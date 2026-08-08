What is the share price of Max India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max India is ₹172.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Max India? The Max India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Max India? The market cap of Max India is ₹973.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Max India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Max India are ₹175.50 and ₹170.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max India is ₹242.40 and 52-week low of Max India is ₹121.00 as on .

How has the Max India performed historically in terms of returns? The Max India has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 10.51% for the past month, -0.06% over 3 months, -15.12% over 1 year, 1.75% across 3 years, and 20.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Max India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max India are -7.99 and 2.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global