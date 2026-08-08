Here's the live share price of Max India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Max India
|0.70
|10.51
|-0.06
|1.89
|-15.12
|1.75
|20.62
|Bajaj Finserv
|-1.36
|6.16
|9.74
|-1.11
|4.60
|9.92
|7.05
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|-0.34
|5.08
|6.78
|1.83
|-17.97
|14.84
|23.08
|Choice International
|2.29
|8.26
|21.96
|9.03
|13.76
|67.99
|90.14
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|3.02
|1.13
|-8.70
|-3.54
|-11.25
|30.36
|18.26
|Rane Holdings
|1.43
|2.11
|50.23
|22.93
|20.91
|24.78
|19.99
|BF Investment
|3.67
|6.31
|5.23
|14.01
|3.88
|4.80
|4.13
|Abans Financial Services
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-3.52
|-5.11
|-8.58
|-10.94
|-1.40
|Tamboli Industries
|3.00
|-3.73
|15.41
|40.49
|33.07
|17.61
|32.40
|BIL Vyapar
|6.68
|2.47
|-18.31
|-42.76
|-65.45
|-37.97
|-18.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Max India has declined 15.12% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Choice International (13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Max India has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|173.04
|172.14
|10
|172.35
|171.72
|20
|167.31
|169.41
|50
|163.35
|165.24
|100
|157.91
|164.43
|200
|171.48
|171.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Max India saw a drop in promoter holding to 48.33%, while DII stake increased to 5.96%, FII holding fell to 6.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Max India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Max India - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Max India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:22 AM IST IST
|Max India - Update Pursuant To Earlier Intimation Dated May 28, 2026 Regarding Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Max India - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company/Registrar & Transfer Ag
Source: Dion Global
Max India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2019PLC320039 and registration number is 320039. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Holding Company. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max India is ₹172.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Max India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Max India is ₹973.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Max India are ₹175.50 and ₹170.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max India is ₹242.40 and 52-week low of Max India is ₹121.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Max India has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 10.51% for the past month, -0.06% over 3 months, -15.12% over 1 year, 1.75% across 3 years, and 20.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max India are -7.99 and 2.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global