MAX INDIA LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹152.80 Closed
-0.07-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Max India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.95₹155.65
₹152.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.00₹195.00
₹152.80
Open Price
₹153.95
Prev. Close
₹152.90
Volume
82,465

Max India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1155.88
  • R2158.12
  • R3160.58
  • Pivot
    153.42
  • S1151.18
  • S2148.72
  • S3146.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 583.87154.31
  • 1083.03156.06
  • 2083.23157.84
  • 5082.4148.9
  • 10077.6132.54
  • 20076.34115.16

Max India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.13-16.8945.9478.7179.03122.74101.05
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98

Max India Ltd. Share Holdings

Max India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Max India Ltd.

Max India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2019PLC320039 and registration number is 320039. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Analjit Singh
    Founder & Chairman
  • Ms. Tara Singh Vachani
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Rajit Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Talwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Pant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kacker
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Tagore
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhawna Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niten Malhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Max India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Max India Ltd.?

The market cap of Max India Ltd. is ₹659.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Max India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Max India Ltd. is 55.26 and PB ratio of Max India Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Max India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max India Ltd. is ₹152.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max India Ltd. is ₹195.00 and 52-week low of Max India Ltd. is ₹76.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

