Tubes - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 2025

About Scoda Tubes

Scoda Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28110GJ2008PLC055392 and registration number is 055392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 484.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Samarth Patel
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagrutkumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neha Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Scoda Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Scoda Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scoda Tubes is ₹131.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Scoda Tubes?

The Scoda Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scoda Tubes?

The market cap of Scoda Tubes is ₹784.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Scoda Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Scoda Tubes are ₹135.75 and ₹126.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scoda Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scoda Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scoda Tubes is ₹230.80 and 52-week low of Scoda Tubes is ₹113.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Scoda Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Scoda Tubes has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, -22.32% over 3 months, -10.85% over 1 year, -3.76% across 3 years, and -2.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scoda Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scoda Tubes are 19.95 and 2.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Scoda Tubes News

