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Max India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAX INDIA

Max India Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Max India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹172.90 Closed
-0.09₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Max India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.60₹175.50
₹172.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.00₹242.40
₹172.90
Open Price
₹175.50
Prev. Close
₹173.05
Volume
9,528

Source: Dion Global

Max India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Max India		0.7010.51-0.061.89-15.121.7520.62
Bajaj Finserv		-1.366.169.74-1.114.609.927.05
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		-0.345.086.781.83-17.9714.8423.08
Choice International		2.298.2621.969.0313.7667.9990.14
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		3.021.13-8.70-3.54-11.2530.3618.26
Rane Holdings		1.432.1150.2322.9320.9124.7819.99
BF Investment		3.676.315.2314.013.884.804.13
Abans Financial Services		-0.10-0.05-3.52-5.11-8.58-10.94-1.40
Tamboli Industries		3.00-3.7315.4140.4933.0717.6132.40
BIL Vyapar		6.682.47-18.31-42.76-65.45-37.97-18.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Max India has declined 15.12% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Choice International (13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Max India has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%).

Max India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Max India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5173.04172.14
10172.35171.72
20167.31169.41
50163.35165.24
100157.91164.43
200171.48171.19

Source: Dion Global

Max India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Max India saw a drop in promoter holding to 48.33%, while DII stake increased to 5.96%, FII holding fell to 6.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Max India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTMax India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTMax India - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
Aug 05, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTMax India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 29, 2026, 02:22 AM IST ISTMax India - Update Pursuant To Earlier Intimation Dated May 28, 2026 Regarding Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee
Jul 28, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTMax India - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company/Registrar & Transfer Ag

Source: Dion Global

About Max India

Max India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2019PLC320039 and registration number is 320039. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Holding Company. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Analjit Singh
    Founder & Chairman
  • Ms. Tara Singh Vachani
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Rajit Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Talwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Pant
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mrinalini Mirchandani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niten Malhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Max India Share Price

What is the share price of Max India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max India is ₹172.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Max India?

The Max India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Max India?

The market cap of Max India is ₹973.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Max India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Max India are ₹175.50 and ₹170.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max India is ₹242.40 and 52-week low of Max India is ₹121.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Max India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Max India has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 10.51% for the past month, -0.06% over 3 months, -15.12% over 1 year, 1.75% across 3 years, and 20.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Max India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max India are -7.99 and 2.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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