Here's the live share price of GK Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GK Energy has declined 8.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.90%.
GK Energy’s current P/E of 11.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GK Energy
|-9.76
|2.42
|-27.72
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.67
|4.75
|10.59
|3.74
|17.48
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-5.95
|0.12
|0.64
|27.76
|49.22
|9.47
|3.33
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.81
|9.08
|29.55
|33.84
|188.34
|229.43
|94.30
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.21
|4.36
|-0.67
|-7.49
|40.16
|28.12
|24.20
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.31
|-21.57
|-33.44
|-17.77
|6.91
|4.13
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.24
|6.51
|6.49
|-22.25
|23.87
|-2.88
|-1.74
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|1.06
|23.75
|23.10
|-39.74
|-16.15
|116.30
|103.15
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.92
|16.48
|11.82
|9.30
|40.94
|47.26
|49.85
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.49
|-1.29
|-13.72
|-31.04
|4.40
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-5.53
|12.35
|13.54
|-5.40
|130.41
|29.21
|16.62
|Vikram Solar
|-9.85
|-22.28
|-33.37
|-49.62
|-53.12
|-22.32
|-14.06
|Bajel Projects
|-3.80
|-3.92
|-11.13
|-23.85
|-2.68
|-7.42
|-4.52
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.61
|-17.43
|-36.40
|-42.33
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.14
|2.70
|-7.85
|-18.05
|-28.45
|101.26
|70.89
|Rajesh Power Services
|-7.19
|-7.75
|-26.99
|-41.53
|12.63
|8.77
|5.17
|Jyoti Structures
|-4.28
|24.84
|5.99
|-27.68
|-29.53
|24.60
|26.09
|Sugs Lloyd
|-5.47
|-13.25
|-32.53
|-28.65
|-28.65
|-10.64
|-6.53
|Modern Malleables
|10.22
|40.28
|162.15
|486.06
|638.79
|94.76
|49.18
|Aartech Solonics
|-2.86
|-10.06
|-15.80
|-28.87
|-27.97
|25.42
|38.62
Over the last one year, GK Energy has declined 36.90% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, GK Energy has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|117.28
|114.66
|10
|118.23
|115.88
|20
|113.52
|117.34
|50
|130.52
|129.82
|100
|157.68
|155.25
|200
|83.05
|0
In the latest quarter, GK Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.03%, FII holding fell to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|31,84,796
|0.64
|33.84
|22,15,533
|1.17
|23.54
|3,78,650
|0.18
|4.02
|2,51,589
|0.31
|2.67
|2,44,013
|0.01
|2.59
|2,28,394
|0.31
|2.54
|1,10,864
|0.1
|1.18
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 2:12 AM IST
|GK Energy - GK Energy Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Initiation Of Search By GST Authorities
|Feb 28, 2026, 1:50 AM IST
|GK Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 16, 2026, 7:53 PM IST
|GK Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 4:17 AM IST
|GK Energy - Intimation Regarding Reconstitution Of Committees Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company.
|Feb 14, 2026, 3:41 AM IST
|GK Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
GK Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900PN2008PLC132926 and registration number is 132926. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1094.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GK Energy is ₹105.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GK Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GK Energy is ₹2,146.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GK Energy are ₹108.20 and ₹105.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GK Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GK Energy is ₹239.45 and 52-week low of GK Energy is ₹96.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GK Energy has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -7.92% for the past month, -35.48% over 3 months, -36.9% over 1 year, -14.23% across 3 years, and -8.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GK Energy are 11.40 and 2.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.