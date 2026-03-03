Facebook Pixel Code
GK Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

GK ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Power
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of GK Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹105.85 Closed
-4.98₹ -5.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GK Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.85₹108.20
₹105.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.20₹239.45
₹105.85
Open Price
₹107.00
Prev. Close
₹111.40
Volume
58,194

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GK Energy has declined 8.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.90%.

GK Energy’s current P/E of 11.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GK Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GK Energy		-9.762.42-27.72-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.674.7510.593.7417.4821.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-5.950.120.6427.7649.229.473.33
GE Vernova T&D India		0.819.0829.5533.84188.34229.4394.30
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.214.36-0.67-7.4940.1628.1224.20
KEC International		-4.37-8.31-21.57-33.44-17.776.914.13
ACME Solar Holdings		0.246.516.49-22.2523.87-2.88-1.74
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.0623.7523.10-39.74-16.15116.30103.15
Voltamp Transformers		4.9216.4811.829.3040.9447.2649.85
Transrail Lighting		-4.49-1.29-13.72-31.044.40-1.02-0.61
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-5.5312.3513.54-5.40130.4129.2116.62
Vikram Solar		-9.85-22.28-33.37-49.62-53.12-22.32-14.06
Bajel Projects		-3.80-3.92-11.13-23.85-2.68-7.42-4.52
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.61-17.43-36.40-42.33-42.33-16.76-10.42
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.142.70-7.85-18.05-28.45101.2670.89
Rajesh Power Services		-7.19-7.75-26.99-41.5312.638.775.17
Jyoti Structures		-4.2824.845.99-27.68-29.5324.6026.09
Sugs Lloyd		-5.47-13.25-32.53-28.65-28.65-10.64-6.53
Modern Malleables		10.2240.28162.15486.06638.7994.7649.18
Aartech Solonics		-2.86-10.06-15.80-28.87-27.9725.4238.62

Over the last one year, GK Energy has declined 36.90% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, GK Energy has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).

GK Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GK Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117.28114.66
10118.23115.88
20113.52117.34
50130.52129.82
100157.68155.25
20083.050

GK Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GK Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.03%, FII holding fell to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GK Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,84,7960.6433.84
22,15,5331.1723.54
3,78,6500.184.02
2,51,5890.312.67
2,44,0130.012.59
2,28,3940.312.54
1,10,8640.11.18

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

GK Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 2:12 AM ISTGK Energy - GK Energy Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Initiation Of Search By GST Authorities
Feb 28, 2026, 1:50 AM ISTGK Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 16, 2026, 7:53 PM ISTGK Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 4:17 AM ISTGK Energy - Intimation Regarding Reconstitution Of Committees Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company.
Feb 14, 2026, 3:41 AM ISTGK Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

About GK Energy

GK Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900PN2008PLC132926 and registration number is 132926. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1094.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Rajaram Kabra
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Mehul Ajit Shah
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Navaniit Mandhaani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Iyengar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Susheel Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Pawan Chandak
    Independent Director

FAQs on GK Energy Share Price

What is the share price of GK Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GK Energy is ₹105.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GK Energy?

The GK Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GK Energy?

The market cap of GK Energy is ₹2,146.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GK Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GK Energy are ₹108.20 and ₹105.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GK Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GK Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GK Energy is ₹239.45 and 52-week low of GK Energy is ₹96.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GK Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The GK Energy has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -7.92% for the past month, -35.48% over 3 months, -36.9% over 1 year, -14.23% across 3 years, and -8.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GK Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GK Energy are 11.40 and 2.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GK Energy News

