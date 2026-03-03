Here's the live share price of Scoda Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Scoda Tubes has declined 2.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.85%.
Scoda Tubes’s current P/E of 19.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.31
|1.12
|-20.56
|-29.19
|-10.85
|-3.76
|-2.27
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1.24
|4.02
|26.97
|32.78
|55.51
|21.88
|29.04
|Welspun Corp
|5.70
|1.35
|-1.57
|-3.76
|17.59
|60.31
|43.90
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-3.93
|13.59
|0.70
|-0.77
|-2.38
|2.91
|12.73
|Jindal Saw
|1.65
|-4.97
|8.57
|-14.77
|-23.74
|34.26
|34.88
|Surya Roshni
|-0.34
|-13.07
|-15.68
|-28.09
|-1.62
|8.90
|19.24
|Goodluck India
|-4.81
|-0.69
|0.35
|-4.28
|81.89
|39.04
|72.38
|Man Industries (India)
|4.00
|24.68
|-1.39
|7.20
|111.02
|71.87
|41.29
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|0.08
|6.42
|-2.16
|-22.84
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|1.67
|-2.42
|-15.00
|-17.11
|-15.26
|13.53
|24.87
|JTL Industries
|-12.63
|-25.92
|-9.67
|-28.66
|-29.10
|-10.89
|29.10
|Rajratan Global Wire
|0.15
|-4.02
|-5.30
|30.71
|27.33
|-16.65
|26.80
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-2.76
|3.58
|-13.18
|-7.85
|-19.69
|0.13
|8.03
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|-1.80
|-12.34
|-1.97
|-28.07
|5.87
|-7.07
|9.89
|Rama Steel Tubes
|-8.31
|-13.16
|-32.16
|-36.21
|-30.11
|-14.46
|46.09
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|-6.60
|13.64
|11.82
|-2.49
|34.21
|18.03
|23.42
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|-2.08
|-5.91
|-10.45
|-15.16
|-3.77
|3.76
|31.03
|Suraj
|1.21
|-0.86
|-14.22
|-26.11
|-31.90
|49.46
|48.46
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-0.11
|15.59
|134.21
|351.72
|150.32
|102.97
|97.74
|Vibhor Steel Tubes
|-2.46
|-3.29
|-15.40
|-30.33
|-20.51
|-36.50
|-23.85
Over the last one year, Scoda Tubes has declined 10.85% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.51%), Welspun Corp (17.59%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Scoda Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.04%) and Welspun Corp (43.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|136.57
|137.06
|10
|137.65
|137.37
|20
|136.84
|138.23
|50
|145.29
|144.02
|100
|154.54
|153.55
|200
|155.95
|0
In the latest quarter, Scoda Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.40%, FII holding rose to 8.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
|Scoda Tubes - Intimation Regarding Capacity Addition
|Feb 19, 2026, 9:14 PM IST
|Scoda Tubes - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Setting Up Of 3.9 MW (AC)/4.99 MW(DC) Groun
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:28 PM IST
|Scoda Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jan 31, 2026, 8:11 PM IST
|Scoda Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
|Scoda Tubes - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 2025
Scoda Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28110GJ2008PLC055392 and registration number is 055392. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 484.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scoda Tubes is ₹131.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Scoda Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Scoda Tubes is ₹784.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Scoda Tubes are ₹135.75 and ₹126.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scoda Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scoda Tubes is ₹230.80 and 52-week low of Scoda Tubes is ₹113.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Scoda Tubes has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, -22.32% over 3 months, -10.85% over 1 year, -3.76% across 3 years, and -2.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scoda Tubes are 19.95 and 2.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.